Authorities have ordered the demolition of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University after officials said 38 of 40 buildings of the school lacked approvals

Students, alumni and residents gathered outside the university to oppose the planned demolition, warning thousands of learners could be affected

Political leaders clashed over the decision as opposition called it politically motivated due to the founder, while BJP said it was about illegal construction

Hundreds of students and supporters have protested plans by authorities in India's Uttar Pradesh state to demolish most of the buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, a Muslim-founded institution at the centre of a growing political and legal dispute.

The proposed demolition follows an order issued by the Rampur Development Authority (RDA), which alleged that 38 of the university's 40 buildings were constructed without the required approvals.

Students staged a sit-in outside Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur. Photo: Al-Jazeera

Source: Getty Images

The university has rejected the move and is seeking legal relief, Al-Jazeera reports.

Why is India planning to demolish the university?

The demolition order was issued on July 15 by the Rampur district administration, which directed the university to remove the disputed structures by August 5 or face government demolition at its own expense.

Authorities claimed that only two buildings, including a proposed medical college block, were built with valid approvals.

The state government has since issued an interim stay on the order. However, university officials said this does not amount to a cancellation of the planned demolition.

Vice Chancellor Zaheeruddin said the temporary order merely delayed the original deadline while the university challenges the decision in court.

"It means that the demolition will not take place by the August 5 deadline set by the RDA. The university is now seeking a verdict that quashes the demolition order outright," he said.

Who founded Mohammad Ali Jauhar University?

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University was established in 2006 through the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded by veteran Muslim politician Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Named after Indian freedom fighter Mohammad Ali Jauhar, the university occupies about 250 acres and serves nearly 3,000 students across dozens of academic programmes.

Azam Khan, 77, is a founding member of the Samajwadi Party and served multiple terms in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He also represented Rampur in India's Parliament and held several ministerial positions in previous state governments.

Why are students protesting?

Students, alumni and local residents have staged an indefinite sit-in outside the university's main entrance since the demolition order was announced.

The protesters argue that demolishing the institution would disrupt the education of thousands of students and threaten one of the region's prominent higher education centres.

One former student, Usama Tayyab, questioned why authorities could not reverse the demolition order in response to public pressure.

“If a federal minister can be forced to resign following the CJP protest, why can’t the Uttar Pradesh government be forced to stop the demolition of the university when so many students are agitating here,” he said.

Political controversy surrounds the case

The university dispute has also reignited political tensions in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, which has been governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2017.

After the BJP came to power, numerous criminal cases were filed against Azam Khan, including allegations of land grabbing, forgery and hate speech. Several of those cases relate directly to the university.

Khan has denied wrongdoing, while his supporters maintain that the legal actions against him are politically motivated.

Samajwadi Party lawmaker Javed Ali Khan described the demolition order as politically driven.

"There are many reasons why this university is being targeted. First, it was founded by Azam Khan. Second, its foundation stone was laid by Mulayam Singh, the Samajwadi Party patriarch. Third, it was inaugurated by Akhilesh Yadav, the former chief minister of the state. And fourth, it is a minority university," he said.

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians seeking medical treatment in India have been advised to meet a number of visa requirements before travelling, as the High Commission of India in Abuja outlined the documents and health conditions applicants must satisfy to obtain a medical visa.

According to information published by the High Commission, the Medical Visa (MED Visa) is issued exclusively to foreign nationals whose sole purpose of travelling to India is to receive treatment at recognised and specialised hospitals or medical centres.

Source: Legit.ng