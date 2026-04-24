Amaya from Love Island rose to fame as a Bronx-based cardiac nurse who won the show and went viral as Amaya Papaya. Since her villa victory, she has expanded her career into content creation, music, brand partnerships, and a growing social media presence.

Amaya attends the Watch What Happens Live show (L) and the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection & Concert Gala (R). Photo: Charles Sykes, Stephanie (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Amaya, widely known as Amaya Papaya, rose to prominence after winning Love Island USA Season 7 alongside Bryan Arenales .

Season 7 alongside . In August 2025 , Amaya announced on Instagram that she and Bryan had parted ways .

, Amaya announced on Instagram that she and Bryan had . She is of Dominican heritage , with both parents born in the Dominican Republic.

, with both parents born in the Dominican Republic. Amaya is in a relationship, although she has yet to reveal her partner's identity.

Profile summary

Full name Amaya Elizabeth Espinal Known as Amaya Papaya Gender Female Date of birth 9 November 1999 Age 26 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Bronx, New York, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Dominican Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Relationship status Dating High School Midwood High School University Long Island University Profession Reality TV star, digital content creator, cardiac nurse, aspiring singer Instagram @amayaelizabeth_ TikTok @amayaelizabeth_

Amaya from Love Island's biography

Amaya was born on 29 September 1999 in the Bronx, New York, United States. She is 26 years old as of April 2026, and her zodiac sign is Libra. Her full name is Amaya Elizabeth Espinal, and she is of Dominican descent.

Amaya was raised alongside her two siblings: a brother and a sister. Her brother attended the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City. Amaya's sister is a professional make-up artist.

Amaya attended Midwood High School and later earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Long Island University, Brooklyn. She became a registered nurse in December 2021 after passing her NCLEX exams.

A closer look at Amaya's career

Amaya Espinal is a reality TV star, digital content creator, registered nurse, and aspiring singer. She has worked with major brands, including Poppi drink, with whom she launched the viral Amaya's Island Colada flavour. In March 2026, Amaya was named a brand ambassador for Kiss Products, Inc., and has also modelled for Danessa Myricks Beauty.

Top 5 facts about Amaya from Love Island. Photo: @amayaelizabeth_/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Amaya has gained significant fame on Instagram, where she has amassed over 3 million followers as of this writing. On TikTok, she shares lifestyle vlogs, lip-syncs, and content promoting skincare and apparel, where she has grown her following to over 3.5 million.

Espinal is also pursuing a career in music. In a February 2026 interview with Remezcla, the registered nurse opened up about this new chapter, stating:

I’m also going to be embracing my art. So, music is coming out. But yeah, it’s all about the new. It’s all about the fresh. It’s all about saying goodbye to the old and hello to the new.

She added:

I’m going to be mostly doing rap. Growing up, I had a really strong love for poetry. So, that’s the way I express myself. And if it resonates with people, it resonates with people. And hopefully they like it.

On 15 April 2026, the premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa on Peacock marked Amaya's serious move into music. The episode follows her as she works with producers in Los Angeles to record her debut tracks.

Amaya's journey on Love Island USA Season 7

Espinal emerged as the breakout star and eventual winner of Love Island USA Season 7. Nicknamed Amaya Papaya by fans, she followed a slow-burn trajectory that resonated strongly with viewers.

Amaya Espinal attend the LaQuan Smith fashion show as part of RTW Fall. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The registered nurse entered the villa as a bombshell on Day 4 but initially struggled to form a lasting romantic connection. She navigated early couplings with contestants such as Austin and Zak.

Amaya's journey took a decisive turn in the final weeks when she coupled up with Bryan Arenales. Their connection quickly deepened, and they became one of the season's strongest couples, ultimately making their relationship exclusive during their final date.

