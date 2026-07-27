Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced a scheduled maintenance window affecting its online application portal

IRCC made the announcement in a social media post on Monday, July 27, alerting immigrants ahead of the downtime

The Canadian immigration office also issued a specific instruction for users to follow once the online services are restored

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has warned immigrants and applicants that its online services will be temporarily unavailable on July 28, 2026.

The agency made the announcement on Monday, July 27, via its official Twitter account, advising users to plan around the scheduled downtime.

Canada announces when the online application portal will be opened for immigrants Photo Credit: X/@CitImmCanada

Source: Twitter

According to IRCC, the online services will be inaccessible from 3:00 am to 6:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on July 28. The three-hour window covers the early morning hours, which means applicants attempting to access the portal during that period will be unable to submit or manage their immigration applications.

The statement reads:

"ONLINE SERVICE HELP: Our online services will be unavailable between 3:00 am and 6:00 am EDT July 28th. Be sure to clear your browser's cache when the service is restored."

What IRCC wants applicants to do

Beyond alerting users to the outage, IRCC issued a specific technical instruction for when service resumes. The agency directed applicants to clear their browser's cache once the online portal is restored, a step intended to prevent loading errors that can occur when cached data conflicts with updated website content.

The notice is particularly relevant to immigrants at active stages of their applications, including those submitting documents, checking status updates, or responding to requests from the agency within tight deadlines.

IRCC's online portal is a central tool for a wide range of immigration processes in Canada, covering applications for permanent residence, study permits, work permits, and visitor visas. Any disruption, even a brief one, can affect applicants managing time-sensitive submissions.

The agency did not indicate whether the downtime is linked to system upgrades or routine maintenance, but the advance notice gives users several hours to complete any urgent tasks before the window begins at 3:00 am EDT on July 28.

Canada announces new updates for immigrants Photo Credit: @CitImmCanada

Source: UGC

You can see the full statement on X here:

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Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral Instagram post claiming that Canada has passed a law making it a criminal offence to quote the Bible has been found to be false, following a review by fact-checkers.

The post, shared by the account @Finding_jp, attracted more than 30,000 likes and 5,200 comments by July 2, 2026. Its caption acknowledged that the legislation in question removes a "long-standing good-faith religious-expression defence" from Canada's hate-propaganda laws, but argued this change would suppress the preaching of the Gospel and called on readers to pray for the restoration of religious freedom in Canada.

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Source: Legit.ng