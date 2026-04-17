Kordell Beckham, younger brother of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., successfully established his own identity by winning season 6 of Love Island USA in July 2024 with partner Serena Page. Since then, he has continued to build his profile beyond reality TV, stepping confidently into modelling, television and media work, and life outside his brother’s shadow.

Kordell Beckham in Hollywood, California (L). Kordell Beckham at Saban Media Centre in North Hollywood, California (R). Photo: Michael Tullberg, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Kordell Beckham is a reality TV personality, model, actor and younger brother of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

and younger brother of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. He won Love Island USA Season 6 in 2025 alongside Serena Page , his girlfriend from the villa.

in 2025 alongside , his girlfriend from the villa. Kordell secured a major sponsorship deal with Cheez-It following his time on the show.

The reality star has ventured into acting, announcing a role in a scripted series, Southern Fried Rice, on Keke Palmer's KeyTV network.

Profile summary

Full name Kordell Beckham Gender Male Date of birth 27 May 2002 Age 23 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Odell Beckham Sr. Mother Heather Van Norman Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Partner Serena Page Profession Reality TV personality, model, actor Social media Instagram, TikTok

Who is Kordell Beckham?

Kordell Beckham was born on 27 May 2002, in Houston, Texas, United States, making him 23 years old as of 2026. He is the son of Odell Beckham Sr., a former LSU running back and Karen Beckham. His parents separated and remarried after.

Kordell attended Marcus High School, where he played football.

Five fast facts about Kordell Beckham. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images (modified by author)

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Get to know Kordell Beckham’s siblings

The reality television personality has four half-siblings from his parents’ relationships. Three of his half-siblings, Odell Beckham Jr., born in 1992, Sonny Odell Beckham, born September 2014, and Summer Odalis Beckham, born February 2018, are from his father’s relationship with Heather Van Norman.

From his mother’s side, Kordell has one half-sister, Jasmyne Mills, born in April 2002. His most well-known sibling is Odell Beckham Jr., a professional NFL player who has played for teams like the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins.

Kordell Beckham at the 67th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on 2 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

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What does Kordell Beckham do?

Kordell Beckham is a reality television personality, model, and actor. He rose to national fame as the winner of Love Island Season 6 in 2024. Kordell entered the Love Island USA villa on Day 1 and went on to win the $100,000 grand prize alongside his partner, Serena Page.

In 2025, Kordell returned to the franchise as a guest star on the spinoff Beyond the Villa. However, he did not join as a full-time cast member due to his growing focus on acting. He has since built a growing career in acting.

Kordell made his scripted debut in Southern Fried Rice, a KeyTV series produced by Keke Palmer, where he played Steve, a music major. He also secured a recurring role in Season 3 of the Hulu legal drama Reasonable Doubt.

Kordell Beckham at Paramount Pictures Studios on 25 February 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

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Beyond acting, Kordell has landed several brand partnerships, including deals with Cheez-It, CeraVe, Savage X Fenty, and T-Mobile. Before his reality TV breakthrough, Kordell was already working as a professional model. He has walked in New York Fashion Week and appeared in major publications such as Vogue and Essence.

Speaking to Disrupshion magazine, Kordell shared his plans to continue modelling and acting, with hopes of launching a YouTube channel. He said:

My journey has been insane. I’ve been making my dreams come true. I’ve been completing goals, from my most wanted deals to walking on the runway, to even making it in Vogue—that’s pretty insane. My whole life has been a 360 or 180, whichever one you want to spin.

He added:

I stay focused on what I want to do. I know what to do, what to say, and what not to say. If you drown out the negativity and keep the positive side going, it’s easy to stay focused.

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page's relationship journey

As of 14 April 2026, Kordell Beckham and Serena Page are still together and remain one of the most successful couples from Love Island USA.

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page at Fairmont Century Plaza on 27 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Although Kordell has moved to Los Angeles to be closer to Serena, they still live separately. Serena has made it clear that she plans to move in only after they are officially engaged. She told People in October 2024:

No apartment. There's none of that. The next step would be engagement. And we need some time for that... This is my apartment. My finger's empty, and so is my apartment. I can live with you when we're engaged.

Kordell Beckham and Serena celebrated their first anniversary in August 2025 with a romantic trip to the Bahamas. They co-starred as a couple in the lyric video for Heart Of A Woman and have also worked on joint campaigns with major brands like CeraVe, Savage x Fenty, and Temptations.

In a February 2025 interview with Cosmo, Serena opened up about their playful connection and how Kordell brings out her silly side, saying:

He hypes me up and makes me feel so comfortable... comfortable enough to do weird stuff! We lowkey work well together. At least when we don’t have to look each other in the eyes, because I’ll start laughing.

FAQs

Who is Kordell Beckham? Kordell Beckham is a reality television personality, model, and creator, best known for winning Season 6 of Love Island USA in 2024 with his partner, Serena Paige. What is Kordell Beckham’s age? Kordell Beckham is currently 23 years old as of April 2026. He was born on 27 May 2002 in Houston, Texas, United States. Who are Kordell Beckham's parents? He is the son of Odell Beckham Sr. and his former partner, Karen Beckham. Who is Kordell Beckham’s wife? Kordell Beckham is not married, but is currently in a relationship with his Love Island USA partner, Serena Page. Do Kordell and OBJ have the same mom? Kordell Beckham and Odell do not have the same mom. They are half-brothers who share the same father, Odell Beckham Sr. How old are Serena and Kordell? Kordell Beckham is 23 years old, and Serena Page is 26 years old, having been born on 19 September 1999. Are Kordell and Odell Beckham related? Kordell Beckham and Odell Beckham Jr. are half-brothers. What is Kordell Beckham’s height? The reality star is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

After his breakout success on Love Island USA, Kordell Beckham made history with Serena Page as the first Black couple to win the competition. He is currently transitioning into acting, having been cast in a scripted role for the series Southern Fried Rice on Keke Palmer's KeyTV Network.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng