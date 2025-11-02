FIFA has celebrated Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s record-breaking 10-goal heroics at the 2015 U-17 World Cup

The tribute video from FIFA rekindles memories of Osimhen’s rise from youth prodigy to a global star

Nigeria hopes Osimhen’s magic returns as the Super Eagles face Gabon in the World Cup playoff

With Nigeria’s crucial World Cup playoff against Gabon approaching on November 13, global football body FIFA has paid a heartfelt tribute to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

In a special post across its social media platforms, FIFA revisited the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile, the tournament that made Osimhen a household name in global football.

FIFA has hailed Victor Osimhen's impact at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup in Chile, where the Super Eagles striker emerged as the top scorer with 10 goals. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The governing body shared a video compilation of all ten goals Osimhen scored during the tournament, captioned: “10 goals in 7 matches for Nigeria. Victor Osimhen at the #U17WC.”

The post brought alive memories of the young Nigerian forward whose relentless hunger and clinical finishing led the Golden Eaglets to their fifth U-17 World title.

At just 16, Osimhen stunned the world with a record-breaking 10 goals, the highest ever scored in a single edition of the competition, as seen on Fotmob.

His goals came in all but one match, including a memorable hat-trick against Australia in the Round of 16 and a crucial strike in the final against Mali.

The performance did not just bring glory to Nigeria but also announced his arrival as one of the world’s brightest football talents.

From golden boy to global superstar

Osimhen’s brilliance in Chile became the foundation of a meteoric career that has spanned Europe’s top leagues.

Victor Osimhen is expected to lead Nigeria's attack when the World Cup qualifiers resume later this month. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Soon after the tournament, the Super Eagles forward signed his first professional contract with German side Wolfsburg.

From there, he continued to rise through Lille in France before making a record-breaking move to Napoli in Italy, where he led the club to a historic Serie A title in 2023, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Now starring for Galatasaray in Turkey, Osimhen continues to add chapters to his remarkable story.

His goals powered the Turkish giants to a league and cup double last season, further cementing his reputation as one of Africa’s most lethal finishers.

For Nigeria, Osimhen’s consistency mirrors the nation’s long-standing dominance in youth football, a tradition that has produced world-class talents through the U-17 system.

Today, the 26-year-old forward stands as the Super Eagles’ second all-time highest goalscorer, just behind the legendary Rashidi Yekini.

Focus shifts to the World Cup Playoff vs Gabon

As Nigeria prepares to face Gabon in the World Cup playoff, FIFA’s tribute serves as a timely reminder of Osimhen’s greatness.

The Super Eagles will rely heavily on the Galatasaray forward’s experience and clinical finishing to overcome the Panthers and move closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Victory in the tie will see Nigeria progress to face the winner between DR Congo and Cameroon in the final stage of the CAF qualifiers.

The winner will progress to the Intercontinental playoffs, where both finalists will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

