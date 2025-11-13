20 best romantic Nollywood movies of all time for date night

Romantic Nollywood films such as Reel Love, Love Lockdown, and Something About the Briggs have won hearts with stories that are filled with love, laughter, and deep emotion. Perfect for a cosy date night, these movies blend humour and passion, offering a cinematic experience that celebrates love in all its forms.

Key takeaways

Released in 2014 , When Love Happens presents a heartwarming tale of self-discovery and the unexpected encounter with love.

, presents a heartwarming tale of self-discovery and the unexpected encounter with love. Fifty , which premiered in 2015 , examines the complexities of mature love alongside journeys of personal growth.

, which premiered in , examines the complexities of mature love alongside journeys of personal growth. The Wedding Party, released in 2016, is a comedic and heartwarming story that captures the joys and chaos of love and weddings.

Best romantic Nollywood movies of all time

When it's time for a cosy movie night with your partner, romantic Nollywood movies are sure to set the mood. Check out some of the most beloved films that capture love, laughter, and heartwarming moments.

Movie IMDb rating Reel Love 9.1/10 O Le Ku 8.8/10 Something About the Briggs 8.6/10 Head Over Bills 8.6/10 Love in Every Word 8.5/10 Love Lockdown 8.4/10 Picture Perfect 8.3/10 The Meeting 8.0/10 Letters to a Stranger 7.8/10 Aso Ebi Diaries 7.4/10 Fine Wine 7.3/10 Selina 7.2/10 Couple of Days 7.0/10 A Lagos Love Story 7.0/10 Love Is War 6.7/10 Isoken 6.4/10 Phone Swap 6.3/10 Tango With Me 6.3/10 All’s Fair in Love 6.2/10 Chief Daddy 6.0/10

1. Reel Love (2025)

IMDb rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Director: Kayode Kasum

Kayode Kasum Run time: 1 hr 38 min

1 hr 38 min Date released: 14 February 2025

Reel Love stars Timini Egbuson, T.J. Omusuku, and Bimbo Ademoye in the lead roles. The story follows Tomide, a popular social media influencer, whose life takes an unexpected turn after a viral video of him arguing with Rachel sparks controversy.

To fix his public image, Tomide's fiancée, Imani, convinces him to stage a fake relationship with Rachel. But what starts as a publicity stunt soon evolves into real feelings and complicated emotions.

2. Ò le kù (1997)

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Director: Tunde Kelani

Tunde Kelani Run time: 1h 51m

1h 51m Date released: 4 June 1997

Ò le kù is a Nigerian romantic drama starring Yemi Shodimu as Ajani, a final-year university student navigating a complicated love life. Pressured by his mother to settle down, he finds himself caught between three women: Asake, his long-term girlfriend; Lola, a new student; and his childhood friend Sade.

3. Something About the Briggs (2025)

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Director: Bukola Ogunsola

Bukola Ogunsola Run time: 2 hr 5 min

2 hr 5 min Date released: 31 January 2025

Something About the Briggs follows the lives of the Briggs family, filled with love, secrets, and drama as they navigate tricky relationships, marriage challenges, and sibling conflicts. When a young woman’s fiancé meets the family, buried tensions and unexpected revelations emerge, reshaping their understanding of love and loyalty.

4. Head Over Bills (2022)

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Director: Dabby Chimere

Dabby Chimere Run time: 2 hr 2 min

2 hr 2 min Date released: 4 February 2022

Head Over Bills is one of the most entertaining African romantic movies, exploring love, ambition, and family dynamics. The story revolves around three beautiful and determined sisters from a wealthy family.

They are forced to prove their worth after their father challenges them to take charge of their lives and businesses. Along the way, they each navigate complicated relationships and learn the true meaning of love and independence.

5. Love in Every Word (2025)

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Director: Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli Run time: 1h 56m

1h 56m Date released: 7 March 2025

Love in Every Word is among the best romantic dramas. It tells the story of Chioma and Odogwu, two people from different backgrounds who must overcome cultural differences and personal challenges to embrace true love. The film stars Uzor Arukwe and Bamike "Bambam" Olawunmi-Adenibuyan in the lead roles.

6. Love Lockdown (2025)

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Director: Lyndsey F. Efejuku

Lyndsey F. Efejuku Run time: 1 hr 30 min

1 hr 30 min Date released: 7 February 2025

Love Lockdown is a Nigerian romantic drama about Yemi, a successful man whose life takes an unexpected turn when a citywide lockdown traps him with a former lover. With his fiancée miles away, unresolved emotions begin to resurface, forcing him to confront the truth about love, timing, and commitment.

7. Picture Perfect (2016)

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Director: Tope Alake

Tope Alake Run time: 2h 13m

2h 13m Date released: 2 April 2016

Picture Perfect tells the story of Kumbi, a sophisticated fashion designer whose car breaks down in a tough neighbourhood, leading her to cross paths with Jobe, a warm-hearted street tout. Their unexpected meeting bridges social divides and blossoms into a deeper connection. The film stars Mary Njoku, Bolanle Ninalowo, and Bisola Aiyeola.

8. The Meeting (2012)

IMDb rating: 8/10

8/10 Director: Mildred Okwo

Mildred Okwo Run time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Date released: 23 November 2012

The Meeting follows Makanjuola, a corporate executive whose trip to Abuja for a crucial government meeting is delayed by endless bureaucracy. During the frustrating delay, he encounters Ejura, a captivating woman who introduces unexpected romance into his life.

9. Letters to a Stranger (2007)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Director: Fred Amata

Fred Amata Run time: 1h 35m

1h 35m Date released: 1 January 2007

The story centres on Jemima, a writer stuck in an unfulfilling relationship who starts pouring her heart out in letters addressed to an unknown stranger. As she reveals her deepest feelings through these letters, she becomes caught between the comfort of her current life and the allure of a more authentic, passionate love.

10. Aso Ebi Diaries (2025)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Director: Biodun Stephen

Biodun Stephen Run time: 2 hrs 5 mins

2 hrs 5 mins Date released: 18 April 2025

Aso Ebi Diaries revolves around the vibrant Nigerian tradition of Aso Ebi, following a woman as she navigates love, friendship, family expectations, and social pressures in Lagos. The film stars Nancy Isime, Kunle Remi, Shaffy Bello, Bukky Wright, and Chizzy Alichi.

11. Fine Wine (2021)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Director: Seyi Babatope

Seyi Babatope Run time: 2h 15m

2h 15m Date released: 12 February 2021

Fine Wine is a Nigerian romantic drama that follows the story of Kaima, a young woman who unexpectedly falls for Seyi, a wealthy and much older man. Despite their age gap and the weight of societal judgment, their love grows stronger as they navigate class differences, disapproval, and personal insecurities.

12. Selina (2022)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Directed by: Akingbola Olubunmi

Akingbola Olubunmi Run time: 1h 30m

1h 30m Date released: 17 May 2022

Selina is a Nigerian romantic comedy-drama starring Bimbo Ademoye as Selina and Daniel Etim-Effiong as Reuben. It tells the story of a humble village cook whose life takes a turn when she starts working for a wealthy young man, sparking unexpected romance, heartfelt moments, and plenty of laughs.

13. Couple of Days (2016)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Director: Tolu Lordtanner

Tolu Lordtanner Run time: 1h 42m

1h 42m Date released: 5 February 2016

Couple of Days tells the story of three couples at different stages of their relationships who decide to spend a getaway weekend together in Ibadan. It stars actors like Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Enyinna Nwigwe, Lilian Esoro, Kiki Omeili, Olayode Juliana, Falz, and Ademola Adedoyin in leading roles.

14. A Lagos Love Story (2025)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Director: Chinaza Onuzo

Chinaza Onuzo Run time: 1h 44m

1h 44m Date released: 11 April 2025

A Lagos Love Story is one of the best romantic Nollywood movies on Netflix. It follows Promise, an event planner who falls in love with Afrobeats star King Kator while organising a significant festival in Lagos. The movie stars Jemima Osunde, Mike Afolarin, and Susan Pwajok in lead roles.

15. Love Is War (2019)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Directed by: Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli Run time: 1h 51m

1h 51m Date released: 27 September 2019

Love Is War is a captivating story about a married couple whose love is put to the ultimate test when they both run for the same political office. Hankuri Phillips (Omoni Oboli) and her husband, Dimeji Phillips (Richard Mofe-Damijo), must navigate the challenges of ambition, loyalty, and power while trying to preserve their marriage.

16. Isoken (2017)

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Director: Jadesola Osiberu

Jadesola Osiberu Run time: 1h 40m

1h 40m Date released: 16 June 2017

The romantic drama Isoken is among the best romantic films to watch with your significant other. It stars Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Joseph Benjamin, Funke Akindele, Lydia Forson, and Marc Rhys. The film tells the story of Isoken, a successful woman in her thirties who her family constantly pressures to get married.

When she finds herself torn between a charming Nigerian man and a thoughtful white suitor, she must decide what truly matters in love and life.

17. Phone Swap (2012)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Director: Kunle Afolayan

Kunle Afolayan Run time: 1h 57m

1h 57m Date released: 17 March 2012

Phone Swap follows Akin, a focused businessman, and Mary, a lively fashion designer, whose phones are accidentally exchanged at the airport. This simple mix-up leads them into each other's worlds, sparking a series of hilarious and heartwarming events that change their lives forever.

18. Tango With Me (2010)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Director: Mahmood Ali-Balogun

Mahmood Ali-Balogun Run time: 1h 50m

1h 50m Date released: May 2010

The romantic drama Tango With Me follows newlyweds Lola and Uzo, whose picture-perfect marriage begins to crumble after a heartbreaking secret from their wedding night is revealed. It stars Genevieve Nnaji and Joseph Benjamin.

19. All’s Fair In Love (2024)

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Director: Kayode Kasum

Kayode Kasum Run time: 1h 55m

1h 55m Date released: 14 February 2024

All’s Fair in Love is a Nigerian romantic drama starring Deyemi Okanlawon, Timini Egbuson, and Juliet Ibrahim in lead roles. The movie follows Demi and Kanla, childhood friends and business partners whose strong bond is put to the test. Their friendship becomes complicated when they both fall for Mbali, a consultant they hire for their thriving fashion business.

20. Fifty (2015)

IMDb rating: 6/10

6/10 Director: Biyi Bandele

Biyi Bandele Run time: 1h 41m

1h 41m Date released: 13 December 2015

Fifty is another romantic Nigerian drama film starring Ireti Doyle, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Omoni Oboli, and Nse Ikpe-Etim. Fifty follows the story of four successful women in Lagos who are navigating love, family, and personal growth as they reach the age of fifty. It portrays the challenges and triumphs of womanhood.

What's a good Nigerian movie to watch on Netflix as a couple?

There are several must-watch Nigerian movies for couples on Netflix, including Couple of Days, which follows three couples on a holiday full of surprising twists in their relationships.

Whether your goal is to laugh, feel emotional, or simply melt together, the top romantic Nollywood movies set the perfect scene for a memorable date night. Celebrating love in every form, these films leave couples entertained, inspired, and eager to share more special moments.

