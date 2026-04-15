A civic organisation, CADA, has defended Governor Otti's administration, citing measurable developmental progress in Abia state

CADA said significant improvements in road infrastructure and electricity supply have transformed Abia's economic landscape

The group was reacting to recent claims questioning the fiscal transparency of the Abia state government

Abia state - A civic organisation, Citizens Alliance for Democratic Accountability (CADA), has rejected recent claims questioning fiscal transparency in Abia state.

The CADA insisting that the Governor Alex Otti administration is delivering visible and measurable development outcomes.

CSO: Abia Residents and Businesses Now Enjoy Stable Electricity

Source: Facebook

Why we back Govt Otti - CADA

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 14, CADA’s national president, Amb. Ibrahim B. Farouk said the group’s position followed an on-the-ground assessment across states in the southeast, where it evaluated infrastructure, public services, and governance performance based on residents’ experiences.

“Any evaluation that ignores the lived realities of citizens and instead relies solely on theoretical frameworks risks conclusions detached from the truth on the ground. In Abia today, governance is visible in the roads people drive on, the businesses reopening, and the renewed confidence in public institutions,” Farouk said.

CADA highlights Otti's achievements

CADA highlighted improvements in road infrastructure, particularly in Aba and Umuahia, noting that previously dilapidated routes have been rehabilitated to ease transportation and boost economic activities.

“For years, Abia was defined by impassable roads and urban decay, particularly in Aba, the commercial heartbeat of the state. What we are witnessing now is a deliberate and sustained effort to reverse that decline. Strategic road projects have not only improved mobility but also restored the dignity of communities that were previously cut off from economic opportunities,” he stated.

The group also pointed to progress in electricity supply, describing the state as an exception amid widespread power challenges in the country.

“At a time when many parts of Nigeria are grappling with unreliable power due to countless grid failures, Abia has emerged as a striking exception. Residents and businesses in key areas now enjoy stable electricity. This is the result of deliberate policy direction and investment in alternative power solutions,” Farouk added.

On environmental sanitation, the group said the state had recorded notable gains, citing the work of agencies such as the Abia State Environmental Sanitation Agency and the Greater Aba Development Authority.

“Abia was once regarded as one of the dirtiest states in Nigeria, but that has changed under Otti’s administration,” he said.

While cautioning against overreliance on fiscal metrics, Farouk maintained that governance should be assessed holistically.

“To suggest that Abia is lagging without acknowledging the scale of transformation underway is to ignore reality. Governance is ultimately about impact, and the current administration has set a new benchmark; one that is visible, measurable, and deeply felt by the people,” he added.

CSO: Abia Residents and Businesses Now Enjoy Stable Electricity

Source: Twitter

Gov Otti announces retirement after tenure

In another report, Otti recently restated his long-standing position on quitting active politics at the end of his tenure as the governor of Abia state.

He insisted that he has no ambition to become president, vice president or contest for a senatorial seat. The governor made the comment while speaking at the government house in Umuahia, the state capital, on Friday, December 19.

He was reacting to a trending video where he was berated for visiting the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at the Sokoto Correctional Centre. The governor was accused of nursing presidential or vice presidential ambition at the end of his administration in Abia.

Source: Legit.ng