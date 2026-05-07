Christian Siriano made it biggest, but here's what all the Project Runway winners have been up to
Project Runway winners have gone in wildly different directions since leaving the show. While some became global fashion powerhouses, others built niche design studios or stepped into consulting and education. Some of the most successful winners of the show include Christian Siriano, Leanne Marshall, Seth Aaron Henderson, and Chloe Dao.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Project Runway winners: Where are they now?
- Jay McCarroll (Season 1)
- Chloe Dao (Season 2)
- Jeffrey Sebelia (Season 3)
- Christian Siriano (Season 4)
- Leanne Marshall (Season 5)
- Irina Shabayeva (Season 6)
- Seth Aaron Henderson (Season 7)
- Gretchen Jones (Season 8)
- Anya Ayoung-Chee (Season 9)
- Dmitry Sholokhov (Season 10)
- Michelle Lesniak Franklin (Season 11)
- Dom Streater (Season 12)
- Sean Kelly (Season 13)
- Ashley Nell Tipton (Season 14)
- Erin Robertson (Season 15)
- Kentaro Kameyama (Season 16)
- Jhoan Sebastian Grey (Season 17)
- Geoffrey Mac (Season 18)
- Shantall Lacayo (Season 19)
- Bishme Cromartie (Season 20)
- Veejay Floresca (Season 21)
- Who are the most successful Project Runway winners?
- What happened to Jay McCarroll after winning Project Runway Season 1?
Key takeaways
- Christian Siriano is widely considered the most commercially successful winner of Project Runway, as he owns a global fashion brand.
- Several winners, like Dmitry Sholokhov and Sean Kelly, built strong niche luxury labels, while others, including Erin Robertson and Veejay Floresca, leaned into artistic or independent fashion careers.
- The show continues to serve as a long-term career launchpad rather than a one-time fame moment.
Project Runway winners: Where are they now?
Project Runway has produced designers with very different career outcomes. Some winners built luxury brands, others shifted into niche design work. A few stepped away from fashion entirely or moved into education and consulting. Their post-show journeys reveal how unpredictable the fashion industry can be.
Jay McCarroll (Season 1)
- Full name: Jay McCarroll
- Date of birth: 11 June 1974
- Age: 51 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: Lehighton, Pennsylvania, United States
After winning the first season of Project Runway, Jay McCarroll refused to follow the typical reality-TV winner path, instead choosing to maintain full creative independence. He later launched his own collection at New York Fashion Week and continued working in fashion on his own terms. The designer has shifted into costume design, television work, and smaller creative projects.
Chloe Dao (Season 2)
- Full name: Chloe Dao
- Date of birth: 15 June 1972
- Age: 53 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: Pakse, Laos
Before fame, Chloe Dao was already in the fashion business, co-owning a boutique in Houston. After her win in 2006, she used the exposure to expand her brand and customer reach. Her designs are known for being feminine, wearable, and well-constructed. Chloe expanded her influence internationally by serving as a judge on Project Runway Vietnam, showing her transition from contestant to industry mentor.
Jeffrey Sebelia (Season 3)
- Full name: Jeffrey Sebelia
- Date of birth: 3 May 1970
- Age: 56 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Jeffrey Sebelia gained attention for his edgy, punk-inspired designs and technical skill. He launched his children's wear label, Cosa Nostra, in 2003, but the brand later faced business challenges and eventually closed. He works more quietly in creative roles, focusing on behind-the-scenes fashion and design projects. As per his LinkedIn profile, he has worked with multiple fashion companies and currently serves at DtE in California.
Christian Siriano (Season 4)
- Full name: Christian Vincent Siriano
- Date of birth: 18 November 1985
- Age: 40 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: Annapolis, Maryland, United States
After Christian Siriano emerged the best on the fourth season of the show, he quickly launched his own fashion label in New York. He gained early attention for his bold, theatrical designs and strong technical skill. The top designer became one of the most successful alumni of the show, building his global fashion brand, Christian Siriano, and dressing major celebrities such as Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o, and Billy Porter.
He is also widely recognised for championing size inclusivity and making high-fashion designs accessible to a wider range of body types.
Leanne Marshall (Season 5)
- Full name: Leanne Marshall
- Date of birth: 10 October 1980
- Age: 45 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: Yuba City, California, United States
Leanne Marshall's fashion career focuses on soft, romantic, and sustainable design. After the show, she launched her bridal and ready-to-wear collections under her own label, focusing heavily on elegant draping and eco-conscious materials. The fashion designer became especially known in the bridal industry for creating flowing, minimalist wedding gowns with a modern aesthetic.
Irina Shabayeva (Season 6)
- Full name: Irina Shabayeva
- Date of birth: 29 January 1982
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Tbilisi, Georgia
Irina Shabayeva is known for her intricate, glamorous couture and evening wear designs. She launched her own label and gained recognition for dressing celebrities such as Kelly Osbourne and Selita Ebanks. Her designs have been showcased at major fashion events, including New York Fashion Week. Shabayeva operates independently, focusing on custom couture pieces and selective runway presentations.
Seth Aaron Henderson (Season 7)
- Full name: Seth Aaron Henderson
- Date of birth: 11 July 1971
- Age: 54 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States
Seth Aaron Henderson is known for futuristic, structured, and eco-conscious fashion designs. The fashion designer launched his own label and gained recognition for blending edgy aesthetics with sustainable fashion practices. His work has appeared in major fashion events, including Portland Fashion Week and other independent runway showcases. He focuses on innovation, custom pieces, and environmentally conscious fashion projects.
Gretchen Jones (Season 8)
- Full name: Gretchen Jones
- Date of birth: 16 January 1980
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: New York, United States
Gretchen Jones has mastered conceptual, socially conscious, and sustainable fashion design. She launched her own label after the show and focused on creating ethically driven collections that blended storytelling with modern tailoring. Gretchen has gained more prominence for her thought leadership in fashion rather than constant runway production, contributing to discussions on responsible design and creative systems.
Anya Ayoung-Chee (Season 9)
- Full name: Anya Ayoung-Chee
- Date of birth: 17 October 1981
- Age: 44 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
Anya Ayoung-Chee built her career on vibrant, Caribbean-inspired fashion that reflects her Trinidadian heritage. She launched her label and gained recognition for swimwear and resort collections that celebrate bold colour and cultural identity. Beyond fashion design, Anya Ayoung-Chee expanded into entrepreneurship and social impact work, supporting youth and creative development projects in Trinidad and Tobago.
Dmitry Sholokhov (Season 10)
- Full name: Dmitry Sholokhov
- Date of birth: 23 February 1980
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Navapolatsk, Belarus
Dmitry Sholokhov is known for his refined tailoring and minimalist aesthetic fashion style. He went on to launch his own label, focusing on sophisticated evening wear and modern, structured designs that emphasise clean lines and luxury fabrics. Currently, Sholokhov is the creative director at Dmitry Sholokhov Corp, an organisation he established over a decade ago.
Michelle Lesniak Franklin (Season 11)
- Full name: Michelle Lesniak Franklin
- Date of birth: 1978
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Portland, Oregon, United States
Michelle Lesniak Franklin stood out for her avant-garde approach and bold, artistic silhouettes. She continued developing her independent label, focusing on conceptual womenswear that blends structure with experimental textures. The designer has leaned into niche design work and creative projects that highlight her distinctive artistic vision. Her notable clients include Hollywood actress Jordana Brewster and drag queen Darienne Lake.
Dom Streater (Season 12)
- Full name: Dom Streater
- Date of birth: 17 December 1988
- Age: 37 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Dom Streater made history as the first African-American woman to win Project Runway in Season 12, earning praise for her vibrant prints and modern ready-to-wear aesthetic. After the show, she worked for Urban Outfitters and went on to launch her own label, Dom Streater Studio, in Philadelphia. She remains active through independent design projects and collaborations.
Sean Kelly (Season 13)
- Full name: Sean Kelly
- Date of birth: 3 August 1989
- Age: 36 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: New Zealand
Sean Kelly caught everyone’s attention with his bold, colour-changing fringe collection and went on to win Season 13 of the show. His focus was on evening wear, but that changed after the show, shifting to costume design and performance wear, creating pieces for dancers, drag performers, and stage productions. The designer's men’s swimwear company, Hercules New York, allegedly closed in 2024.
Ashley Nell Tipton (Season 14)
- Full name: Ashley Nell Tipton
- Date of birth: 25 June 1991
- Age: 34 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States
Ashley Nell Tipton is the first plus-size designer to win Project Runway. The designer launched collections focused on plus-size fashion, collaborating with major retailers to expand accessibility. She focuses on empowering curvier women through stylish, wearable pieces that challenge traditional industry standards. Tipton who is also a plus-size model and speaker, advocates for inclusivity and mental health awareness.
