Serena Page transitioned from a relatively private corporate career into a high-profile social media influencer, amassing millions of followers across platforms. Her breakthrough came when she appeared on Love Island USA Season 6, where she gained widespread attention and ultimately won the show.

Serena Page at the 20th Anniversary of L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth (L). The reality TV star attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, Maya Dehlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Serena Page rose to prominence after appearing on Love Island USA Season 6 , where she emerged as a winner.

, where she emerged as a winner. She leveraged the show’s exposure to build a successful career as a social media influencer, gaining millions of followers across platforms.

Beyond reality TV, she works as a media planner and has been with Moonbug Entertainment since 2023.

and has been with Moonbug Entertainment since 2023. Serena Page is in a relationship with Kordell Beckham, whom she met during the reality TV show.

Profile summary

Full name Serena Page Gender Female Date of birth 19 September 1999 Age 26 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Kordell Beckham College University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Profession Reality TV star, social media influencer, media planner Instagram @serenaapagee TikTok @serenaapagee

Serena Page’s background and early life

Serena Page was born and raised in Houston, Texas, United States. Born on 19 September 1999, she is 26 years old as of April 2026, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. She reportedly grew up alongside a brother and a sister, whose names remain unknown.

Five facts about Serena Page. Photo: @serenaapagee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

For her higher education, Serena attended the University of Texas at San Antonio from 2018 to 2022. She graduated from the institution with a bachelor’s in marketing. Her academic journey reflects her passion for creativity, communication, and building a strong personal brand.

What does Serena Page do for a living?

Serena Page is a media planner who gained widespread prominence after appearing on the reality TV show Love Island USA. She boasts a massive fan following across social media platforms, and she promotes several brands.

Serena Page speaks onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

According to her LinkedIn profile, Serena Page began her career in 2019 as a digital marketing intern at the UTSA Division of Business Affairs. The internship gave her a start on social media engagements, as she managed all social media platforms of the division’s departments.

In December 2021, she joined Urban Domain Properties on a one-year contract as a marketing strategist, working until December 2022. Serena joined Moon Entertainment in June 2023 as a media planning coordinator and later became the company’s media planner.

Moving away from her quiet career in the corporate world, Serena Page joined the Love Island USA Season 6 cast in June 2024 as a contestant. She appeared in all seasons’ 38 episodes and emerged as a winner alongside Kordell Beckham. The reality TV star has also appeared on Love Island: Beyond the Villa and on Summer Walker’s Heart of a Woman music video.

Serena Page poses for a picture at an event (L). The reality TV star arrives at Paris Fashion Week (R). Photo: @serenaapagee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Serena Page’s appearance on the reality TV show brought her into the limelight, sparking a rise in her social media prominence. As of writing, her Instagram and TikTok pages have approximately 2.5 million and 3.3 million followers, respectively. She uses the platforms to share her lifestyle photos and endorse brands such as Beyoncé’s Cécred, NYX Cosmetics, Dunkin' Donuts, and Shea Moisture.

Is Serena Page in a relationship?

Serena Page is dating fellow reality TV star and internet personality, Kordell Beckham. They first met while filming Love Island USA Season 6 and gradually developed a romantic relationship in the villa. The couple emerged as the winning pair when the season wrapped up.

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham pose for a photoshoot. Photo: @serenaapagee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After the show, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham have continued dating and even occasionally team up to create content on social media. In an interview with Today, Kordell Beckham revealed how he fell for Serena Page and remained committed all along:

I’ve never connected with someone like this, off rip, so fast. I just didn’t get scared. I was ready. It really opened my eyes knowing that I really felt this connection with her so early. It was so weird for me to even be having these feelings. I was just talking to myself, saying like, ‘Wow, this is weird. How am I feeling this way?’ I liked it. I knew that this could be something more. I wanted to explore that. I definitely wanted to see that.

Serena Page opened up about their relationship in a July 2025 interview with Teen Vogue. The reality TV star said:

Once we locked in [inside the villa], it was like, ‘Wait a minute. I feel like we've been dating for years now.’ So then, after getting out, it just continued. There was no shift. There was no adjusting. I can't believe that it's been a year now. It feels like we're on cloud nine. He moved to LA almost immediately, and we've been attached at the hip.

FAQs

How old is Serena Page from Love Island? Her age as of April 2026 is 26 years. She was born on 19 September 1999. Does Serena Page have siblings? She reportedly has two siblings, a brother and a sister, whose names are unknown. What was Serena Page’s university? She was at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where she studied a degree course in marketing from 2018 to 2022. Is Serena Page an AKA? During her time at the university, she was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Why is Serena Page famous? She gained fame as a reality TV personality when she was featured in Love Island USA Season 6. Currently, she thrives as a social media influencer and media planner at Moonbug Entertainment. Are Serena Page and Kordell Beckham still together? The couple is still together after the show ended, and occasionally they share collaborative content on social media. How tall is Serena Page? Her height is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

Serena Page’s rise from a media planner to a reality TV star shows the power of opportunity and authenticity. Her journey on Love Island USA turned her into a widely admired influencer. With her growing fanbase and brand appeal, she continues to expand her career beyond television.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng