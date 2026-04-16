There are over 20 Love Island versions worldwide and they are not all created equal
Not all versions of Love Island deliver the same experience, despite the show's global popularity. From Love Island UK to Love Island USA and Love Island Australia, each edition brings its own take on drama, romance, and entertainment. The differences between them can shape how fans connect with the show.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Love Island versions worldwide: What sets them apart
- 1. Love Island UK
- 2. Love Island USA
- 3. Love Island Australia
- 4. Love Island Spain
- 5. Love Island France
- 6. Love Island Germany
- 7. Love Island Poland
- 8. Love Island Sweden
- 9. Love Island Norway
- 10. Love Island Denmark
- 11. Love Island Netherlands & Belgium
- 12. Love Island Italy
- 13. Love Island Finland
- 14. Love Island South Africa
- 15. Love Island Nigeria
- 16. Love Island Albania
- 17. Love Island Malta
- 18. Love Island Romania
- 19. Love Island Czech Republic & Slovakia
- 20. Love Island Israel
- 21. Love Island Hungary
- 22. Love Island Adria
- 23. Love Island Quebec
- How many countries have a version of Love Island?
- Which version of Love Island is the original?
- How many Love Islands are there each year?
- Which version of Love Island is the most popular?
- What Love Island franchises are there?
- Who owns the Love Island franchise?
Key takeaways
- While there are more than 25 Love Island versions worldwide, Love Island UK stands out for its longer eight-week format, which allows relationships to develop more gradually.
- Love Island Australia is often considered the most unfiltered and high-energy version, with a cast that sparks more unpredictable confrontations.
- Love Island South Africa brought a unique regional style to the franchise, following the UK version's first-ever winter season, which was filmed in Cape Town.
- As the first franchise version on a major streaming platform, Love Island France led the shift to digital as an Amazon Original on Prime Video.
Love Island versions worldwide: What sets them apart
Each Love Island version brings its own cultural flavour, casting approach, and perspective on romance, creating viewing experiences that connect with local audiences. Below is a look at some of the most notable Love Island editions from around the world.
1. Love Island UK
- Debut: June 2015
- Latest season: Series 13 (Summer 2026)
- Host: Maya Jama
- Latest winners: Toni Laites & Cach Mercer (Series 12)
Love Island UK is the original foundation of the modern franchise. Airing on ITV2, it stands out with its eight-week run, the longest in the series, allowing relationships and storylines to develop more gradually over time.
Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island UK is also known for its humorous narration by Iain Stirling. In 2026, it continued its year-round presence with the third series of All Stars, filmed in South Africa earlier this year.
2. Love Island USA
- Debut: July 2019
- Latest season: Season 8 (Premiere: 2 June 2026)
- Host: Ariana Madix
- Latest winners: Amaya Espinal & Bryan Arenales (Season 7)
Originally airing on CBS before transitioning to Peacock, the move enabled a more unfiltered, streaming-focused format. The series is known for its quicker pacing and dramatic twists crafted for viral impact.
With season 8 scheduled to premiere on 2 June 2026, Love Island USA continues to prioritise social media buzz and high-drama moments over slow-building emotional connections.
3. Love Island Australia
- Debut: May 2018
- Latest season: Season 7 (October 2025)
- Host: Sophie Monk
- Latest Winners: Yana Marks & Kye Lambert
Often seen as the franchise's most unpredictable version, Love Island Australia features bold, high-drama casting. Unlike the near-live UK format, it is pre-recorded, allowing editors to craft structured, cinematic storylines. The result is a fast-paced, explosive series with frequent confrontations and standout villain edits.
4. Love Island Spain
- Debut: April 2021
- Latest Season: Season 4 (2024)
- Host: Cristina Pedroche
- Latest Winners: Miguel & Celia (Season 1)
Filmed in Gran Canaria, Love Island Spain is known for its emphasis on open emotional expression and direct communication. Reflecting local cultural norms, contestants often share their feelings early in the process, creating a villa atmosphere driven by passion and heartfelt conversations rather than reserved banter.
5. Love Island France
- Debut: March 2020
- Latest season: Season 3 (2026)
- Host: Delphine Wespiser
- Latest winners: Cindy & Edgar (Season 2)
Known for its experimental format, Love Island France moved to Prime Video for its second season, adding 24/7 live-feed elements. This brought viewers closer to the villa, increasing authenticity and reducing the gap between production and audience.
Despite challenges in sustaining momentum, it pioneered a more unfiltered, streaming-first model for reality TV.
6. Love Island Germany
- Debut: September 2017
- Latest season: Season 10 (Spring 2026)
- Host: Sylvie Meis
- Latest Winners: Evi & Leandro (Season 8)
Known for its high broadcast frequency, Love Island Germany often airs twice a year, in both spring and autumn. The format reflects more liberal European standards compared to other versions.
The show features open and candid discussions about intimacy, topics that were once restricted on traditional network TV. Its shorter filming cycles also create a faster, more high-pressure romantic environment inside the villa.
7. Love Island Poland
- Debut: September 2019
- Latest season: Season 10 (Spring 2026)
- Host: Karolina Gilon
- Latest winners: Zuzanna & Mikołaj (Season 9)
One of the most interactive versions, Love Island Poland, uses a strong app-based voting system that gives viewers direct control over key villa decisions. The casting often focuses on athletic alpha personalities, driving high-stakes recouplings and strong media buzz after the show airs.
8. Love Island Sweden
- Debut: August 2018
- Latest season: Season 5
- Host: Julia Franzén
- Latest winners: Adrian & Celine
Reflecting the Scandinavian principle of "Jantelagen" (social equality), this version of Love Island focuses on emotional stability and the natural development of relationships. It prioritises calm, balanced interactions over manufactured drama. Instead of engineered conflict, it highlights equal group dynamics and more authentic connections.
9. Love Island Norway
- Debut: August 2018
- Latest season: Season 4 (March 2024)
- Host: Morten Hegseth
- Latest winners: Nora & Johannes (Season 2)
This version prioritises grounded, observational storytelling over influencer-driven drama. Airing on TV2, Love Island Norway is celebrated for its authenticity, with contestants typically more focused on the social experience than influencer fame. As a result, the series often feels like a social experiment rather than a polished media production.
10. Love Island Denmark
- Debut: October 2018
- Latest Season: Season 2 (Revival: January 2025)
- Host: Holly Christiane
- Latest Winners: Julie & Oliver (Season 1)
Emphasising group cohesion and hygge, Love Island Denmark takes a low-conflict approach to storytelling. The format focuses on a relaxed setting built around emotional balance and relationship stability. This style resonated strongly with audiences, leading to the show's revival after a long hiatus in 2025.
11. Love Island Netherlands & Belgium
- Debut: May 2019
- Latest season: Season 5 (July 2024)
- Host: Viktor Verhulst & Holly Mae Brood
- Latest winners: Nycole & Jona (Season 4)
A unique joint venture, this version of Love Island blends Dutch directness with Belgian Flemish restraint. The contrast in communication styles naturally drives much of the drama. Cultural differences add a distinct layer, as contestants navigate varying approaches to romance, honesty, and emotional expression.
12. Love Island Italy
- Debut: June 2021
- Latest season: Season 1
- Host: Elettra Lamborghini
- Latest winners: Rebeca & Yari
Designed for the digital age, Love Island Italy features shorter, faster-paced episodes with expressive personalities and humour throughout. The format incorporates high-fashion visuals and a narrator-led storytelling style that reflects Italian entertainment culture.
13. Love Island Finland
- Debut: September 2018
- Latest season: Season 4
- Host: Veronica Verho
- Latest winners: Sanni & Pauli (Season 3)
This version introduces "Secret Rooms" and observational twists that allow dumped islanders to secretly watch the villa. These mechanics add a psychological dimension to the format.
Contestants are constantly aware they may be observed by those who have already left the show, increasing tension and strategic gameplay.
14. Love Island South Africa
- Debut: February 2021
- Latest season: Season 1
- Host: Leandie du Randt
- Latest winners: Libho & Thimna
Love Island South Africa marked the franchise's entry into the African market. Although its standalone run was relatively short, it achieved notable success. Its impact helped establish Cape Town as a leading global production hub for All Stars and the show's winter editions.
15. Love Island Nigeria
- Debut: October 2021
- Latest season: Season 2 (2026)
- Host: TBA
- Latest winners: (TBA)
This version incorporates local traditions such as Aso Ebi nights into the Love Island format. It emphasises family influence and social approval throughout the series. Meet the Parents segments play a major role in relationship development, carrying more weight than in many Western editions.
After a hiatus since its 2021 debut, the show returns in 2026. It is positioned as a major cultural moment, boosted by the global success of Nigerian islanders in the UK and the USA versions.
16. Love Island Albania
- Debut: September 2023
- Latest season: Season 2 (June 2024)
- Host: Luana Vjollca
- Latest winners: Ueda & Arlind (Season 1)
Love Island Albania features extended three-hour live Sunday broadcasts that blend reality TV with talk-show analysis. It combines villa updates with studio discussions, commentary, and family input, turning each episode into a major weekly televised event in the region.
