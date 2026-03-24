Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's relationship timeline, from sparks to headlines

Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz more than just friends? The duo has been spotted together multiple times, sparking dating rumours that fans can't stop buzzing about. With their public appearances fueling speculation, you won't want to miss the latest updates on this intriguing Hollywood pairing!

Zoe Kravitz attended the 2018 MET Gala (L). Styles pictured in the Gucci HA HA HA collection (R). Photo: @ZoeKravitz on X (Twitter), @harrystyles on Facebook (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz first sparked dating rumours on 24 August 2025, after a fan filmed them walking arm-in-arm in Rome, Italy.

after a fan filmed them walking arm-in-arm in Rome, Italy. The following day, the pair were seen kissing at a restaurant in London.

in London. On 6 September 2025 , the couple were seen at lunch with Zoë Kravitz’s father, Lenny Kravitz.

, the couple were seen at lunch with Zoë Kravitz’s father, Lenny Kravitz. Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz made their first significant public appearance together at the 14 March 2026 Saturday Night Live afterparty.

Explore Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's love story

In August 2025, a fan video of the 'it' couple, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz, walking down the cobblestoned streets of Rome sparked rumours of a new romance. Here is the full timeline of the Hollywood actors who have become a recurring subject in tabloids since then.

24 August 2025: Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's first public appearance

Towards the end of August 2025, a fan's video was published on Harry Styles’ X (Twitter) fan account and celebrity gossip account, Deuxmoi. This was the first sighting of Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz together.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were photographed during a walk in Rome, Italy, in August 2025. Photo: @seemorebitts on Threads

Source: UGC

In the video, Kravitz, who wore a cream-coloured dress with a baseball cap and sunglasses, walked hand-in-hand with the casually dressed As It Was singer.

A source close to Harry Styles told People that the Eternals actor had been spending time with Kravitz during her Caught Stealing press run.

Another source close to Harry, who had earlier been linked to Taylor Swift, told The Sun,

Zoë flew to Italy to join Harry after she’d finished working. He spends a lot of time in Rome, so they decided to meet up there... These are very early days; there are no labels. They’re having a lot of fun together.

25 August 2025: Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz spend time in England

Zoë Kravitz pictured during the Caught Stealing photocall at Cinema Max Linder on 21 August 2025 in Paris, France. Photo: @itgirl

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A day after the actors shared a stroll on Italian cobblestone streets, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were filmed sharing a kiss at Rita’s bistro in London. A fan who saw the pair equated them to teenagers in love. They told The Sun,

They seemed really into each other and didn’t seem to care if anyone saw them kissing... They walked in together; it was definitely a date. They make a gorgeous couple.

At the time, Zoë had been rumoured to be in a relationship with her Caught Stealing co-star, Austin Butler. On the other hand, Harry, who had been romantically involved with Taylor Russell, was single.

Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler attended the Caught Stealing photocall at Cinema Max Linder on 21 August 2025 in Paris, France. Photo:@itgirl on Threads

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An unnamed source told The Daily Mail,

Zoë and Austin are just really good friends, despite all the rumours that they were anything more.

3 September 2025: TMZ defines Styles and Kravitz's relationship

A TMZ publication released on 3 September revealed that the actors shared a friends-with-benefits type of arrangement. According to the tabloid, the A-listers did not consider their relationship a serious one and were not exclusive to each other.

4 September 2025: Styles and Kravitz take a stroll in Brooklyn

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz pictured holding hands during a stroll in New York City. Photo: @OptimistPrime99

Source: Twitter

On several occasions in September 2025, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were photographed strolling in Brooklyn and New York City. On the 4th, the pair who wore coordinated clothing were seen walking hand-in-hand.

6 September 2025: Harry Styles meets Zoë Kravitz's father

Gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi shared pictures of the pair walking in New York. Kravitz was in a black spaghetti tank, and Styles was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt. The couple had earlier been spotted having lunch with Kravitz’s father, Lenny Kravitz.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz pictured outdoors in New York City in September 2025. Photo: @updatecharts

Source: Twitter

An inside source close to the couple told People,

Over the weekend, Harry even met up with Zoë’s dad over lunch. Everyone looked like they had a great time. She’s also been introducing Harry to friends. This feels more than casual.

Two days later, the couple were spotted having lunch with friends at Wolfgang Puck’s swanky Cut at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown.

