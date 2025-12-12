Huda from Love Island's ethnicity is Arab, and she is originally from Palestine. The fitness instructor from Raleigh, North Carolina, gained fame as a contestant on Love Island Season 7. Huda's rich not only set her a⁠part, but also inf⁠luenced her co‌nnections with fellow​ islanders, m⁠aking her time on Love Island memorabl​e and impactful.

Huda from Love Island posing in a black dress (L) and in a white dress (R). Photo: @hudabubbaaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Huda Mustafa is a reality TV star , social media personality , TikToker , and fitness instructor .

, , , and . She is an American national of Palestinian descent . Her parents migrated to the U.S. and became citizens.

. Her parents migrated to the U.S. and became citizens. The TV personality was raised Muslim , but does not currently subscribe to any one religion.

, but does not currently subscribe to any one religion. Huda grew up in an abusive home alongside her four siblings.

Profile summary

Real name Huda Mustafa Gender Female Date of birth 30 August 2000 Age 25 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Raleigh, North Carolina, United States Current residence Raleigh, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Arab Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Louis Russell Children 1 Profession Reality TV star, TikToker, social media personality, fitness trainer Instagram @hudabubbaaa

Huda from Love Island's ethnicity and background revealed

The reality TV star Huda Mustafa is of Palestinian ethnicity, according to outlets like Hindustan Times. Before joining Love Island USA Season 7, she included Palestinian flag emojis in her social media bio to showcase her background, but she has since removed them.

Huda Mustafa is 25 years old as of December 2025. He was born on 30 August 2000, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Top-5 facts about Huda from Love Island. Photo: @hudabubbaaa on Instagram (modified by author)

The social media personality was born in Raleigh, North Carolina. Huda from Love Island's parents immigrated to the United States and became citizens. Her father was a businessman, and her mother was a teacher. The reality TV star revealed her background on the Call Her Daddy podcast, saying:

My parents immigrated to America and got their citizenship, and my dad had his own business. And my mother was a teacher.

The social media personality also revealed that her father was abusive. He abused their mother and his kids.

And growing up, my dad was extremely abusive. He was very abusive towards my mother, my siblings, and me.

Huda has four siblings. She has spoken about their humble upbringing, recalling that they were not well-off and would "play with sticks outside." She continued:

And, you know, we weren't fortunate as kids. I wasn't raised with money. We played with sticks outside. We didn't have phones till we were like 16, 17. Like, I'm not a privileged child. I was never that.

Huda from Love Island's journey on the show

Huda Mustafa during filming of Love Island. Photo: @hudabubbaaa on Instagram (modified by author)

The fitness instructor gained widespread attention as a contestant on Peacock's reality dating show Love Island USA Season 7. From day one, the North Carolina native was impossible to ignore, delivering several meme-worthy moments while navigating chaotic relationships.

Huda was coupled up first with Jeremiah Brown. Although they initially appeared strong, they faced viewer backlash for being closed off to other connections. Their relationship was marked by ups and downs, including love bombing, explosive fights, and drama.

The drama escalated when Huda finally told Jeremiah she was a mother. Following a dramatic blowout over pancakes, Huda shifted her focus to bombshell Chris Seeley. After a brief romance with Chris, Mustafa chose to walk away from the relationship right before the season finale.

Despite a mid-season breakup, Huda and Chris made it to the finale and finished in third place. In an exclusive interview with TODAY after the show, Huda stated:

I'm not going to fake something if I don't believe it's there.

Why did Huda get banned from Love Island?

Huda from Love Island wearing a black and brown coat. Photo: @hudabubbaaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Huda Beauty ended its partnership with Huda Mustafa after a racial slur controversy directed at her Love Island co-star Olandria Carthen during a recent livestream. The two appeared to laugh after an identified individual used a racial slur referring to Carthen. Huda Beauty issued a statement on Instagram that read in part:

Unfortunately, one of our recent collaborators has displayed behaviour that does not align with our values... As a result, we have decided to end our partnership and remove any related content from our social platforms and in-store displays.

