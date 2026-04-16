A University of Ibadan student has shared how she spent five years pursuing admission to study Medicine but faced repeated rejections

She later gained admission through Direct Entry to study Biochemistry and graduated with a strong Second Class Upper

The student went on to pursue a master’s degree at UI, finding purpose in nutritional and industrial biochemistry

Blessing David, a young student of the University of Ibadan, has shared her five-year journey of trying to gain admission to study her dream course, Medicine.

The UI student, however, narrated how the struggle shifted her in finding success in another field. She documented her journey on LinkedIn.

A UI student shares how she spent five years entering university. Photo credit: Blessing David/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In her LinkedIn post, she opened up about the challenges, disappointments, and eventual redirection of her academic path.

University of Ibadan student shares admission struggle

According to her, she had always dreamed of becoming a medical doctor and spent five years pursuing admission into medical school. She revealed that she first wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2016, scoring 260, but was not admitted due to high competition.

Determined not to give up, she enrolled in an A-level programme (IJMB) and travelled from Niger State to Ilorin to continue her pursuit.

Despite scoring 13 points out of 16 in the programme, she said she was still not offered admission to study medicine.

Student gains admission studying Biochemistry

Her struggle continued for years, however, in 2020, she eventually gained admission to Kwara State University through Direct Entry and chose to study Biochemistry despite initial doubts.

A UI student shares her struggles before securing admission. Photo credit: university of ibadan

Source: Twitter

After graduating, she is not pursuing her second degree at the University of Ibadan, studying Nutritional and Industrial Biochemistry.

She said this in her LinkedIn post:

"I wanted to be a medical doctor.

For 5 years, that was the only dream I had.

I wrote JAMB in 2016. Scored 260. Applied to Unilorin, too competitive. Switched to ABU, nothing happened.

Wrote it again, scored lower, went for the ABU post-UTME, passed and still not admitted.

Applied to a College of Health, passed their screening, still not admitted.

Then came IJMB (A-levels), travelled from Niger State to Ilorin, wrote the exams at Lead City University, Ibadan in 2019, got 13 out of 16 points, strong result.

I wrote JAMB again, not admitted, wrote their post-UTME, still nothing.

In 2020, I walked into the JAMB office in Minna as a Direct Entry student with no idea what school or course to choose.

That's where I first heard the name Kwara State University.

No MBBS, MLS wasn't fully accredited. What's left? Biochemistry or Microbiology.

My secondary school biology teacher studied Microbiology, I loved her, but I didn't see myself teaching. Someone on the phone said "Biochemistry is hard o, choose MCB." The man at the registration desk said the same.

I said, "If people study it and graduate, I will too."

5 years of waiting had a cost.

I watched my mates go ahead. People asked my mum why I wasn't in school yet. She cried. I cried.

The day I finally got admission, she rolled on the floor.

I graduated with a strong Second Class Upper, very close to first class.

Now I'm an MSc student at the University of Ibadan, Nutritional and Industrial Biochemistry. The goal is clear: develop diet plans and herbal protocols that help people manage and heal from within.

I probably wouldn't have gotten here as a doctor, maybe not this way. I believe that now."

University of Ibadan graduate reflects on journey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a UI graduate celebrated completing her undergraduate studies after six years at Nigeria's premier university.

What should have been a four-year academic programme became six years, and the lady, who bagged a first-class honours degree, explained why.

Source: Legit.ng