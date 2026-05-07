A video of what Peller did to Daddy Freeze for holding Jarvis by the waist has surfaced online and got fans talking

In the viral clip, Daddy Freeze was celebrating his 50th birthday, with Peller and Jarvis among the guests

Daddy Freeze was seen greeting Jarvis and holding her by the waist while they posed for pictures

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, recently clocked 50, and a video from his birthday celebration has surfaced online.

In one of the clips, Peller, who was among the guests at the event, got many talking over what he did to Daddy Freeze.

Reaction trail the video Peller removing Daddy Freeze’s hand from Jarvis’ waist. Photo credit@daddyfreeze/@peller089

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze was seen with Jarvis as they posed for pictures at the party. At some point, he held Jarvis by the waist while they took photos.

Peller reacts to Daddy Freeze’s action

Reacting, Peller, who had been watching from a distance, suddenly stood up and walked over to them. He then removed Daddy Freeze’s hand from Jarvis’ waist and stood between them.

The media personality later tapped him on the shoulder, and the trio continued posing for pictures. Daddy Freeze later asked Jarvis to stand at the rear edge while he stood in the middle.

Peller protects Jarvis at Daddy Freeze's birthday party. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Peller’s action towards Daddy Freeze

Fans reacted differently, with some joking that Peller appeared insecure due to his actions, while others said he was only being protective and did not like what he saw.

Some also felt Daddy Freeze went too far by placing his hand on Jarvis’ waist during the photo session.

Recall that Peller is often seen as overprotective when it comes to his lover, Jarvis. A few days ago, he also went online to call out his former friend Jo Blaq, accusing him of trying to “toast” Jarvis behind his back after he was asked to help pass a love letter.

Since then, they have not been seen together publicly for days.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to video about Jarvis

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@celestialbeing_official commented:

"Y would he even hold her waist???. That's totally wrong na ..no be your babe u de grab waist."

@jasper_skelly said:

"Na over spending the make am fear to lose the girl."

@wayya01 wrote:

"Peller never sees anything he don too spend."

@ uncut_realities shared:

"That’s how Igbo men watch their investments."

@abigealnosa stated:

"Peller healing na generations to generations."

@udesonchim reacted:

"But doesn't really mean anything, shaa pella relax, Daddy Freeze knows boundaries."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest.

He told his fans not to mind Jarvis over her utterance about their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng