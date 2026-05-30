A Nigerian man who graduated from the university over 8 years ago expressed sadness over his continuous lack of a stable job

He stated that he completed his National Youth Service Corps program between 2019 and 2020 but remains unemployed

The young man who is in his mid-thirties shared his situation online, sparking buzz on social media

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to cry out over his prolonged unemployment years after completing his higher education.

The man, identified on X as @JBigdolph, revealed that his situation has left him feeling helpless.

A Nigerian man shares his frustration in finding a stable job after graduating 8 years ago. Photo credit: @JBigdolph/X

Source: Twitter

The graduate detailed how his journey has been stagnant despite completing his studies and mandatory national service (NYSC). His post quickly resonated with many internet users, gathering over 46,000 views and more than 1,000 likes at the time of filing this report.

Nigerian man laments long-term unemployment

In his social media post, the man explained that he has been unable to secure a steady means of livelihood since leaving school. He stated that the situation is taking a toll on his life as he is already in his mid-thirties.

@JBigdolph said:

"I graduated from the university 2018 and served 2019-2020 but till date i have not gotten a stable job and im in my mid thirties and currently im jobless. I just feel the universe is against anything that has to do with me. Please if this post comes to your tl help me life."

Social media users react to man's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

@zeallonaire said:

"I graduated 2014 and served 2015 to 2016, and I haven't got a stable job too! Mid 30's as well, tried alot of things and back to zero now.

Cooked I would say. 😢"

@PrincessAmyjay said:

"Be kind to yourself, please. It's not easy for alot of graduates."

@Rao_Hub said:

"Have you tried teaching or it’s a bad career choice for you?"

See the X post below:

Lady thanks unemployment for her look

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady has shared a video on social media comparing her appearance as a student and after graduation and still not employed.

Source: Legit.ng