Galatasaray Coach Provides Update on Victor Osimhen’s Injury Ahead of Genclerbirligi Clash
- Galatasaray head coach has provided the latest update on Victor Osimhen’s injury ahead of Genclerbirligi clash
- Osimhen has been out injured since leaving the pitch during halftime of Galatasaray’s 4-0 UCL loss to Liverpool
- The Super Eagles striker is nearing his return to action and took part in the full team training ahead of the next match
Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has shared the full update on Victor Osimhen ahead of a possible return to action against Genclerbirligi.
Osimhen has not featured since he fractured his arm during Galatasaray’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at Anfield.
He underwent a successful surgery days later and has been working on his rehabilitation in order to return to action for Galatasaray against Fenerbahce.
The team has struggled in his absence, picking up four points from a possible nine, including a 2-1 loss to Trabzonspor after the international break.
As noted by TRT Futbol, he joined the team’s full training ahead of Genclerbirligi’s clash, sparking speculation he could return to action this weekend.
See Instagram video below.
Buruk provides update on Osimhen
Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has provided an extensive update on Osimhen as he nears return from his injury, and also stressed his importance to the team.
“Osimhen had a long training session with the majority of the team yesterday. He had a good physical workout and finished comfortably,” he told GS TV.
“Of course, having every player join the team has a very positive impact. Osimhen is one of the driving forces here. I have great confidence in all my players. It's very important that all my players are part of the team. Their training performance is crucial.”
On whether the striker will be part of the travelling squad to Ankara to face Genclerbirligi, he claimed further assessment of his condition will decide.
“Osimhen's participation in training also positively increases the team's energy. We'll see about the weekend today and tomorrow. We'll decide whether or not to take him to Ankara,” he added.
The manager added that fatigue is contributing to players’ injuries, which in turn affects the team’s performance.
“Playing so many matches sometimes wears down our players both psychologically and physically. This sometimes puts a huge burden on the same group of players. As a result, we can have difficult matches, and we can also have matches where we struggle,” he said.
“Osimhen's injury is his third injury of the season. This is the third period in particular since the beginning of the season without Osimhen.”
Buruk needs his striker fit for the remainder of the season as Galatasaray faces a two-way title race against Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor.
Okan Buruk sends message to Osimhen
Legit.ng reported that Okan Buruk sent a message to Osimhen after the striker joined Galatasaray’s team training as he nears a return to action.
The manager reportedly urged the Super Eagles forward to return to action on time and help the team during a difficult time of the season.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com