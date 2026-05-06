Worshippers at St. Paul's Anglican Church, Nteje, have reacted to the suspension of a priest who performs "fake miracles"

Bishop Owen Nwokolo suspended Rev'd Ifunanya Maduka over his involvement in “arranged and manipulated prophecies”

But parishioners have different views, as many see the priest's miracles and prophesies as genuine

Parishioners of St. Paul's Anglican Church, Nteje in Oyi local government area of Anambra state, have posited that suspension of Rev'd Ifunanya Maduka, vicar of the church, for six months, is not justifiable.

Worshippers react as Anglican Church suspends Rev. Ifunanya Maduka over alleged fake miracles in Nteje parish. Photo: Innocent Makuochukwu Eze, Fashola NWA Ezinifite

Source: Facebook

Recently, the Anglican Church of Nigeria took disciplinary action against Rev'd Maduka, over what it described as involvement in “arranged and manipulated prophecies” presented as genuine manifestations of God.

The Diocese on the Niger suspended the vicar of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Nteje, Rev. Ifunanya Maduka, for six months without pay over allegations of staged prophetic acts.

In a letter signed by Bishop Owen Nwokolo, the church said the suspension followed reports that the cleric allegedly arranged or paid individuals to act out scenarios presented as miracles.

It added that the priest reportedly admitted to the allegations when confronted with evidence.

The diocese also said the conduct contradicted Anglican doctrine, listing offences such as false prophecy, deception, and abuse of the name of God.

He has been directed to hand over church property and vacate the parish within four days, while a disciplinary panel will further investigate the matter.

Parishioners react to fake miracle claims

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Tuesday, May 5, a worshipper at St. Paul's Anglican Church, Nteje, who does not want her name mentioned, said that miracles and prophesies coming from the ministry of Rev'd Maduka are real and genuine.

She said, "We're not happy when we heard about his suspension. I don't know what other people think about him, but for me, I have different thoughts about what he is doing - and this is why I have been attending this ministry for a long time now."

"Last year, my son had a very serious security problem. If anybody had told me that he would come out of it, I wouldn't believe, but he did. I came to our daddy, Maduka, for counselling and prayers. During counselling, he told me that my son's hands are clean of the allegations against him. He also assured that my son would come out very soon."

"My brother, I cannot tell you what happened to others who went in with him. But for my son, they later released him."

"Again, I had a very serious ailment that was suspected to be blood cancer. Whenever we go for a lab test, they wouldn't see anything, but I was dying from the inside. I consulted Daddy for prayers and counselling. After, he gave me some prayers and anointed me. After the anointing, I was relieved, and since then, I have never had any feeling of that sickness. So many manifestations! How many will I count?"

Disbelief trails suspension of Anglican priest as worshippers defend Rev. Maduka’s ministry in Anambra.

Source: Original

Worshippers insist priest’s miracles are genuine

Another worshipper, who gave her name as Angelina Anakwenze, suspected that the punishment meted out to Rev'd Maduka was a setup meant to punish him, and "remove food from his table."

Mrs Anakwenze said, "I cannot believe that Daddy Ifunanya Maduka can admit that he was doing fake miracles and prophesies. It is not possible!"

"My brother was denied a Canadian visa several times. It was Daddy who salvaged the situation. The day we consulted him, he prophesied that we would not see the affliction anymore. Lo and behold, in a space of two weeks, my brother, Izuu, was called to come to the embassy for his Visa. He is in Canada presently."

Another worshipper, who gave his name as Ezekiel Nwadialor, also told Legit.ng that Rev'd Maduka is genuine in his ministry.

In an exclusive interview at his Ifite Nteje country home on Tuesday, May 5, he queried,

"How can Reverend's miracles and prophesies be fake while all of us here are witnesses of what he has been doing? How?'

Though Nwadialor did not mention specific miracles or prophesies of Rev'd Maduka, which he witnessed, yet he expressed confidence that the embattled priest was not faking his miracles and prophesies.

Pastor suspends church usher over outfit

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a church usher was suspended by her pastor after she wore a bìkìní to a swimming pool, sparking online reactions and debate over modesty expectations.

The lady alleged that the pastor had ignored her struggles, including flooding in her apartment, while she regularly spent significant transport money to attend church services and serve as an usher.

Source: Legit.ng