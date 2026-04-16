Rising tensions between the US and Iran have driven up aviation fuel prices, significantly increasing airlines’ operating costs

As a result, domestic airfares have surged across major local routes, with carriers struggling to stay financially viable

The situation in the sector is worsened by declining passenger traffic, while regulators warn airlines against excessive pricing

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Rising tensions between the United States and Iran have pushed jet fuel prices higher and strained an already fragile global aviation supply chain.

The impact is now evident in Nigeria, where domestic airlines are purchasing aviation fuel at about N2,557 per litre.



Source: UGC

Faced with mounting operational expenses, carriers have responded by increasing ticket prices to remain viable. Airfares, which averaged around N92,000 in March, have climbed sharply, with some routes now costing as much as N135,000.

This surge reflects the difficulty airlines face in managing persistent fuel price volatility alongside broader geopolitical pressures affecting energy markets.

A review of airline booking platforms highlights the sharp increases. United Nigeria Airlines listed Lagos–Abuja flights for Thursday, April 16, at N135,000.

Air Peace priced Abuja–Anambra flights for Friday, April 17, at N145,000, while Abuja–Enugu on the same day costs N135,500. Ibom Air fares from Lagos to Uyo for Friday stand at N152,500, with Calabar–Abuja flights on Saturday, April 18, at the same rate.

Similarly, ValueJet lists Abuja–Jos flights for Friday at N169,523, while Lagos–Abuja tickets for Wednesday cost N155,238.

Aero Contractors passengers travelling Lagos–Abuja on Friday pay N145,702, and economy tickets on Enugu Air’s Port Harcourt–Lagos route recently sold for N130,000.

Airlines struggling with rising fuel costs

Earlier reports had already warned that escalating fuel prices could force airlines to raise fares.

Data from major Nigerian airports collected by Daily Sun, shows significant regional variation in fuel costs, with Sokoto recording the highest price at N2,557 per litre, followed closely by Kano at N2,554.

Port Harcourt and Asaba both stand at N2,543, while Abuja records N2,538 and Enugu N2,535. Lagos remains the lowest at about N2,500 per litre. These rates took effect on March 20, 2026.

Aviation fuel now accounts for between 40% and 55% of airline operating costs, having doubled in price in recent months. This has left many carriers absorbing heavy losses.

Recently, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) warned that domestic airlines may suspend operations from April 20, 2026, citing a sharp and unsustainable increase in the price of Jet A1 fuel.

Rising airfares leading to declining demand

According to an industry executive, the situation is worsened by declining passenger numbers, particularly during the off-peak travel period, resulting in lower revenues.

He explained that airlines are operating under severe financial strain, as fuel alone consumes more than half of ticket income.

With limited options available, operators must either increase fares or scale back operations—both of which carry negative consequences for the industry and travellers.

Regulators have taken notice of the situation. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has warned domestic airlines against unjustified fare increases and indicated that sanctions may be imposed if necessary.

The effects of the crisis are not limited to Nigeria. International carriers have also begun adjusting their operations, with some reducing flight capacity or deploying smaller aircraft on key routes.

Air France-KLM, for example, has indicated it may consider cancelling services in regions where fuel supply remains unstable.



Source: UGC

NCAA plans tougher penalties against flight delays

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced plans to impose stiffer penalties on domestic airlines over persistent flight delays and operational lapses affecting passengers.

The regulator noted that airlines have received significant government support to improve performance; hence, repeated inefficiencies now require a tougher regulatory approach.

Flight delays remain a common issue in Nigeria’s aviation sector, with airlines often attributing disruptions to factors beyond their control.

Source: Legit.ng