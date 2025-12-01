Schools, offices, and organisations across Nigeria are gearing up for an extended shutdown in December 2025, giving citizens a much-awaited break blended with festive holidays

With Christmas expected to be declared a nationwide public holiday and winter vacations scheduled in multiple states, Nigerian residents can enjoy academic relief, family celebrations, and relaxation

Public holidays constitute an important part of nation-building and become important symbols of the nation

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria is expected to announce the public holiday dates for December 2025 and January 2026, when most businesses will be closed on three different days.

The federal ministry of interior, headed by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, will make the announcement later in December 2025.

This article provides complete details on the impending national holiday dates.

Nigeria’s December/January public holidays:

Thursday, December 25, 2025 (Christmas)

For Western Christian churches, Christmas Day always occurs on December 25, though some cultures observe the main celebration on the night prior, Christmas Eve.

The day is an annual Christian festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Although the actual date of Christ’s birth is unknown, Christmas has been symbolically celebrated on the 25th of December since the 4th century.

Christmas celebration in Nigeria on December 25 is expected to be filled with joy, festivities, and family gatherings.

Children will have time to participate in cultural programmes, church activities, and seasonal festivities without the pressure of academic workload.

Friday, December 26, 2025

Despite its peculiar name, Boxing Day has nothing to do with fisticuffs.

Boxing Day occurs annually on December 26 (the day after Christmas). In 2025, Boxing Day falls on Friday, December 26.

This public holiday is celebrated in Nigeria, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and other Commonwealth countries. Banks and most offices are closed on this day if it is a weekday.

In the United States, Boxing Day sales are not a prominent tradition, although many retailers often begin after-Christmas sales on that day. It is typically the earliest starting day after Christmas for people to return unwanted gifts for exchanges or refunds and to redeem gift cards.

It is typical for families to invite others over to enjoy a casual lunch made from Christmas Day leftovers. Many will also head out to stores to shop post-Christmas sales or make exchanges and returns.

Thursday, January 1, 2026 (New Year)

January 1, 2026, is a Thursday, which marks New Year's Day. It is the start of the Gregorian calendar year and is celebrated globally with various traditions and events.

As reported by History.com, the first celebration of the new year took place nearly 4000 years ago in ancient Babylon. Unlike the Gregorian calendar we use today beginning in January, the Babylonians celebrated the start of the new year on the day of the March equinox (on or near March 21).

Much later on, in 46 B.C., extra months were added to the calendar. Because of this, the calendar fell out of sync with the Earth’s rotation around the sun. Because of this, Emperor Julius Caesar made a reform to add 90 more days to the calendar year, declaring that January 1 would be the first day of the year.

Many Nigerians value the New Year. Its essence is the cycle of reflection, celebration, and renewal that comes with marking the end of one year and the beginning of another. It symbolises a fresh start, providing an opportunity for personal reflection, setting new goals through resolutions, and embracing new possibilities with hope and anticipation.

