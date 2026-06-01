Arsenal have put in place machinery to sign four players during the summer ahead of the 2026/27 season

The Gunners lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 30

The North London side signed only Viktor Gyokeres last season, scoring a total of 20 goals in all competitions

Arsenal are reportedly targeting four key positions as they prepare to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The Gunners ended a 22-year wait for a Premier League title after finishing ahead of rivals Manchester City with 84 points.

Mikel Arteta's side also came close to winning the UEFA Champions League, taking the lead against Paris Saint-Germain through Kai Havertz in the sixth minute of the final.

Kai Havertz scores for Arsenal against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final. Photo by: Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

However, PSG equalised through Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who converted a penalty in the second half, before the French champions prevailed 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missed their spot-kicks as Arsenal suffered heartbreak in Budapest on Saturday, May 30.

Arsenal target reinforcements

According to UK Metro, Arsenal are looking to strengthen four positions during the summer transfer window.

The first priority is the left-wing position. The club are reportedly seeking additional competition and depth for Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

A new centre-forward is also on Arsenal's wishlist despite the presence of Viktor Gyokeres, who joined from Sporting CP last season.

The Swedish striker scored 21 goals in all competitions but started on the bench in the Champions League final, with Arteta opting for Kai Havertz in attack.

The third area under consideration is central midfield. Although Martin Zubimendi formed a strong partnership with Declan Rice after arriving at the club, his performances dipped during the latter stages of the campaign.

The Spanish midfielder was among the substitutes in the Champions League final, with Arteta choosing youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield instead.

The final position Arsenal are looking to reinforce is right-back. Jurrien Timber remains the club's first-choice option when fit, but his injury record has highlighted the need for additional cover.

Cristhian Mosquera filled the role during the Champions League final against PSG, although the Spaniard is naturally a central defender, increasing Arsenal's desire to add depth in that area.

Arsenal are planning to sign four players for the 2026/27 season after losing the UEFA Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by: Carl Recine and Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Fate of key players at Emirates

Should Arsenal sign an experienced left winger this summer, the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard could come under scrutiny, with three senior players competing for a single position.

The arrival of a new defensive midfielder could also signal the end of Christian Nørgaard's time at the Emirates Stadium. The Danish international has struggled for regular playing time since joining from Brentford last year.

A new striker would further increase competition in attack and could make Gabriel Jesus' long-term future at Arsenal uncertain.

The Brazilian forward currently finds himself behind Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz in the pecking order, leaving his place in Arteta's plans in doubt, per TEAMTalk.

Arteta signs players from Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on why the club keeps signing players from rivals Chelsea after making his sixth signing from the club.

The Gunners have completed the signings of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and winger Noni Madueke for a combined £57 million this summer transfer window.

Source: Legit.ng