The incident sparked backlash online, prompting Huda Mustafa to issue an apology to Olandria. She told Us Weekly:

Olandria — it is now clear that this comment was targeted at you, and I apologise for my immediate reaction. My reaction in that moment came from being caught off guard, not from finding the word or situation funny.

Meet Huda from Love Island's daughter

Huda from Love Island with her daughter Arleigh playing on the beach. Photo: @hudabubbaaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Huda Mustafa has a five-year-old daughter, Arleigh, who turned 5 in July 2025, with her ex-boyfriend Noah Sheline. Arleigh was born in July 2020. Noah, a U.S. Army combat engineer, shares custody of Arleigh. The reality TV star revealed on the show that she was a mother:

I'm a mummy. She's 4. I've been a single mum for like four years now. I've never introduced a man to my kid. No man has met the standards.

Are Louis and Huda dating?

Huda Mustafa is dating Too Hot to Handle alum Louis Russell. The two sparked romance rumours in August 2025 after making their red-carpet debut together at the Weapons premiere on 31 July 2025, where they were seen holding hands.

Louis Russell also appeared on Netflix's reality show Perfect Match and was briefly linked to reality TV star Sandy Gallagher. He is also on season 14 of Celebs Go Dating, where he connected with Olivia Hawkins.

Fans also spotted Mustafa and Russell in PDA-packed moments, including a dance video of them at a club in Germany.

Louis Russell (L) and Huda Mustafa (R), posing at the "Weapons" World Premiere held at The United Theatre on Broadway on 31 July 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Huda and Louis became Instagram official on 21 September 2025. The Love Island alum posted a carousel of photos, including some shots of the two kissing in a room filled with flowers and balloons, with the caption “Be Mine” and "Off the market."

Why can't Huda speak about her relationship?

Huda Mustafa explained tha‍t she c‌o‍ul‌d not talk about h⁠er da​ting life outside t​he show due to "legal reasons" with Netflix. Th⁠is⁠ claim w‌as made​ at the Love​ Island USA Se‌ason 7 reunion when‍ co-host Ariana Madix asked who she was dating. Huda replied:

Legal reasons. I’m not allowed to speak. It’s Netflix. I’m not allowed to talk about it.

When co-host A⁠ndy Cohen a‌sked whether the person she was with on the red carpet was her new b⁠oyfriend, she replied:

I’m not allowed to speak on it. I’m so sorry.

It has been speculated that Huda might have been referring to the‍ fact that‍ Loui‌s Ru‍s⁠sell was a contestant on the Netflix dating show Perfect Match Season 3. The show had n‌o‌t yet ai⁠red when the‌ Love Island Season 7 reunion was filmed.

FAQs

Who is Huda Love Island? She is a reality TV star, TikToker, social media personality, and fitness instructor from the United States. Huda appeared in which season of Love Island? The TV personality appeared on Love Island USA Season 7. What is Huda from Love Island's age? Huda Mustafa is 25 years old as of December 2025, having been born on 30 August 2000. What ethnicity is Huda from Love Island? The fitness instructor is of Palestinian ethnicity. Is Huda from Love Island a Muslim? Huda stated on Instagram that she was raised Muslim, but she does not identify with any one religion, noting she also likes some aspects of Christianity. Who are Huda from Love Island's siblings? The reality TV star has not revealed the identity of her siblings. However, she stated that she has four siblings. Why did Huda blame Netflix? The TV personality stated that she could not discuss the person she was dating due to legal issues with Netflix. How old is Huda from Love Island's daughter? Arleigh is 5 years old as of 2025. She was born in July 2020.

Huda from Love Island is Arab with roots in Palestine. The reality TV star, TV personality, and social media personality continues to make waves beyond the Love Island Villa.