Later in the month, the pair were back in Rome. On 14 September 2025, they were pictured holding each other while holding shopping bags.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz photographed holding each other during a shopping outing in Italy. Photo: @peoplemag, @oned7622 (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

A source close to the pair revealed,

When they're in Rome, they're pretty much left alone and enjoy simple pleasures. They just stroll around, meet up with friends, and live a very relaxed life. They have great chemistry.

27 November 2025: Zoë Kravitz sports an engagement-like ring

An unconfirmed exclusive by The Sun, published in November 2025, sparked rumours of an engagement. These reports are believed to be linked to an assortment of rings worn by Kravitz, including one on her ring finger during a romantic outing in Rome, Italy, in November 2025. The pair has not confirmed whether this is true.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz wore warm, coordinating outfits on the outing. Zoë wore a grey coat and a grey cardigan with a black headscarf, while Harry donned a beige coat over a black outfit.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz pictured walking together in Italy. Photo: @deuxmoi on Threads

Source: UGC

23 January 2026: Engagement rumours resurface

Rumours of Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's engagement resurfaced after their December 2025 Bahamas vacation. The Batman actress was seen wearing gold rings on her middle finger during an evening walk with the singer. Although neither the couple nor their representatives have confirmed the allegations, an insider revealed details of their relationship to The Sun.

It seems like something did happen between them in the Bahamas – if not an engagement, something that shows they are very much committed to each other.

Another source added,

He doesn’t take introducing the world to a new girlfriend lightly. He has thought long and hard about it, but he’s prepared for the backlash because he thinks Zoe is the real deal.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz pictured holding each other affectionately during a walk in Italy. Photo: @deuxmoi

Source: UGC

4 March 2026: Harry Styles opens up about marriage goals

At the start of March 2026, Harry Styles sat down with Zane Lowe to promote his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. In the interview, he said his inspiration for the song American Girl, was his friends getting married.

The singer, songwriter, and actor said,

I think I had a real, honest conversation with myself about (it). Okay, in five years, what do I want my life to look like, and then how do I make changes to aim at that? I don't want to be the guy who's like, on his own, but was like, Oh, I want to be fulfilled... I want a family.

Harry Styles pictured during a sit-down interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. Photo: @hsdailyofficial on Threads

Source: UGC

14 March 2026: Zoë Kravitz supports Styles at the Saturday Night Live after-party

Harry Styles made his second appearance as a musical guest and host on Saturday Night Live on 14 March 2026. Kravitz was a supportive presence beside the pop singer, who delivered the show's opening monologue and other performances

The couple arrived at The Grill in New York City and were greeted by a sea of fans. In a protective show of affection, Styles held Zoë's hand through the crowd before turning back to acknowledge his fans.

The duo were accompanied by Zoë’s mother, Lisa Bonet, to the afterparty. Earlier in the month, Harry Styles's mother, Anne Twist, liked British Vogue's Instagram video of Zoë at the Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz attended the SNL after-party at The Grill in New York City on 14 March 2026. Photo: @harrysarchive on Threads

Source: UGC

FAQs

Are Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles a couple? The Hollywood entertainers are rumoured to be a couple. Who is Zoë Kravitz in a relationship with? She is believed to be dating Watermelon Sugar singer Harry Styles. How did Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz meet? The couple has not revealed details of their dating history, but it is believed that they met through mutual friends. What is the age difference between Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz? There is a five-year age difference between Styles and Zoë Kravitz. Whom did Zoë Kravitz date before Harry? Before linking with Styles, she dated actor Channing Tatum between 2021 and 2024. Who has Zoë Kravitz dated? The Mad Max actress has been romantically linked to high-profile individuals such as Karl Glusman, Channing Tatum, Penn Badgley, Chris Pine, and Ezra Miller. Who did Harry Styles kiss on SNL? As part of his SNL monologue performance, Harry Styles kissed Ben Marshall.

Since their first public debut strolling in Rome, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have transitioned from a rumoured friends-with-benefits arrangement to a committed relationship. Their relationship has played out in front of fans through public sightings in Rome, New York City, and Paris, holidays and most recently, their appearance on the SNL afterparty together.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about Zoë Kravitz's boyfriend history, dating back to 2010. Over the years, the actress and singer has been romantically linked to figures like Penn Badgley, Michael Fassbender, and Karl Glusman. More recently, she has also been the subject of relationship rumours involving Harry Styles.

The romantic history of Zoë Kravitz includes several well-known celebrities. Some relationships lasted years, while others were short-lived or speculative. Discover juicy facts about his dating history in this piece.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng