40-year-old man expresses interest in marrying Apostle Chibuzor’s daughter

A 40-year-old Nigerian man has spoken about his feelings for the 21-year-old daughter of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

The statement of the man comes moments after OPM announced it is seeking a husband for his autistic daughter

The individual in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng explained why he wants to make the daughter of Apostle Chibuzor his wife

While it might take some people weeks, months, years, or even decades to find love, a Nigerian man has expressed interest in the daughter of OPM Church founder, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

The statement of the man comes shortly after the founder of Omega Power Ministries took to his media page to announce that he is set to give his daughter’s hand in marriage to a man who is interested in her and will love and protect her.

40-year-old Nigerian man speaks on love for Apostle Chibuzor’s daughter. Photo Source: Facebook/Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, Chiemeka Chibuzor

Source: Facebook

Man shares feelings for Apostle Chibuzor's daughter

In a recent report published by Legit.ng, the pastor listed some things that the man who ends up marrying his 21-year-old daughter would enjoy.

That aside, Legit.ng also published a news story detailing some important things many people should know about Chiemeka Chibuzor, the daughter of the pastor.

While many continue to discuss the benefits and the possibility of her finding a suitor, a man who is interested in a wife has shown interest in Chiemeka Chibuzor.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the individual, Onyebuchi Ezeugoezue, openly said he is interested in her.

Man shows interest in Apostle Chibuzor's daughter

On 15 April 2025, just hours after Apostle Chibuzor made the announcement seeking a husband for his autistic daughter, Onyebuchi Ezeugoezue took to the comment section of a post made by Legit.ng and showed his interest.

He wrote:

"I am really interested in having her in my life as my beautiful wife."

Man sends message to Apostle Chibuzor

While professing his love for the 21-year-old lady, Onyebuchi Ezeugoezue mentioned what he would do if he were accepted or given approval by Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere to marry Chiemeka Chibuzor.

He said:

"If they accept me, I will like to spend the rest of my life with her as husband and wife forever."

After expressing his interest to the pastor and the young lady, he also shared key details about himself, including the state he is from.

Man reacts after OPM seeks husband for Apostle Chibuzor’s autistic daughter. Photo Source: Facebook/Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

Apostle Chibuzor's daughter: Man shares personal details

Onyebuchi Ezeugoezue, in a bid to win over the daughter of Apostle Chibuzor and get the pastor’s acceptance, mentioned the state he is from and also that he has never been married before.

He said:

"I'm from Anambra State in Ezinifite, Nnewi South. I'm 40 years old and also a single man who would love to spend the rest of my life with her."

Apostle Chibuzor's daughter: Why I am interested

In a phone conversation with Onyebuchi Ezeugoezue, he explained to Legit.ng why he is interested in marrying Chiemeka Chibuzor, the daughter of Apostle Chibuzor.

He said:

"I just feel I'm interested, I'm a man. We're all human beings, no matter how anybody is, you can change anybody's life at any time with however you look at it."

"A mad person on the road can still have their life changed by giving them love. Try to show people love; most of them are lost because they were not shown love by anyone."

When asked if he would be willing to marry her if the marriage were scheduled to take place tomorrow, he said:

"Of course, I dropped my number—am I not ready for it? Of course. I'm from Anambra, I'm an Anambra State man, but I'm based in Ogun State."

Read the post below:

Lawyer speaks on OPM pastor’s marriage plan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lawyer has reacted to Apostle Chibuzor’s plan to marry off another adopted child with autism.

The lawyer said people with autism need care, support, and protection, not marriage. This comes after the earlier marriage of his adopted autistic son, which caused many reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng