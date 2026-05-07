Davido's longtime driver has shared details of his relationship with the singer, claiming that the hate seen online does not reflect the love they receive from fans in person

The loyal staff member revealed he is willing to go to extreme lengths for his boss, expressing his love for the singer

He expressed total confidence that Davido would take care of his children if anything ever happened to him, adding that the singer's generosity gives him a great sense of peace

Davido’s longtime driver, Mr Solo, has surprised many fans with a powerful statement about the Afrobeats star, stirring reactions across social media.

In a recent interview, he spoke openly about his loyalty and admiration for the singer, making it clear that his bond with Davido goes far beyond work.

Davido’s driver shares touching statement about singer during interview. Photo: davido/davrelclipz

Source: Instagram

In the viral interview video, Mr Solo explained that despite the criticism Davido sometimes faces online, the reality is very different.

He said that wherever they go, the atmosphere is filled with love and support, not the negativity people claim to see.

“Even the hate, they can’t say it in our faces. Everywhere they claim they hate us, when we get there, it’s love.”

The driver’s words became even more emotional when he described the depth of his devotion.

The loyal staff revealed that he would go to extreme lengths by taking a bullet for Davido, showing how much he values their relationship.

“I could take a shot for him, I go collect am for Baddest. That’s the kind of love I have.”

Mr Solo went further to explain that his trust in Davido’s character and generosity gives him peace of mind.

He said that even if anything unexpected happens to him, he is confident his children will be well taken care of.

“I know say even if anything happens to me, my kids go enjoy. No worry.”

Watch the trending video below:

Fans react to Davido's driver's loyalty

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many people reacted emotionally to the interview, while others shared different opinions about loyalty and sacrifice.

@solomonbbuchi:

“All I see is that Davido really cares for his people.”

@emclothings_luxury:

“Omo this is deep”

@ezeqwesiri:

“Davido takes care of the people around him. The testimonies plenty”

@mcmakopolo1:

“A good man will Always do good things for you and ur children and that’s true .. but can never be a father to ur children .. try make u no die sha”

@pepislim1:

“What about your wife, who is going to console her and be her companion? I understand your loyalty but bro,talk is cheap but backing it up is expensive.”

@annie_tipsy:

“Until then sha… ur mind go too Dey, you Dey go trust human being.. 🤦🤦 you go too weep for grave 🤦🤦”

Davido’s driver Mr Solo sparks reactions online after making emotional statement about loyalty and trust in the singer. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido expresses confidence for Governor Adeleke's victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido declared his full support for his uncle, Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, ahead of the governorship election scheduled for August 2026.

The singer spoke weeks after he was formally appointed Head of Youth Mobilisation for Ademola Adeleke’s campaign council. He assured members of the team that he was ready to use his influence and energy to support Governor Adeleke ahead of the election.

The Timeless crooner also expressed confidence that the governor would secure victory early on election day while praying for a peaceful and safe voting process across the state.

Source: Legit.ng