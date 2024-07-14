25 Italy fun facts: discover fascinating Italy from pasta to palazzo

Italy captures the imagination of many with its rich history, culture, and natural beauty. It is no wonder that it is one of the most visited countries in the world. Italy's fun facts will help you learn more about and love the country. What are some fascinating things about the country?

With a population of nearly 60 million and a land area of approximately 302,702 square kilometres, Italy boasts several things that make it a unique country. From its worldwide recognised delicacies, such as pizza, to various landmarks, such as the Leaning Tower of Pisa, there is much to marvel at in the country. Italy's fun facts will make you realise its uniqueness and beauty.

25 Italy fun facts

How well do you know Italy? Whether you are interested in the country’s geography, history, or culture, you can learn many fascinating things about it. Below are several interesting facts about the country you probably did not know.

1. The Vatican City is a country within a country

The Vatican City within Rome is a landlocked sovereign country. It is considered the smallest country in the world by population and area. Its population is approximately 1000, and its area is about 49 hectares (121 acres). The Vatican City is known for being the centre of Christianity and the permanent seat of the Pope.

2. Mount Etna is Europe's most active volcano

Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy, is the most active volcano in Europe. The mountain is 3347 metres high and erupts almost annually. Although active, it is not the most dangerous, as over 300,000 people reside at its feet. Since the eruptions do not endanger people’s lives, the mountain attracts many tourists yearly.

3. It has the oldest university in the world

Among Italy's fun facts for school is that it has the oldest university in the world. The University of Bologna was established in 1088 and has been operational. The university’s notable alums include Enzo Ferrari, Pope Innocent IX, Gasparo Tagliacozzi, Tommaso Perelli, and Lazzaro Spallanzani. In the 2024 QS World University Rankings, the university was placed at 154.

4. There are over 350 types of pasta

Pasta is one of the country's best delicacies. However, many people are unaware that there are more than 350 types of pasta. The pasta varieties are unique depending on the region in which they are made. Some of the most common pasta types are Spaghetti, Macaroni, Ravioli, Cannelloni, Lasagna, and Penne.

5. Tourists throw €3,000 into the Trevi fountain every day

The Trevi fountain is one of the most visited places in Italy by tourists. As a tradition, it is believed that tourists who throw coins into the fountain will likely return to the Eternal City. Approximately €3,000 in the form of coins is thrown into the fountain daily. Annually, €1.5 million is tossed into its waters, and occasionally, the city’s workers collect the coins.

6. Italy has more World Heritage sites than any other country

The country boasts 56 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, making it the country with the most. Its first world heritage site was the Rock Drawings in Valcamonica in 1979, and more followed in the 1990s. The sites include iconic architectural wonders in different cities and beautiful natural landscapes.

7. The country has over 1500 lakes

Italy has approximately 1500 lakes in different parts of the country. Most of the lakes are named after the cities in which they are found. The largest lake is Garda, covering an area of about 370 square kilometres. Other lakes in the country include Alserio Lake, Disueri Lake, Lago di Fiastra, Lago di Guardialfiera, and Maulazzo Lake.

8. Italy has the oldest population in Europe

Italy and Portugal have the highest number of elderly people in Europe. It is estimated that half of the country’s population is over 48 years old, and 24 per cent is over 65. Italy spends a significant portion of its national budget on caring for the elderly.

9. Italy's last king ruled for just 36 days

King Umberto II from the House of Savoy, also known as the May King, was the country’s last king. He ruled Italy after World War II, serving a short tenure between 9 May 1946 and 12 June 1946. He spent the rest of his life in exile in Portugal.

10. 13 of Shakespeare's 38 plays are set in Italy

William Shakespeare was a renowned English playwright, poet, and actor. Some of his notable works include Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, Julius Caesar, Hamlet, Othello, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Of his 38 plays, 13 were set partly or wholly in Italy, making the country a crucial place in his plays.

11. The country is named after cows

Have you ever wondered how Italy got its name? While there are several ideas about where the name came from, one of the most popular is that the country was named after cows. It was initially called Vitalia, meaning calf-land or Land of Cattle.

12. Naples is pizza's birthplace

Pizza is one of the most cherished delicacies in many countries today. Its origin can be traced to Naples in Italy in the late 1800s. It was invented by Raffaele Esposito, who prepared it to serve as food to the poor. Raffaele named pizza after then-monarch Queen Margherita.

13. Italy has a strong fashion legacy

Italy is among the leading countries when it comes to fashion. Italians are known for their unique fashion sense, which has long been part of their cultural life and society. Some major fashion brands with roots in Italy are Dolce & Gabbana, Marni, Iceberg, Valentino, Versace, Prada, Armani, and Moschino.

14. Rome has Europe's largest film studio

Europe’s largest motion-picture studio is Cinecittà in Italy. This Italian cinema hub covers an area of approximately 400,000 square metres (99 acres). Over 3,000 movies have been filmed there, and top filmmakers such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Francis Ford Coppola, Federico Fellini, Roberto Rossellini, and Mel Gibson have worked at the studio.

15. Italy has made many contributions to art and literature

Italy has some of the best art in the world. It has had several talented artists and writers throughout history. The Renaissance was a remarkable period, as it saw the emergence of great artists such as Leonardo Da Vinci, Antonello da Messina, and Michelangelo.

16. Italy is the fifth most visited country in the world

Italy is a major tourist destination and the fifth most visited country in the world. It is estimated that approximately 50 million tourists visit the country every year. Some of Italy’s key attractions are Piazza del Campo, Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, Duomo di Milano, and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

17. The Italian Police Force uses Lamborghinis

Is it true that the police use Lamborghini in Italy? As one of the most prestigious car brands, it would be difficult to imagine Lamborghini being used as a police car. However, the brand has had a long partnership with the Italian police. The supercars are used for emergency medical transport of organs.

18. The country has multiple leaning towers

Many people are familiar with the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but that is not the only leaning tower in the country. The country has over ten leaning towers, including the Asinelli and Garisenda towers in Bologna, symbolising Italian cities. Other towers include Bellisario’s Tower, the Campanile of San Michele, and the Campanile of San Nicola.

19. Italy has more hotel rooms than any other nation in Europe

Tourism is one of the country’s major sectors. There is an influx of tourists throughout the year, and its hospitality industry has significantly grown. The country has the most hotel rooms of any country in Europe, with approximately 32,000 hotels and over 1 million hotel rooms.

20. The wolf is Italy’s unofficial national animal

Although not officially an Italian national animal, the Italian wolf is believed to be the country’s symbolic animal. The country’s association with the wolf started in ancient times when the wolf allegedly played a vital role in the birth of Rome by surrogate and was the mother of Romulus and Remus.

21. About 85 per cent of Italians are Roman Catholic

The Roman Catholic Church has its headquarters in Rome, the capital of Italy. Italy is a predominantly Catholic country, and approximately 85 per cent of the population is associated with the church.

Although several sports are played in Italy, football has the highest number of fans. Italian football fans are known worldwide for their fanatical support of the game and would go to any length to show their love. Prominent football leagues in the country are Coppa Italia and Serie A. Other popular sports are basketball, volleyball, cycling, skiing, and athletics.

23. Christopher Columbus was Italian

Christopher Columbus is one of the names mostly mentioned in history books. He was a navigator, coloniser, and explorer believed to have been born in 1451 in Genoa. His trips across the Atlantic Ocean led to general European awareness of the American continents.

24. Batteries were invented in the country

Batteries are an essential source of energy used to power many machines. In 1799, Italian physicist and chemist Alessandro Giuseppe Antonio Anastasio Volta invented the electric battery.

25. Opera originated in Italy

Opera is a classical music genre that many people continue to enjoy. It combines vocal and orchestral music, drama, visual arts, and dance. It was invented in Italy over 400 years ago. The country boasts some of the best singers, such as Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli, Enrico Caruso, and Cecilia Bartoli.

What is Italy so famous for?

The country is recognised for its architecture, culture, art, opera, literature, film, and fashion. It is also known as the headquarters of Catholicism.

Why is Italy called Italy?

Several theories have emerged explaining how Italy got its name. One of the most popular theories is that it was named after cows. It was initially called Vitalia, meaning calf-land or Land of Cattle.

What is the most interesting culture of Italy?

One of the most exciting cultures of the country is throwing a coin into the Trevi fountain. An estimated €3,000 is tossed into the Trevi fountain.

What is a scary fact about Italy?

The city of Catania in Sicily, Italy, is considered the most dangerous city in Europe. It is also known as the black city. It has high crime rates and illegal activities carried out by mafia families.

Exploring Italy's fun facts helps you better understand the country while appreciating its contribution to art, history, cuisine, and culture. It has breathtaking landscapes, eye-catching fashion, delicious cuisines, marvellous cities, and diverse cultures.

