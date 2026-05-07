Law, Medicine: Al-Hikmah University Lists 2025/2026 Courses for Candidates with 150 to 200 in JAMB
- Al-Hikmah University, a private institution, has released a list of its available 2025/2026 courses for candidates who scored 150 to 200 in JAMB
- Some of these courses, which JAMB candidates can apply to study, include Medicine and Surgery, Law, Biochemistry, Human Anatomy, and more
- Al-Hikmah University, which is located in Kwara, also shared details of the faculties and all the courses available on the university’s website
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As the 2026 JAMB examination concludes, candidates with different UTME scores will be hoping to secure admission into top universities to study courses of their choice.
While some universities conduct screening exercises for JAMB candidates who scored high in the exam before considering them for admission, some institutions also release UTME requirements, as seen in recent publications by the University of Ibadan and University of Lagos, with specific scores set for courses such as Law and Medicine. Candidates who meet these requirements may be considered for admission.
Al-Hikmah University lists 2025/2026 courses
Also, a popular institution, Al-Hikmah University, has published 2025/2026 courses for JAMB candidates who scored between 150 and 200 in their UTME.
The school’s website, accessible online, states that it has about 10 faculties.
The faculties, courses, and JAMB/UTME cut-off marks for admission into the institution are as follows:
Faculty of Agriculture:
Agriculture: 150
Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Technology:
Chemistry: 150
Computer Science: 150
Mathematics: 150
Biology: 150
Physics: 150
Economics: 150
Political Science: 150
Business Education: 150
Arabic: 150
English: 150
Islamic Studies: 150
Educational Technology: 150
Guidance and Counselling: 150
Educational Management: 150
Faculty of Human and Social Sciences:
Sociology and Criminology: 150
Public Administration: 150
Political Science and Conflict Resolution: 150
Mass Communication: 150
Arabic: 150
English: 150
Islamic Studies: 150
History and International Relations: 150
Library and Information Science: 150
Faculty of Law:
Common Law: 180
Common and Islamic Law: 180
Faculty of Management Sciences:
Accounting: 150
Economics: 150
Finance: 150
Marketing: 150
Business Administration: 150
Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences:
Microbiology: 150
Industrial Mathematics: 150
Petroleum Chemistry: 150
Industrial Chemistry: 150
Physics with Electronics: 150
Statistics: 150
Biology: 150
Geology: 150
Biochemistry: 150
Faculty of Nursing Sciences:
Nursing: 190
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences:
Medical Laboratory Science: 170
Public Health: 150
Human Physiology: 150
Human Anatomy: 150
Faculty of Clinical Sciences:
Medicine and Surgery: 200
In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) released the 2025/2026 UTME cut-off marks for admission into different departments.
The school published the requirements for courses like Accounting and Civil Engineering, with different cut-off marks for merit and catchment candidates.
In another story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) released details of levies and course registration guidelines for fresh students for the 2025/2026 academic session.
The institution stated that students are required to pay mandatory fees such as the Health Professional Levy and Utility Levy via the Remita platform before they can proceed with course registration on the university’s official portal.
UI releases 2025/2026 cut-off marks
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan released the JAMB cut-off marks for all courses for the 2025/2026 session.
While the general cut-off mark is 200, courses like Medicine, Nursing, and Law require much higher scores because many students applied for them.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng