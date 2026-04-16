Not all versions of Love Island deliver the same experience, despite the show's global popularity. From Love Island UK to Love Island USA and Love Island Australia, each edition brings its own take on drama, romance, and entertainment. The differences between them can shape how fans connect with the show.

There are more than 25 Love Island versions worldwide, including Love Island UK. Photo: @LoveIslandITV2 (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

While there are more than 25 Love Island versions worldwide, Love Island UK stands out for its longer eight-week format , which allows relationships to develop more gradually.

versions worldwide, stands out for its , which allows relationships to develop more gradually. Love Island Australia is often considered the most unfiltered and high-energy version , with a cast that sparks more unpredictable confrontations.

is often considered the most , with a cast that sparks more unpredictable confrontations. Love Island South Africa brought a unique regional style to the franchise, following the UK version's first-ever winter season, which was filmed in Cape Town .

brought a unique regional style to the franchise, following the UK version's first-ever winter season, which was . As the first franchise version on a major streaming platform, Love Island France led the shift to digital as an Amazon Original on Prime Video.

Love Island versions worldwide: What sets them apart

Each Love Island version brings its own cultural flavour, casting approach, and perspective on romance, creating viewing experiences that connect with local audiences. Below is a look at some of the most notable Love Island editions from around the world.

1. Love Island UK

Love Island UK is the original version of the franchise. Photo: Justin Goff

Source: Getty Images

Debut: June 2015

June 2015 Latest season: Series 13 (Summer 2026)

Series 13 (Summer 2026) Host: Maya Jama

Maya Jama Latest winners: Toni Laites & Cach Mercer (Series 12)

Love Island UK is the original foundation of the modern franchise. Airing on ITV2, it stands out with its eight-week run, the longest in the series, allowing relationships and storylines to develop more gradually over time.

Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island UK is also known for its humorous narration by Iain Stirling. In 2026, it continued its year-round presence with the third series of All Stars, filmed in South Africa earlier this year.

2. Love Island USA

Love Island USA delivers fast-paced, high-drama moments with a streaming-focused format. Photo: @loveislandusa (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Debut: July 2019

July 2019 Latest season: Season 8 (Premiere: 2 June 2026)

Season 8 (Premiere: 2 June 2026) Host: Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix Latest winners: Amaya Espinal & Bryan Arenales (Season 7)

Originally airing on CBS before transitioning to Peacock, the move enabled a more unfiltered, streaming-focused format. The series is known for its quicker pacing and dramatic twists crafted for viral impact.

With season 8 scheduled to premiere on 2 June 2026, Love Island USA continues to prioritise social media buzz and high-drama moments over slow-building emotional connections.

3. Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia is a pre-recorded, high-drama version. Photo: @loveislandau (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Debut: May 2018

May 2018 Latest season: Season 7 (October 2025)

Season 7 (October 2025) Host: Sophie Monk

Sophie Monk Latest Winners: Yana Marks & Kye Lambert

Often seen as the franchise's most unpredictable version, Love Island Australia features bold, high-drama casting. Unlike the near-live UK format, it is pre-recorded, allowing editors to craft structured, cinematic storylines. The result is a fast-paced, explosive series with frequent confrontations and standout villain edits.

4. Love Island Spain

Love Island Spain focuses on open emotional expression and direct communication. Photo: @loveislandwyspamilosci (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Debut: April 2021

April 2021 Latest Season: Season 4 (2024)

Season 4 (2024) Host: Cristina Pedroche

Cristina Pedroche Latest Winners: Miguel & Celia (Season 1)

Filmed in Gran Canaria, Love Island Spain is known for its emphasis on open emotional expression and direct communication. Reflecting local cultural norms, contestants often share their feelings early in the process, creating a villa atmosphere driven by passion and heartfelt conversations rather than reserved banter.

5. Love Island France

Love Island France pioneered a streaming-first format with live feeds. Photo: @loveislandfrw9 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Debut: March 2020

March 2020 Latest season: Season 3 (2026)

Season 3 (2026) Host: Delphine Wespiser

Delphine Wespiser Latest winners: Cindy & Edgar (Season 2)

Known for its experimental format, Love Island France moved to Prime Video for its second season, adding 24/7 live-feed elements. This brought viewers closer to the villa, increasing authenticity and reducing the gap between production and audience.

Despite challenges in sustaining momentum, it pioneered a more unfiltered, streaming-first model for reality TV.

6. Love Island Germany

Love Island Germany airs twice a year in a fast-paced format. Photo: @LoveIsland.de (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Debut: September 2017

September 2017 Latest season: Season 10 (Spring 2026)

Season 10 (Spring 2026) Host: Sylvie Meis

Sylvie Meis Latest Winners: Evi & Leandro (Season 8)

Known for its high broadcast frequency, Love Island Germany often airs twice a year, in both spring and autumn. The format reflects more liberal European standards compared to other versions.

The show features open and candid discussions about intimacy, topics that were once restricted on traditional network TV. Its shorter filming cycles also create a faster, more high-pressure romantic environment inside the villa.

7. Love Island Poland

Love Island Poland uses interactive voting and bold personalities. Photo: @loveislandwyspamilosci (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Debut: September 2019

September 2019 Latest season: Season 10 (Spring 2026)

Season 10 (Spring 2026) Host: Karolina Gilon

Karolina Gilon Latest winners: Zuzanna & Mikołaj (Season 9)

One of the most interactive versions, Love Island Poland, uses a strong app-based voting system that gives viewers direct control over key villa decisions. The casting often focuses on athletic alpha personalities, driving high-stakes recouplings and strong media buzz after the show airs.

8. Love Island Sweden

Love Island Sweden emphasises emotional balance and equality. Photo: @loveislandsverige on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Debut: August 2018

August 2018 Latest season: Season 5

Season 5 Host: Julia Franzén

Julia Franzén Latest winners: Adrian & Celine

Reflecting the Scandinavian principle of "Jantelagen" (social equality), this version of Love Island focuses on emotional stability and the natural development of relationships. It prioritises calm, balanced interactions over manufactured drama. Instead of engineered conflict, it highlights equal group dynamics and more authentic connections.

9. Love Island Norway

Love Island Norway focuses on authenticity and observational storytelling. Photo: @loveislandnorge (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Debut: August 2018

August 2018 Latest season: Season 4 (March 2024)

Season 4 (March 2024) Host: Morten Hegseth

Morten Hegseth Latest winners: Nora & Johannes (Season 2)

This version prioritises grounded, observational storytelling over influencer-driven drama. Airing on TV2, Love Island Norway is celebrated for its authenticity, with contestants typically more focused on the social experience than influencer fame. As a result, the series often feels like a social experiment rather than a polished media production.

10. Love Island Denmark

Love Island Denmark focuses on hygge and emotional balance. Photo: @loveislanddk (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Debut: October 2018

October 2018 Latest Season: Season 2 (Revival: January 2025)

Season 2 (Revival: January 2025) Host: Holly Christiane

Holly Christiane Latest Winners: Julie & Oliver (Season 1)

Emphasising group cohesion and hygge, Love Island Denmark takes a low-conflict approach to storytelling. The format focuses on a relaxed setting built around emotional balance and relationship stability. This style resonated strongly with audiences, leading to the show's revival after a long hiatus in 2025.

11. Love Island Netherlands & Belgium

Love Island Netherlands & Belgium explores cultural contrasts between Dutch and Belgian contestants. Photo: @loveislandvlaanderen (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Debut: May 2019

May 2019 Latest season: Season 5 (July 2024)

Season 5 (July 2024) Host: Viktor Verhulst & Holly Mae Brood

Viktor Verhulst & Holly Mae Brood Latest winners: Nycole & Jona (Season 4)

A unique joint venture, this version of Love Island blends Dutch directness with Belgian Flemish restraint. The contrast in communication styles naturally drives much of the drama. Cultural differences add a distinct layer, as contestants navigate varying approaches to romance, honesty, and emotional expression.

12. Love Island Italy

Love Island Italy delivers fast-paced episodes with expressive cast dynamics. Photo: @loveislanditalia (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Debut: June 2021

June 2021 Latest season: Season 1

Season 1 Host: Elettra Lamborghini

Elettra Lamborghini Latest winners: Rebeca & Yari

Designed for the digital age, Love Island Italy features shorter, faster-paced episodes with expressive personalities and humour throughout. The format incorporates high-fashion visuals and a narrator-led storytelling style that reflects Italian entertainment culture.

13. Love Island Finland

Love Island Finland uses Secret Rooms and surveillance twists to heighten tension. Photo: @loveislandsuomi (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Debut: September 2018

September 2018 Latest season: Season 4

Season 4 Host: Veronica Verho

Veronica Verho Latest winners: Sanni & Pauli (Season 3)

This version introduces "Secret Rooms" and observational twists that allow dumped islanders to secretly watch the villa. These mechanics add a psychological dimension to the format.

Contestants are constantly aware they may be observed by those who have already left the show, increasing tension and strategic gameplay.

14. Love Island South Africa

Love Island South Africa introduced the franchise to Africa. Photo: @loveislandsa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Debut: February 2021

February 2021 Latest season: Season 1

Season 1 Host: Leandie du Randt

Leandie du Randt Latest winners: Libho & Thimna

Love Island South Africa marked the franchise's entry into the African market. Although its standalone run was relatively short, it achieved notable success. Its impact helped establish Cape Town as a leading global production hub for All Stars and the show's winter editions.

15. Love Island Nigeria

Love Island Nigeria combines local traditions, such as Aso Ebi nights, with a strong family influence. Photo: @LoveIslandNigeria (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Debut: October 2021

October 2021 Latest season: Season 2 (2026)

Season 2 (2026) Host: TBA

TBA Latest winners: (TBA)

This version incorporates local traditions such as Aso Ebi nights into the Love Island format. It emphasises family influence and social approval throughout the series. Meet the Parents segments play a major role in relationship development, carrying more weight than in many Western editions.

After a hiatus since its 2021 debut, the show returns in 2026. It is positioned as a major cultural moment, boosted by the global success of Nigerian islanders in the UK and the USA versions.

16. Love Island Albania

Love Island Albania blends live villa updates. Photo: @loveisland.albania (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Debut: September 2023

September 2023 Latest season: Season 2 (June 2024)

Season 2 (June 2024) Host: Luana Vjollca

Luana Vjollca Latest winners: Ueda & Arlind (Season 1)

Love Island Albania features extended three-hour live Sunday broadcasts that blend reality TV with talk-show analysis. It combines villa updates with studio discussions, commentary, and family input, turning each episode into a major weekly televised event in the region.

17. Love Island Malta

Love Island Malta is shaped by pre-existing connections. Photo: @loveisland_malta (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Debut: May 2023

May 2023 Latest season: Season 2 (May 2024)

Season 2 (May 2024) Host: Yazmin Helledie

Yazmin Helledie Latest winners: Chelsea & Allen (Season 1)

Due to the country's small population, contestants often enter Love Island with pre-existing connections and shared histories, creating a strong small-town dynamic. As a result, reputations and prior relationships play a major role in how new bombshells are received and integrated into the group.

18. Love Island Romania

Love Island Romania stands out for its competitive twist. Photo: @LoveIslandRo (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Debut: October 2023

October 2023 Latest season: Season 1

Season 1 Host: Alina Ceusan

Alina Ceusan Latest winners: Anne & Adrian

Airing on Pro TV, Love Island Romania blends traditional dating with intense physical challenges, giving it a stronger competitive edge than other editions. It is considered one of the most game-like versions of Love Island, closely resembling Love Island Games rather than the standard romantic format.

19. Love Island Czech Republic & Slovakia

Love Island Czech Republic & Slovakia adopts a Slow TV approach. Photo: @loveislandcs (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Debut: September 2021

September 2021 Latest season: Season 5 (September 2025)

Season 5 (September 2025) Host: Zorka Hejdová

Zorka Hejdová Latest winners: Trisha & Chris (Season 4)

This version uses long, unedited conversation segments and a Slow TV aesthetic, highlighting everyday interactions and natural dialogue. It focuses on the nuances of daily villa life and the development of long-term relationships, creating a more cinematic and realistic viewing experience.

20. Love Island Israel

Love Island Israel centres on family involvement. Photo: @loveislandisrael (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Debut: August 2024

August 2024 Latest season: Season 1 (second season is in development)

Season 1 (second season is in development) Host: Eden Fines

Eden Fines Latest winners: David Schraer and Kim Vinakor

The Israeli edition highlights the cultural importance of family involvement in the local dating process. It positions family approval as a key factor in relationship success. Meet the Parents moments often serve as major season highlights, carrying more weight than in many other international versions.

21. Love Island Hungary

Love Island Hungary stands out for its tightly controlled storytelling. Photo: @loveislandmagyarorszag (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Debut: June 2019

June 2019 Latest season: Season 2 (September 2023)

Season 2 (September 2023) Host: Lali (Lajos Csóró)

Lali (Lajos Csóró) Latest winners: Viktória & Zizo (Season 2)

Love Island Hungary experimented with tightly structured narrative engineering and the use of producer plants to maintain a constant pace. The format was designed to keep drama consistently high throughout the season. As a result, it delivered a polished, high-intensity viewing experience with frequent plot twists.

22. Love Island Adria

Love Island Adria unites contestants from across the Balkans. Photo: @oveislandadria (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Debut: May 2026

Latest Season: Season 1 (Inaugural season)

(Inaugural season) Host: Antonija Blaće (Rumoured/TBA)

The newest expansion brings together contestants from Croatia, Serbia, and Bosnia, serving as a cultural experiment within the Love Island franchise. The format explores shared romantic dynamics across the Balkan region, highlighting both similarities and cultural differences.

23. Love Island Quebec

Love Island Québec made its debut in April 2021. Photo: @quebec-love-island (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Debut: April 2021

April 2021 Latest season: Season 3

Season 3 Host: Geneviève Schmidt

Geneviève Schmidt Latest winners: Lorie & Hugo

Known as L’île de l'amour, this edition reflects the theatrical, high-energy style of French-Canadian entertainment. It features expressive presentation and a dynamic hosting style. The cast emphasises performance and emotional honesty, creating a more dramatic viewing experience.

How many countries have a version of Love Island?

The Love Island franchise has been adapted in 28 countries and territories worldwide. Croatia became the 28th territory to commission the format with the launch of Love Island Adria.

Which version of Love Island is the original?

The original version of the franchise is Love Island UK, which first debuted as Celebrity Love Island on ITV in 2005 and was later rebooted into its modern format in 2015.

How many Love Islands are there each year?

While the exact number varies with production cycles, there are typically between 15 and 20 Love Island seasons produced worldwide each year across more than 25 international versions.

Which version of Love Island is the most popular?

While Love Island UK remains the most popular version as the original series with global syndication, Love Island USA has emerged as a major rival by 2026. It has broken streaming records on Peacock and frequently leads in social media engagement.

What Love Island franchises are there?

The Love Island brand spans more than 25 national versions, including the UK, the USA, and Nigeria, as well as global spin-offs like Love Island: All Stars and Love Island Games. It also includes regional hub editions such as Love Island Adria, which serves multiple Balkan countries.

Who owns the Love Island franchise?

The Love Island franchise is co-owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group (part of WPP).

With Love Island versions now spanning multiple regions, the format has become a global template adapted in different ways around the world. From tone to storytelling style, each edition reflects local culture and audience preferences.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Love Island Season 2 cast. Many former cast members, including Rykard Jenkins, Kady McDermott, and Malin Andersson, have since stepped away from reality TV to explore other career paths.

Most of the Love Island Season 2 cast have moved on to new chapters beyond the villa, including starting families, launching businesses, and pursuing careers in media. Two Love Island Season 2 couples are still together: winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, and runners-up Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng