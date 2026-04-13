Was Luisa Laemmel really Orlando Bloom's girlfriend or just a rumour?

Model Luisa Laemmel is rumoured to be actor Orlando Bloom’s girlfriend. The pair have been seen together on several occasions, sparking speculation about a possible romantic relationship. However, as neither has publicly confirmed or denied the rumours, their alleged relationship remains unverified.

Model Luisa Laemmel looks on in a photo (L). Actor Orlando Bloom poses for a photo at an entertainment event (R). Photo: @luisalaemmel, @orlandobloom on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Luisa Laemmel and Orlando Bloom’s rumoured relationship first gained attention in February 2026 when they were spotted together at the Super Bowl 2026.

when they were spotted together at the Super Bowl 2026. She is a Swiss professional model who began her career at just 16 and has since collaborated with leading beauty and fashion brands worldwide.

Currently based in New York City, the model is represented by The Kinship and has previously lived and worked in major fashion capitals, including Paris, Milan, and London.

Profile summary

Full name Luisa Sophia Laemmel Gender Female Date of birth 9 January 1998 Age 28 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Zurich, Switzerland Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality Swiss Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Body measurement in inches 31-23-35 Body measurements in centimetres 80-60-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Profession Model Instagram @luisalaemmel

Is Luisa Laemmel Orlando Bloom’s girlfriend?

The Kingdom of Heaven actor appears to be romantically linked to the model, although neither has publicly confirmed the relationship. They were first connected in February 2026 after being spotted together at the Super Bowl 2026, leaving Levi’s Stadium arm-in-arm.

Five facts about Luisa Laemmel. Photo: @luisalaemmel on Instagram (modified by author)

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The following month, Luisa Laemmel and Orlando Bloom were seen vacationing in Switzerland, further fuelling speculation. They were reportedly accompanied by the actor’s daughter and stayed at The Dolder Grand before moving to the Bürgenstock Resort.

Despite these public sightings, neither the actor nor the model has addressed the rumours. As such, the nature of their relationship remains unclear, and any claims that they are dating are still unconfirmed.

Exploring Luisa Laemmel’s early life

Luisa Laemmel’s birthday is on 9 January 1998, and the professional model was born in Zurich, Switzerland. She is 28 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

She pursued her undergraduate studies in England, earning a bachelor of science degree in psychology. She later relocated to New York City, where she is currently building her career in modelling.

Luisa Laemmel poses for a photo in a snowy background (L). The model poses during a photoshoot (R). Photo: @luisalaemmel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A look at Luisa Laemmel’s career

Luisa Laemmel is a professional model signed to The Kinship. Her interest in modelling began early, and at just 16, she took a significant step by competing in the Elite Model Look.

Driven by both ambition and a passion for fashion, she built her career across major style capitals before settling in New York City. She has lived and worked in global fashion hubs such as Paris, London, and Milan, gaining valuable international exposure.

Model Luisa Laemmel takes a photo in a car. Photo: @luisalaemmel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Throughout her career, Luisa has collaborated with leading beauty and fashion brands, including Maybelline, Max Factor, L'Oréal, YSL Beauty, Calvin Klein, Akris, and Guerlain. She has also been featured on the covers of renowned magazines such as L'Officiel and Cosmopolitan.

Beyond her modelling work, she has a strong interest in mental health, psychology, philosophy, science, and environmental conservation, particularly the protection of the planet.

FAQs

What is Luisa Laemmel's age? She was born on 9 January 1998, making her 28 years old as of 2026. Where does Luisa Laemmel come from? She hails from Zurich, Switzerland, where she was born and raised. Did Luisa Laemmel go to college? She attended a college in England, where she graduated with a bachelor of science degree in psychology. Where does Luisa Laemmel reside? She currently lives in New York City, settling after she lived and worked in major fashion cities such as Paris, Milan, and London. What does Luisa Laemmel do for a living? She is a professional model represented by The Kinship, a career she began when she was 16. Is Orlando Bloom in a relationship now? The Hollywood actor is rumoured to be dating Luisa Laemmel, but neither of them has commented on the nature of their relationship. What is Luisa Laemmel’s height? She stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall.

While Luisa Laemmel has drawn attention as Orlando Bloom’s girlfriend, their relationship remains unconfirmed. She continues to gain recognition in the global fashion industry. Her growing portfolio and international experience highlight her dedication to modelling.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the relationship between Brad Mondo and Sophia La Corte. Their close friendship has sparked widespread curiosity among fans, with some even speculating that they are married. Their engaging, often playful collaborations on social media have only deepened the intrigue surrounding their bond.

However, Brad Mondo is not married, although he is rumoured to be in a relationship with Sophia La Corte. The pair, who co-host the Out of Touch podcast, first fuelled dating rumours in early 2024. Read on to explore a detailed timeline of their relationship.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng