Behind the scenes with Will Parfitt: how resemblance launched his career

Will Parfitt skyrocketed to fame thanks to his striking resemblance to Channing Tatum. But behind the viral sensation is a dedicated performer who built a career in entertainment. Parfitt earned the title of the most voted Australia’s Most Lavish Ladies Night Out because of his popularity. Discover how his look-alike status turned into a thriving profession.

Will Parfitt wearing a black leather jacket smiling confidently (L). Parfitt posing thoughtfully with his hand resting on his face (R). Photo: @willparfittTM on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Will Parfitt rose to fame due to his resemblance to Channing Tatum.

He built a successful career as a male entertainer and social media personality.

He earned the title of the most voted Australia’s Most Lavish Ladies Night Out because of his popularity.

because of his popularity. His TikTok account has over 8.8 million followers, while his Instagram has 3 million at the time of writing.

He performs with Magic Men Australia, headlining major events across the country.

Profile summary

Full name Will Parfitt Gender Male Date of birth 23 June 1990 Age 34 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United Kingdom Current residence Australia Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Profession Social media influencer, male entertainer, TikTok star Instagram @will_parfitt Facebook @willparfittTM TikTok @will_parfitt X (Twitter) @will_parfitt_

Will Parfitt's bio

Will Parfitt is a British social media sensation from London, England, United Kingdom. His parents have appeared on his Instagram, giving fans a look into his personal life. He shares a strong bond with them and often expresses his gratitude. On 10 March 2024, he celebrated his mother on Mother’s Day, captioning:

Happy UK Mother’s Day to the most beautiful woman I know. So grateful for you, see you in two weeks Mum.

How old is Will Parfitt?

Top-5 facts about Will Parfitt. Photo: @will_parfitt (modified by author)

Source: Original

As of February 2025, Will Parfitt is 34 years old. He was born on 23 June 1990 in the United Kingdom and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Will Parfitt is a social media star renowned for his engaging comedy and lip-sync videos on TikTok. He began his career as a male exotic dancer in Australia, performing at various events and entertaining large audiences. His love for travel often takes him to beaches, where he enjoys showcasing his performances.

To enhance his physique, he adopted a healthier lifestyle and committed to a strict fitness routine. His dedication led to a well-toned body, which helped him secure a position with Magic Men Australia, a popular entertainment company based in Melbourne.

Through Magic Men, he performs at private events, hen parties, and lavish ladies’ nights. As a result, he earned the title of Australia’s Most Lavish Ladies Night Out due to his widespread popularity.

In 2019, he ventured into content creation, uploading comedy and lip-sync videos on TikTok. His engaging content quickly attracted a massive following. As of this writing, his TikTok account boasts over 8.8 million followers and 141 million likes.

He is also active on other social media platforms, where he shares lifestyle content, upcoming events, and interactive posts. His Instagram account has over 3 million followers, his X (Twitter) account has over 68,000 followers, and his Facebook page has more than 2.9 million followers.

Is Will Parfitt married?

The British TikTok star is not married. On 31 March 2024, he addressed a scam involving impersonators claiming he was in a relationship with his fans. He warned his followers on X (Twitter), saying:

NO WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED OR DATING, unfortunately you… are getting scammed. Please block them immediately. Scammers out of control our team is blocking thousands a day. PLEASE BE SAFE if you are unsure enough to message us then just know it’s FAKE. Be careful and do not send your hard-earned money.

Does Will Parfitt have a child?

Will Parfitt keeps his personal life private, especially regarding relationships and family. It remains unknown whether he has a child.

Where is Will Parfitt right now?

Will Parfitt continues to work with Magic Men Australia, where he performs as a male entertainer. His touring dates are shared on Eventbrite, and he frequently appears at ladies’ night events across Australia.

FAQs

Who is Will Parfitt? Will Parfitt is a British social media personality and male entertainer known for his resemblance to Channing Tatum. What is Will Parfitt’s nationality? The social media sensation is British. Is Will Parfitt single? Yes, Will Parfitt is currently single. How old is Will Parfitt? As of February 2025, he is 34 years old, having been born on 23 June 1990. Does Will Parfitt have a child? He has not publicly disclosed whether he has children. Where is Will Parfitt right now? He performs with Magic Men Australia at events nationwide.

Will Parfitt has built a successful career as a male entertainer and social media influencer. His engaging personality, striking resemblance to a Hollywood star, and entertaining content have earned him millions of followers worldwide. His influence in the entertainment industry remains strong, making him one of Australia’s most recognised social media figures.

Legit.ng recently published Iyin Aboyeji’s biography. He is a Nigerian techpreneur and investor best known as a co-founder of multiple start-up companies, including Flutterwave, Future Africa, Talent City, Andela, and Partcloud.

Iyin Aboyeji began his career right after college as an intern at the United Nations Youth Alliance. He later became a manager at Imprint Publications, a Canadian publishing firm, before founding Bookneto Inc. But how much is he worth today? Learn about it and more in the article.

Source: Legit.ng