Espinal and Arenales went on to win the season, making history as the first Latino couple to claim the title and the $100,000 grand prize in the July 2025 finale. In her immediate post-win interview with Today, Amaya reflected on the moment, saying:

To be here, to find someone who actually sees me, and to do it representing my culture—it’s bigger than the money. I came in here a bombshell, but I’m leaving with a soulmate and a family that supported me every step of the way. I’m just so grateful.

Amaya Espinal and Arenales appear in Season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, which premiered on Peacock on 15 April 2026.

Are Amaya and Bryan from Love Island still together?

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales are no longer together. Their relationship ended in August 2025, just one month after they left the villa.

Amaya Espinal & Bryan Arenales during The Tonight Show. Photo by: Todd Owyoung (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Amaya addressed the breakup in an Instagram statement, writing that the relationship ultimately lacked alignment. As reported by The Mirror, she said:

My Papayas —Bryan and I are no longer together. After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys. Our visions didn’t align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport. You don’t have to drink the whole sea to know it’s salty. All love here and I truly wish him the best.

Trust issues and public scrutiny reportedly played a major role in their breakup. Bryan was seen making club appearances, and videos later surfaced of him partying with other women. This led to allegations of cheating, which he denied. In an April 2026 interview with Elite Daily, Amaya revealed:

It was very clear that he was breaking up with me over a text message. We were already bumping heads because he wanted to be Chris Brown at the clubs.

In the same interview, Amaya also addressed the cheating allegations, saying:

He's being honest. He never physically cheated on me. But that's not the only reason why relationships don't work out. When you feel disrespected — like someone is not appreciating your worth — then that's every reason to leave.

Who is Amaya dating now?

Amaya from Love Island posing in a supermarket in Seoul. Photo: @amayaelizabeth_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star is currently dating someone, though she has not revealed his identity. She first hinted at the romance in February 2026, sharing glimpses of their time together on Instagram and TikTok.

In a March 2026 E! News interview at an Oscars viewing party, Amaya explained why she is keeping the relationship private compared to her villa experience:

What makes our relationship so special is the fact that he's not in the spotlight. Being in the public eye, going back home to something quiet and safe is something that I really find special.

In her aforementioned interview with Elite Daily, Amaya contrasted her current partner's lifestyle with her past relationship with Bryan, saying:

I'm just very happy that I'm now in a relationship with somebody whose priority is our relationship and his business, not the clubs.

What happened to Amaya from Love Island?

Love Island USA season 7 winner Amaya Espinal was hospitalised in Los Angeles in December 2025 after experiencing severe abdominal pain. Doctors determined she required emergency surgery, with TMZ confirming she underwent the procedure shortly after admission.

Amaya throws a ceremonial pitch before a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox. Photo: Brian Fluharty (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Amaya from Love Island? She is a reality TV star, content creator, registered nurse, and recording artist. Is Amaya Papaya her real name? Papaya is not her real name; it's Amaya Elizabeth Espinal. Where is Amaya from Love Island from? She hails from the Bronx, New York, United States. What is Amaya from Love Island's ethnicity? Amaya is of Dominican descent. What is Amaya from Love Island's age? Amaya is 26 years old as of April 2026. How many siblings does Amaya from Love Island have? She has two siblings, a brother and a sister. Are Amaya from Love Island and Bryan still together? The two officially broke up in August 2025. Is Amaya from Love Island dating? The reality TV star is currently in a relationship but has not revealed her partner's identity.

Amaya from Love Island USA Season 7 ended her villa journey as the winner alongside Bryan Arenales. Following their victory, the pair eventually split after leaving the show. Amaya Espinal and Arenales both feature in Season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, which premiered on Peacock in April 2026.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Iris Kendall from Love Island. Iris is a digital content creator and reality television personality who gained recognition as a contestant on Season 7 of Love Island USA.

Iris Kendall was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Before gaining fame, she founded 310 Glo, a Beverly Hills–based mobile spray-tan business that showcased her passion for beauty and creativity. Iris is a main cast member on Season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng