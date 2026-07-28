Big Brother Naija unveiled its first twist of the season, called The Gambit, during Monday's live session with housemates

The twist guarantees two housemates a spot in the grand finale but bars them from competing for the ₦160 million prize

Fans began voting immediately to select one male and one female Gambit, with current Head of House Chimsom Chuka exempt from the round

Big Brother Naija's 10th season has barely settled in before the show dropped its first major twist, and it is already dividing opinions online.

The organisers revealed a new gameplay mechanism called The Gambit during Monday's live session, less than 24 hours after the season premiere.

Reaction as BBNaija Season 10 introduces 'The Gambit' finalists who cannot win ₦160m grand prize. Photo credit@bigbrothernaija

Source: Instagram

The announcement was simultaneously pushed to the show's official social media pages, where voting opened for fans to decide which housemates will take on the role.

What Is the Gambit?

Under the new twist, the male and female housemates who receive the highest total votes will be named The Gambits. The reward is significant: a guaranteed place in the house right through to the grand finale, with no risk of eviction.

The catch, however, is equally significant. Once named a Gambit, a housemate becomes ineligible to win this season's record ₦160 million grand prize.

Ebuka speaks to housemates about 'The Gambit. Photo credit@ebukaobiuchendu

Source: Instagram

Biggie addressed the housemates directly to spell out the terms. "This gameplay is called The Gambit. Should you be selected, you will be gifted longevity in the Big Brother house, guaranteeing you a place in the game until the end of the season," he said, before adding the key condition: "You will not be competing for the grand prize. You will, however, remain a fully-fledged housemate, and all the rules of the game still apply to you."

He went on to confirm that the selected housemates would continue taking part in every activity inside the house.

"You will participate in all house activities, earn rewards, and experience everything the Big Brother house has to offer," Biggie said.

Current Head of House Chimsom Chuka, who emerged from the season premiere in that position, is exempt from the voting round. All other housemates remain eligible.

Here is the Instagram post where Biggie explained the Gamebit to housemates:

Fans react to the BBNaija twist

The announcement triggered a flurry of debate online, with fans already strategising over who deserves the role.

@iamalic_alri shared:

"Please vote for Abi, i know she might not stay till finals instead, so instead of her to leave second week or halfway, let her stay till finals, she's not my fave but I like he."

@flozpeters wrote:

"Let's vote for flora..I want her till the last day, she is funny"

@derdeliousy reacted:

"Abi deserves to fight for money,she is the show"

@callmhe_henry reacted:

"I would advise you vote for the least trending male and female housemate and leave the strong ones to fight for the money"

BBNaija teases fans

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija organisers kicked off the countdown to its most anticipated season yet.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, the organisers of reality via social media released a high-production teaser video, teasing “brand new housemates with everything it takes” ahead of the grand premiere this Sunday, July 26.

The short cinematic clip featured shadowy silhouettes, dramatic spotlights, and cryptic overlays, deliberately keeping the new housemates' identities under wraps to heighten suspense.

Source: Legit.ng