Project Runway winners have gone in wildly different directions since leaving the show. While some became global fashion powerhouses, others built niche design studios or stepped into consulting and education. Some of the most successful winners of the show include Christian Siriano, Leanne Marshall, Seth Aaron Henderson, and Chloe Dao.

Some of the most successful Project Runway winners (L to R): Christian Siriano, Anya Ayoung-Chee, and Seth Aaron Henderson. Photo: Cindy Ord, Larry Busacca, Rebecca Sapp (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Christian Siriano is widely considered the most commercially successful winner of Project Runway , as he owns a global fashion brand.

is widely considered the of , as he owns a global fashion brand. Several winners, like Dmitry Sholokhov and Sean Kelly, built strong niche luxury labels, while others, including Erin Robertson and Veejay Floresca, leaned into artistic or independent fashion careers.

The show continues to serve as a long-term career launchpad rather than a one-time fame moment.

Project Runway winners: Where are they now?

Project Runway has produced designers with very different career outcomes. Some winners built luxury brands, others shifted into niche design work. A few stepped away from fashion entirely or moved into education and consulting. Their post-show journeys reveal how unpredictable the fashion industry can be.

Jay McCarroll (Season 1)

Designer Jay McCarroll attends the premiere party for "Eleven Minutes" at Cain Luxe in New York City. Photo: Charles Eshelman

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Full name : Jay McCarroll

: Jay McCarroll Date of birth : 11 June 1974

: 11 June 1974 Age : 51 years old (as of May 2026)

: 51 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Lehighton, Pennsylvania, United States

After winning the first season of Project Runway, Jay McCarroll refused to follow the typical reality-TV winner path, instead choosing to maintain full creative independence. He later launched his own collection at New York Fashion Week and continued working in fashion on his own terms. The designer has shifted into costume design, television work, and smaller creative projects.

Chloe Dao (Season 2)

Chloe Dao during Project Runway Season Three Premiere Party at Buddha Bar in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Michael Loccisano

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Full name : Chloe Dao

: Chloe Dao Date of birth : 15 June 1972

: 15 June 1972 Age : 53 years old (as of May 2026)

: 53 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Pakse, Laos

Before fame, Chloe Dao was already in the fashion business, co-owning a boutique in Houston. After her win in 2006, she used the exposure to expand her brand and customer reach. Her designs are known for being feminine, wearable, and well-constructed. Chloe expanded her influence internationally by serving as a judge on Project Runway Vietnam, showing her transition from contestant to industry mentor.

Jeffrey Sebelia (Season 3)

Designer Jeffrey Sebelia attends Entertainment Weekly and Bravo's Celebration of Tim Gunn's "Guide to Style" at the Soho Grand in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

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Full name : Jeffrey Sebelia

: Jeffrey Sebelia Date of birth : 3 May 1970

: 3 May 1970 Age : 56 years old (as of 2026)

: 56 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Jeffrey Sebelia gained attention for his edgy, punk-inspired designs and technical skill. He launched his children's wear label, Cosa Nostra, in 2003, but the brand later faced business challenges and eventually closed. He works more quietly in creative roles, focusing on behind-the-scenes fashion and design projects. As per his LinkedIn profile, he has worked with multiple fashion companies and currently serves at DtE in California.

Christian Siriano (Season 4)

Designer Christian Siriano poses on the runway before his Christian Siriano For Kleinfeld Spring/Summer 2017 Bridal Collection at Kleinfeld in New York City. Photo: JP Yim

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Full name : Christian Vincent Siriano

: Christian Vincent Siriano Date of birth : 18 November 1985

: 18 November 1985 Age : 40 years old (as of May 2026)

: 40 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Annapolis, Maryland, United States

After Christian Siriano emerged the best on the fourth season of the show, he quickly launched his own fashion label in New York. He gained early attention for his bold, theatrical designs and strong technical skill. The top designer became one of the most successful alumni of the show, building his global fashion brand, Christian Siriano, and dressing major celebrities such as Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o, and Billy Porter.

He is also widely recognised for championing size inclusivity and making high-fashion designs accessible to a wider range of body types.

Leanne Marshall (Season 5)

Designer Leanne Marshall poses backstage at the Leanne Marshall fall 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Helen Mills Event Space in New York City. Photo: Jemal Countess

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Full name : Leanne Marshall

: Leanne Marshall Date of birth : 10 October 1980

: 10 October 1980 Age : 45 years old (as of May 2026)

: 45 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Yuba City, California, United States

Leanne Marshall's fashion career focuses on soft, romantic, and sustainable design. After the show, she launched her bridal and ready-to-wear collections under her own label, focusing heavily on elegant draping and eco-conscious materials. The fashion designer became especially known in the bridal industry for creating flowing, minimalist wedding gowns with a modern aesthetic.

Irina Shabayeva (Season 6)

Designer Irina Shabayeva attends the Irina Shabayeva Fall/Winter 2010 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

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Full name : Irina Shabayeva

: Irina Shabayeva Date of birth : 29 January 1982

: 29 January 1982 Age : 44 years old (as of 2026)

: 44 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Tbilisi, Georgia

Irina Shabayeva is known for her intricate, glamorous couture and evening wear designs. She launched her own label and gained recognition for dressing celebrities such as Kelly Osbourne and Selita Ebanks. Her designs have been showcased at major fashion events, including New York Fashion Week. Shabayeva operates independently, focusing on custom couture pieces and selective runway presentations.

Seth Aaron Henderson (Season 7)

Designer and Project Runway winner, Seth Aaron Henderson attends the global launch of eforea: spa at Hilton at Hilton Short Hills in Short Hills, New Jersey. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

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Full name : Seth Aaron Henderson

: Seth Aaron Henderson Date of birth : 11 July 1971

: 11 July 1971 Age : 54 years old (as of May 2026)

: 54 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

Seth Aaron Henderson is known for futuristic, structured, and eco-conscious fashion designs. The fashion designer launched his own label and gained recognition for blending edgy aesthetics with sustainable fashion practices. His work has appeared in major fashion events, including Portland Fashion Week and other independent runway showcases. He focuses on innovation, custom pieces, and environmentally conscious fashion projects.

Gretchen Jones (Season 8)

Designer Gretchen Jones poses at her spring 2012 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Drive In Studios in New York City. Photo: Thomas Concordia

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Full name : Gretchen Jones

: Gretchen Jones Date of birth : 16 January 1980

: 16 January 1980 Age : 46 years old (as of 2026)

: 46 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New York, United States

Gretchen Jones has mastered conceptual, socially conscious, and sustainable fashion design. She launched her own label after the show and focused on creating ethically driven collections that blended storytelling with modern tailoring. Gretchen has gained more prominence for her thought leadership in fashion rather than constant runway production, contributing to discussions on responsible design and creative systems.

Anya Ayoung-Chee (Season 9)

Designer Anya Ayoung-Chee poses at the GBK & Sparkling Resort Fashionable Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

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Full name : Anya Ayoung-Chee

: Anya Ayoung-Chee Date of birth : 17 October 1981

: 17 October 1981 Age : 44 years old (as of May 2026)

: 44 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Anya Ayoung-Chee built her career on vibrant, Caribbean-inspired fashion that reflects her Trinidadian heritage. She launched her label and gained recognition for swimwear and resort collections that celebrate bold colour and cultural identity. Beyond fashion design, Anya Ayoung-Chee expanded into entrepreneurship and social impact work, supporting youth and creative development projects in Trinidad and Tobago.

Dmitry Sholokhov (Season 10)

Dmitry Sholokhov attends 2013 Parsons Fashion Benefit at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

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Full name : Dmitry Sholokhov

: Dmitry Sholokhov Date of birth : 23 February 1980

: 23 February 1980 Age : 46 years old (as of 2026)

: 46 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Navapolatsk, Belarus

Dmitry Sholokhov is known for his refined tailoring and minimalist aesthetic fashion style. He went on to launch his own label, focusing on sophisticated evening wear and modern, structured designs that emphasise clean lines and luxury fabrics. Currently, Sholokhov is the creative director at Dmitry Sholokhov Corp, an organisation he established over a decade ago.

Michelle Lesniak Franklin (Season 11)

Designer Michelle Franklin poses with her Project Runway Lord & Taylor challenge winning design during an in-store visit to the Lord & Taylor Flagship store in New York City. Photo: Jemal Countess

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Full name : Michelle Lesniak Franklin

: Michelle Lesniak Franklin Date of birth : 1978

: 1978 Age : 48 years old (as of 2026)

: 48 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Portland, Oregon, United States

Michelle Lesniak Franklin stood out for her avant-garde approach and bold, artistic silhouettes. She continued developing her independent label, focusing on conceptual womenswear that blends structure with experimental textures. The designer has leaned into niche design work and creative projects that highlight her distinctive artistic vision. Her notable clients include Hollywood actress Jordana Brewster and drag queen Darienne Lake.

Dom Streater (Season 12)

Designer Dom Streater poses at the Dom Streater presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

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Full name : Dom Streater

: Dom Streater Date of birth : 17 December 1988

: 17 December 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of May 2026)

: 37 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Dom Streater made history as the first African-American woman to win Project Runway in Season 12, earning praise for her vibrant prints and modern ready-to-wear aesthetic. After the show, she worked for Urban Outfitters and went on to launch her own label, Dom Streater Studio, in Philadelphia. She remains active through independent design projects and collaborations.

Sean Kelly (Season 13)

Sean Kelly presents his collection during the Project Runway Season 13 Finale Show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

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Full name : Sean Kelly

: Sean Kelly Date of birth : 3 August 1989

: 3 August 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of May 2026)

: 36 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: New Zealand

Sean Kelly caught everyone’s attention with his bold, colour-changing fringe collection and went on to win Season 13 of the show. His focus was on evening wear, but that changed after the show, shifting to costume design and performance wear, creating pieces for dancers, drag performers, and stage productions. The designer's men’s swimwear company, Hercules New York, allegedly closed in 2024.

Ashley Nell Tipton (Season 14)

Plus-size fashion designer and winning reality TV star Ashley Nell Tipton introduces the new Boutique+ at JC Penny in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. Photo: Tasia Wells

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Full name : Ashley Nell Tipton

: Ashley Nell Tipton Date of birth : 25 June 1991

: 25 June 1991 Age : 34 years old (as of May 2026)

: 34 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

Ashley Nell Tipton is the first plus-size designer to win Project Runway. The designer launched collections focused on plus-size fashion, collaborating with major retailers to expand accessibility. She focuses on empowering curvier women through stylish, wearable pieces that challenge traditional industry standards. Tipton who is also a plus-size model and speaker, advocates for inclusivity and mental health awareness.

Erin Robertson (Season 15)

Designer Erin Robertson poses in front of a purple coloured plant. Photo: @an_erin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Erin Robertson

: Erin Robertson Date of birth : 8 January 1987

: 8 January 1987 Age : 39 years old (as of 2026)

: 39 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Provo, Utah, United States

Erin Robertson surprised everyone when she joined the show a few weeks after completing her studies. Her unconventional use of textiles and bold colour combinations made her stand out and eventually emerge as a winner. She launched her label An-Erin and later focused on textile innovation. Additionally, she sells fashion art and co-founded the Los Angeles pickleball facility Pickle Pop.

Kentaro Kameyama (Season 16)

Kentaro Kameyama attends the 70th Emmy Awards nominees reception for Outstanding Casting Directors at Mr. C Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

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Full name : Kentaro Kameyama

: Kentaro Kameyama Date of birth : 14 October 1979 (age 46 years)

: 14 October 1979 (age 46 years) Age : 46 years old (as of May 2026)

: 46 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Japan

Kentaro Kameyama brought a poetic, artistic sensibility to the competition with designs often inspired by music and emotion. He has continued developing his label while blending fashion with his background as a pianist and composer. The Japanese designer has maintained a niche career focused on artistic expression rather than large-scale commercial fashion.

Jhoan Sebastian Grey (Season 17)

Sebastian Grey poses for a photo in Venice. Photo: @iamsebastiangrey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Sebastian Grey

: Sebastian Grey Date of birth : 14 October 1986

: 14 October 1986 Age : 39 years old (as of May 2026)

: 39 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Colombia

Sebastian Grey won Project Runway Season 17 with his refined tailoring and romantic, fluid silhouettes. Following his victory, he launched his namesake label, focusing on elegant womenswear that highlights craftsmanship and modern femininity. His collections have been featured at major fashion events like New York Fashion Week.

Geoffrey Mac (Season 18)

Designer Geoffrey Mac smiles as he uses a laptop. Photo: Barbara Nitke/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Geoffrey Mac

: Geoffrey Mac Date of birth : 24 March 1977

: 24 March 1977 Age : 49 years old (as of 2026)

: 49 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Geoffrey Mac built his reputation on edgy, streetwear-inspired designs with a rebellious aesthetic. He has expanded his label, focusing on graphic-heavy pieces, leatherwork, and bold statement fashion. Instead of following a purely high-fashion route, he leaned into music, nightlife, and subculture influences to shape his brand identity.

Shantall Lacayo (Season 19)

Fashion designer Shantall Lacayo attends day 2 of Miami Fashion Week at Ice Palace in Miami, Florida. Photo: Sergi Alexander

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Full name : Shantall Lacayo

: Shantall Lacayo Date of birth : 4 May 1984

: 4 May 1984 Age : 42 years old (as of 2026)

: 42 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Managua, Nicaragua

Shantall Lacayo impressed judges with her polished tailoring and strong commercial sensibility. Building on her victory in Season 19, she expanded her brand, SHANTALL, with ready-to-wear collections that blend modern structure with Latin American influences. The Latin American designer also offers innovative reworkings of some classic looks.

Bishme Cromartie (Season 20)

Bishme Cromartie attends the Bishme Cromartie F/W 2024 Presentation during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Ritz Carlton NOMAD in New York City. Photo: Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Bishme Cromartie

: Bishme Cromartie Date of birth : 16 February 1991

: 16 February 1991 Age : 35 years old (as of 2026)

: 35 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Bishme Cromartie claimed victory with a collection inspired by the demise of his sister. His work blends tailored structure with expressive, often dramatic elements that reflect personal experiences. The designer’s work has been featured in major fashion events, and he has dressed famous clients such as American singers Mary J. Blige and Lizzo.

Veejay Floresca (Season 21)

Fashion designer Veejay Floresca of Project Runway attends House of ESPN, celebrating the fashion icons of the WNBA at Center 415 in New York City. Photo: Shannon Finney

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Veejay Floresca

: Veejay Floresca Date of birth : 28 April 1985

: 28 April 1985 Age : 41 years old (as of 2026)

: 41 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Manila, Philippines

Veejay Floresca became the first transgender woman to win Project Runway. She has continued developing her brand through bridal and high-fashion pieces rooted in Filipino identity and advocacy. The reality TV star balances fashion design with activism, using her platform to support LGBTQ+ visibility and social causes.

Who are the most successful Project Runway winners?

Christian Siriano is widely considered the most successful, with a global fashion brand and major celebrity clientele. Others like Seth Aaron Henderson and Dmitry Sholokhov have also maintained steady design careers.

What happened to Jay McCarroll after winning Project Runway Season 1?

Jay McCarroll rejected the $100,000 prize due to contract terms and chose creative independence. He later launched collections and showed at New York Fashion Week.

Project Runway winners have gone on to build very different but impactful careers in the fashion industry. Some, like Christian Siriano, achieved global success with major celebrity clients and a strong commercial brand. Others chose independent, creative, or niche paths, but all continue to influence fashion in their own way.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the Living Single cast. The 1993 American sitcom served as a major launchpad for many of its actors’ careers. While some continued pursuing acting, others expanded into fields such as film production, music, business, and comedy.

The Living Single cast members have evolved significantly over the years. The actors have not only remained influential in entertainment but have also built successful careers and accumulated substantial wealth.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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