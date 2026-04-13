Angel Smith’s husband, Tumi, has shared more details on what led to the breakdown of their union

In a post making the rounds online, he made several allegations against Angel Smith, including claims about the amount he spent on her

What he said has generated a series of reactions among fans, who shared their thoughts on the union

More details have continued to emerge about what led to the breakdown of Angel Smith and her husband Tumi’s marriage.

The two lovebirds had been trending online over rumours that their marriage, which took place a few days ago, had ended.

Reactions as BBNaija’s Angel Smith’s estranged husband shares amount lavished on her. Photo credit@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

In a leaked chat, Tumi accused Angel Smith of avoiding intimacy in their relationship. She also claimed she sold her chains to buy a car, adding that the reality star criticised her for not presenting it as a gift.

In another post sighted by Legit.ng, the estranged partner alleged that Angel was refusing her in the bedroom while reportedly cheating with another woman she met and later moved in with.

Angel Smith’s estranged partner speaks on marriage

Sharing more, Tumi alleged that she spent heavily on the reality star. She claimed she spent $50,000 on Smith’s birthday and additional undisclosed amounts, bringing the total to over $100,000.

Fans drag BNaija’s Angel Smith over failed marriage. Photo credit@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

She warned people against commenting on what they do not know about the failed marriage with the reality star, stating that she has been on her own since the rumours began.

Reactions to Tumi’s post about Angel Smith

Reacting, some fans expressed surprise that the marriage ended so quickly. According to them, they had expected the union to stand the test of time.

Others suggested that more details might emerge about what transpired in the relationship, as they continued to follow the situation closely.

Recall that Angel Smith’s mother also reacted to her daughter’s marriage, addressing critics who questioned her decision to marry a same-gender partner.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions as Angel Smith's lover shares post

Fans reacted to the post as they continued to drag the estranged couple. Here are comments below:

@habbeynagogo commented:

"I don’t talk am before say no be men be the problem, na my gender be the real matter."

@michelle_ojex reacted:

"Same gender disagreements is always so messy and intense."

@mizattah shared:

"Is Angel someone to take seriously."

@adelakuntufayl stated:

"To those who have a lot to say but chose to keep reading comments, on a straight line."

@jarkata_money_ wrote:

"Camera man never Edit pictures finish una don break up."

@ebychytoo shared:

"Nothing sweet me pass say na my gender dem two be. We go hear the full gist from their mouths. May the best storyteller win."

Angel Smith speaks about Shallipopi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angel Smith gushed over the music act Shallipopi while chatting with some of her housemates.

The reality show star said the singer is her kind of man. Smith revealed how she campaigned for the release of the rapper after men of the anti-graft agency EFCC whisked him away.

Appreciating the love and admiration, the talented singer asked his fans to throw their weight behind the reality star and vote for her.

Source: Legit.ng