17. Love Island Malta
- Debut: May 2023
- Latest season: Season 2 (May 2024)
- Host: Yazmin Helledie
- Latest winners: Chelsea & Allen (Season 1)
Due to the country's small population, contestants often enter Love Island with pre-existing connections and shared histories, creating a strong small-town dynamic. As a result, reputations and prior relationships play a major role in how new bombshells are received and integrated into the group.
18. Love Island Romania
- Debut: October 2023
- Latest season: Season 1
- Host: Alina Ceusan
- Latest winners: Anne & Adrian
Airing on Pro TV, Love Island Romania blends traditional dating with intense physical challenges, giving it a stronger competitive edge than other editions. It is considered one of the most game-like versions of Love Island, closely resembling Love Island Games rather than the standard romantic format.
19. Love Island Czech Republic & Slovakia
- Debut: September 2021
- Latest season: Season 5 (September 2025)
- Host: Zorka Hejdová
- Latest winners: Trisha & Chris (Season 4)
This version uses long, unedited conversation segments and a Slow TV aesthetic, highlighting everyday interactions and natural dialogue. It focuses on the nuances of daily villa life and the development of long-term relationships, creating a more cinematic and realistic viewing experience.
20. Love Island Israel
- Debut: August 2024
- Latest season: Season 1 (second season is in development)
- Host: Eden Fines
- Latest winners: David Schraer and Kim Vinakor
The Israeli edition highlights the cultural importance of family involvement in the local dating process. It positions family approval as a key factor in relationship success. Meet the Parents moments often serve as major season highlights, carrying more weight than in many other international versions.
21. Love Island Hungary
- Debut: June 2019
- Latest season: Season 2 (September 2023)
- Host: Lali (Lajos Csóró)
- Latest winners: Viktória & Zizo (Season 2)
Love Island Hungary experimented with tightly structured narrative engineering and the use of producer plants to maintain a constant pace. The format was designed to keep drama consistently high throughout the season. As a result, it delivered a polished, high-intensity viewing experience with frequent plot twists.
22. Love Island Adria
- Debut: May 2026
- Latest Season: Season 1 (Inaugural season)
- Host: Antonija Blaće (Rumoured/TBA)
The newest expansion brings together contestants from Croatia, Serbia, and Bosnia, serving as a cultural experiment within the Love Island franchise. The format explores shared romantic dynamics across the Balkan region, highlighting both similarities and cultural differences.
23. Love Island Quebec
- Debut: April 2021
- Latest season: Season 3
- Host: Geneviève Schmidt
- Latest winners: Lorie & Hugo
Known as L’île de l'amour, this edition reflects the theatrical, high-energy style of French-Canadian entertainment. It features expressive presentation and a dynamic hosting style. The cast emphasises performance and emotional honesty, creating a more dramatic viewing experience.
How many countries have a version of Love Island?
The Love Island franchise has been adapted in 28 countries and territories worldwide. Croatia became the 28th territory to commission the format with the launch of Love Island Adria.
Which version of Love Island is the original?
The original version of the franchise is Love Island UK, which first debuted as Celebrity Love Island on ITV in 2005 and was later rebooted into its modern format in 2015.
How many Love Islands are there each year?
While the exact number varies with production cycles, there are typically between 15 and 20 Love Island seasons produced worldwide each year across more than 25 international versions.
Which version of Love Island is the most popular?
While Love Island UK remains the most popular version as the original series with global syndication, Love Island USA has emerged as a major rival by 2026. It has broken streaming records on Peacock and frequently leads in social media engagement.
What Love Island franchises are there?
The Love Island brand spans more than 25 national versions, including the UK, the USA, and Nigeria, as well as global spin-offs like Love Island: All Stars and Love Island Games. It also includes regional hub editions such as Love Island Adria, which serves multiple Balkan countries.
Who owns the Love Island franchise?
The Love Island franchise is co-owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group (part of WPP).
With Love Island versions now spanning multiple regions, the format has become a global template adapted in different ways around the world. From tone to storytelling style, each edition reflects local culture and audience preferences.
Legit.ng recently published an article about the Love Island Season 2 cast. Many former cast members, including Rykard Jenkins, Kady McDermott, and Malin Andersson, have since stepped away from reality TV to explore other career paths.
Most of the Love Island Season 2 cast have moved on to new chapters beyond the villa, including starting families, launching businesses, and pursuing careers in media. Two Love Island Season 2 couples are still together: winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, and runners-up Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com