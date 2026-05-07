A young man celebrated as she bagged a degree in Arabic from the University of Abuja and shared her experience

He opened up about how he emerged as the president of his faculty, and shared what he faced during his undergraduate journey at UNIABUJA

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to celebrate him on his convocation

A young man, Wahab Abdullahi Ademola, celebrated his successful graduation from the University of Abuja.

He shared how he bagged a first-class degree despite being the president of his faculty in his undergraduate days.

A UNIABUJA graduate who was faculty president bags first class, shares experience. Photo: @alwahaabiy001

Source: TikTok

UNIABUJA faculty president bags first-class degree

Identified as @alwahaabiy001 on TikTok, the young man listed his achievements as a first-class graduate in Arabic.

The proud first-class Arabic graduate said he was also the president of the faculty of arts during his undergraduate days at the University of Abuja.

Sharing photos from his convocation, Wahab also said he received an award as a "legacy builder" for his school achievements.

His TikTok post said:

"Leadership: Faculty president. Academic Honours: First class, Faculty: Arts and Humanities, Discipline: Arabic, University: University of Abuja, Award: Legacy builder."

See his TikTok post below:

Netizens celebrate UNIABUJA Arabic first-class graduate

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the first class arabic graduate on her academic feat.

Many congratulated him while others said words of prayer for him, as he officially starts his journey after leaving the University of Abuja.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

omoshalewa said:

"You will not use ur certificate as just frame for house👏u will be awarded as a CEO of the best company inshallah."

Fathiathulkhair said:

"congratulations sir, wishes you more success ahead bihidnillah."

SHUKUROH said:

"Congratulations✨ Greater height, biidni'llah."

habeebah said:

"Allahumoh barik bro."

PHARM 💊TECH👩‍🔬AZEEZ said:

"Congratulations stranger."

Ameerah Maryam Zhikrullah said:

"Allahumo barik."

Hilal Haven said:

"Barokallahu feekum."

ummu umar@123 said:

"Congratulations to you."

A University of Abuja student who was president of faculty bags degree. Photo: @alwahaabiy001

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng