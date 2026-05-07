Al-Hikmah University, a private institution, has released a list of its available 2025/2026 courses for candidates who scored 150 to 200 in JAMB

Some of these courses, which JAMB candidates can apply to study, include Medicine and Surgery, Law, Biochemistry, Human Anatomy, and more

Al-Hikmah University, which is located in Kwara, also shared details of the faculties and all the courses available on the university’s website

As the 2026 JAMB examination concludes, candidates with different UTME scores will be hoping to secure admission into top universities to study courses of their choice.

While some universities conduct screening exercises for JAMB candidates who scored high in the exam before considering them for admission, some institutions also release UTME requirements, as seen in recent publications by the University of Ibadan and University of Lagos, with specific scores set for courses such as Law and Medicine. Candidates who meet these requirements may be considered for admission.

Al-Hikmah University publishes full list of courses for 150–200 JAMB scorers. Photo Source: Al-Hikmah University

Source: Twitter

Al-Hikmah University lists 2025/2026 courses

Also, a popular institution, Al-Hikmah University, has published 2025/2026 courses for JAMB candidates who scored between 150 and 200 in their UTME.

The school’s website, accessible online, states that it has about 10 faculties.

The faculties, courses, and JAMB/UTME cut-off marks for admission into the institution are as follows:

Faculty of Agriculture:

Agriculture: 150

Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Technology:

Chemistry: 150

Computer Science: 150

Mathematics: 150

Biology: 150

Physics: 150

Economics: 150

Political Science: 150

Business Education: 150

Arabic: 150

English: 150

Islamic Studies: 150

Educational Technology: 150

Guidance and Counselling: 150

Educational Management: 150

Al-Hikmah University releases courses for candidates who scored 150–200 in JAMB. Photo Source: Al-Hikmah University

Source: Twitter

Faculty of Human and Social Sciences:

Sociology and Criminology: 150

Public Administration: 150

Political Science and Conflict Resolution: 150

Mass Communication: 150

Arabic: 150

English: 150

Islamic Studies: 150

History and International Relations: 150

Library and Information Science: 150

Faculty of Law:

Common Law: 180

Common and Islamic Law: 180

Faculty of Management Sciences:

Accounting: 150

Economics: 150

Finance: 150

Marketing: 150

Business Administration: 150

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences:

Microbiology: 150

Industrial Mathematics: 150

Petroleum Chemistry: 150

Industrial Chemistry: 150

Physics with Electronics: 150

Statistics: 150

Biology: 150

Geology: 150

Biochemistry: 150

Faculty of Nursing Sciences:

Nursing: 190

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences:

Medical Laboratory Science: 170

Public Health: 150

Human Physiology: 150

Human Anatomy: 150

Faculty of Clinical Sciences:

Medicine and Surgery: 200

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) released the 2025/2026 UTME cut-off marks for admission into different departments.

The school published the requirements for courses like Accounting and Civil Engineering, with different cut-off marks for merit and catchment candidates.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) released details of levies and course registration guidelines for fresh students for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The institution stated that students are required to pay mandatory fees such as the Health Professional Levy and Utility Levy via the Remita platform before they can proceed with course registration on the university’s official portal.

UI releases 2025/2026 cut-off marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan released the JAMB cut-off marks for all courses for the 2025/2026 session.

While the general cut-off mark is 200, courses like Medicine, Nursing, and Law require much higher scores because many students applied for them.

Source: Legit.ng