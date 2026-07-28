Queen Dammy fires back at critics over life after dating Portable

Queen Dammy broke her silence on widespread claims that her relationship with Portable permanently damaged her reputation

The media personality pushed back hard against suggestions that no man would want to date her because of her past relationship

She revealed that several men are currently interested in her and are willing to keep things private

Media personality Queen Dammy has spoken out strongly against critics who claim her past relationship with street-hop artist Portable ruined her life.

In a recent video, she made it clear that her worth is not defined by who she dated.

Queen Dammy breaks silence on people saying Portable destroyed her future. Credit: @queendammy, portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

"You people can never judge me by my past; I didn't kill anybody. We only dated and that doesn't mean my life has spoilt. I dated a human being, not an animal," she said.

Addressing Doubts About Her Future

Queen Dammy pushed back against suggestions that her romantic history has made her undesirable.

She emphasised that Portable, while controversial, is not someone she regrets dating.

"Did I date a mad person? Or was he a thief? He is human like you, and I and he didn't kill anybody," she stated.

She also dismissed claims that no man would want her, insisting that she has admirers who are interested in her but prefer to keep things private.

"There are some men out there that want me so bad, they'll only tell me to not cast them and keep our relationship private," she explained.

Queen Dammy reveals how she feels about people saying Portable ruined her life. Credit: @queendammy, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Men Ready to Commit

Queen Dammy further revealed that some of her admirers are deeply invested in her well-being and are prepared to settle down with her.

"There are some people that can d!e for me like this, people that don't play about me, ready to take care of me, but they are only waiting for me to say YES," she added.

Her remarks underline her determination to move past public scrutiny and reclaim her narrative, showing that she refuses to let her past relationship define her future.

Watch Queen Dammy's viral video below:

Mandy Kiss defends Queen Dammy

Legit.ng had reported that the social media influencer took side with her friend Queen Dammy amid her fight with Portable.

In a series of messages, Mandy Kiss sent Portable to the gallows and challenged him to react to her post.

Fans showed eagerness to hear from Portable and Mandy Kiss as they shared their take about the ongoing feud.

Source: Legit.ng