Erin Robertson (Season 15)
- Full name: Erin Robertson
- Date of birth: 8 January 1987
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Provo, Utah, United States
Erin Robertson surprised everyone when she joined the show a few weeks after completing her studies. Her unconventional use of textiles and bold colour combinations made her stand out and eventually emerge as a winner. She launched her label An-Erin and later focused on textile innovation. Additionally, she sells fashion art and co-founded the Los Angeles pickleball facility Pickle Pop.
Kentaro Kameyama (Season 16)
- Full name: Kentaro Kameyama
- Date of birth: 14 October 1979 (age 46 years)
- Age: 46 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: Japan
Kentaro Kameyama brought a poetic, artistic sensibility to the competition with designs often inspired by music and emotion. He has continued developing his label while blending fashion with his background as a pianist and composer. The Japanese designer has maintained a niche career focused on artistic expression rather than large-scale commercial fashion.
Jhoan Sebastian Grey (Season 17)
- Full name: Sebastian Grey
- Date of birth: 14 October 1986
- Age: 39 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: Colombia
Sebastian Grey won Project Runway Season 17 with his refined tailoring and romantic, fluid silhouettes. Following his victory, he launched his namesake label, focusing on elegant womenswear that highlights craftsmanship and modern femininity. His collections have been featured at major fashion events like New York Fashion Week.
Geoffrey Mac (Season 18)
- Full name: Geoffrey Mac
- Date of birth: 24 March 1977
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
Geoffrey Mac built his reputation on edgy, streetwear-inspired designs with a rebellious aesthetic. He has expanded his label, focusing on graphic-heavy pieces, leatherwork, and bold statement fashion. Instead of following a purely high-fashion route, he leaned into music, nightlife, and subculture influences to shape his brand identity.
Shantall Lacayo (Season 19)
- Full name: Shantall Lacayo
- Date of birth: 4 May 1984
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Managua, Nicaragua
Shantall Lacayo impressed judges with her polished tailoring and strong commercial sensibility. Building on her victory in Season 19, she expanded her brand, SHANTALL, with ready-to-wear collections that blend modern structure with Latin American influences. The Latin American designer also offers innovative reworkings of some classic looks.
Bishme Cromartie (Season 20)
- Full name: Bishme Cromartie
- Date of birth: 16 February 1991
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Bishme Cromartie claimed victory with a collection inspired by the demise of his sister. His work blends tailored structure with expressive, often dramatic elements that reflect personal experiences. The designer’s work has been featured in major fashion events, and he has dressed famous clients such as American singers Mary J. Blige and Lizzo.
Veejay Floresca (Season 21)
- Full name: Veejay Floresca
- Date of birth: 28 April 1985
- Age: 41 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Manila, Philippines
Veejay Floresca became the first transgender woman to win Project Runway. She has continued developing her brand through bridal and high-fashion pieces rooted in Filipino identity and advocacy. The reality TV star balances fashion design with activism, using her platform to support LGBTQ+ visibility and social causes.
Who are the most successful Project Runway winners?
Christian Siriano is widely considered the most successful, with a global fashion brand and major celebrity clientele. Others like Seth Aaron Henderson and Dmitry Sholokhov have also maintained steady design careers.
What happened to Jay McCarroll after winning Project Runway Season 1?
Jay McCarroll rejected the $100,000 prize due to contract terms and chose creative independence. He later launched collections and showed at New York Fashion Week.
Project Runway winners have gone on to build very different but impactful careers in the fashion industry. Some, like Christian Siriano, achieved global success with major celebrity clients and a strong commercial brand. Others chose independent, creative, or niche paths, but all continue to influence fashion in their own way.
Legit.ng recently published an article on the Living Single cast. The 1993 American sitcom served as a major launchpad for many of its actors’ careers. While some continued pursuing acting, others expanded into fields such as film production, music, business, and comedy.
The Living Single cast members have evolved significantly over the years. The actors have not only remained influential in entertainment but have also built successful careers and accumulated substantial wealth.
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Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya Muhonji is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in July 2021 and has over five years of experience. Muhonji specialises in covering entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. He earned a degree in Agricultural Economics from Egerton University in 2014. To advance his technical expertise, he completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023. Additionally, he finished the Google News Initiative training in March 2024 and a Fact-Checking and Research training in September 2024. Email: muhunyah@gmail.com.