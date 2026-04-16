Galatasaray head coach has provided the latest update on Victor Osimhen’s injury ahead of Genclerbirligi clash

Osimhen has been out injured since leaving the pitch during halftime of Galatasaray’s 4-0 UCL loss to Liverpool

The Super Eagles striker is nearing his return to action and took part in the full team training ahead of the next match

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has shared the full update on Victor Osimhen ahead of a possible return to action against Genclerbirligi.

Osimhen has not featured since he fractured his arm during Galatasaray’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at Anfield.

Victor Osimhen nears injury return ahead of Genclerbirligi clash. Photo by Peter Byrne.

Source: Getty Images

He underwent a successful surgery days later and has been working on his rehabilitation in order to return to action for Galatasaray against Fenerbahce.

The team has struggled in his absence, picking up four points from a possible nine, including a 2-1 loss to Trabzonspor after the international break.

As noted by TRT Futbol, he joined the team’s full training ahead of Genclerbirligi’s clash, sparking speculation he could return to action this weekend.

See Instagram video below.

Buruk provides update on Osimhen

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has provided an extensive update on Osimhen as he nears return from his injury, and also stressed his importance to the team.

“Osimhen had a long training session with the majority of the team yesterday. He had a good physical workout and finished comfortably,” he told GS TV.

“Of course, having every player join the team has a very positive impact. Osimhen is one of the driving forces here. I have great confidence in all my players. It's very important that all my players are part of the team. Their training performance is crucial.”

On whether the striker will be part of the travelling squad to Ankara to face Genclerbirligi, he claimed further assessment of his condition will decide.

“Osimhen's participation in training also positively increases the team's energy. We'll see about the weekend today and tomorrow. We'll decide whether or not to take him to Ankara,” he added.

The manager added that fatigue is contributing to players’ injuries, which in turn affects the team’s performance.

Okan Buruk speaks about Victor Osimhen's return ahead of Genclerbirligi clash. Photo by Hasan Tascan.

Source: Getty Images

“Playing so many matches sometimes wears down our players both psychologically and physically. This sometimes puts a huge burden on the same group of players. As a result, we can have difficult matches, and we can also have matches where we struggle,” he said.

“Osimhen's injury is his third injury of the season. This is the third period in particular since the beginning of the season without Osimhen.”

Buruk needs his striker fit for the remainder of the season as Galatasaray faces a two-way title race against Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor.

Okan Buruk sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Okan Buruk sent a message to Osimhen after the striker joined Galatasaray’s team training as he nears a return to action.

The manager reportedly urged the Super Eagles forward to return to action on time and help the team during a difficult time of the season.

Source: Legit.ng