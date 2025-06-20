Meet the Antetokounmpo brothers, a legacy of brotherhood on the court

The Antetokounmpo brothers, Francis, Thanasis, Giannis, Kostas, and Alex, share an inspirational legacy. The brothers who grew up in challenging circumstances rose through hardship to the height of fame in music and sports. Explore the life stories of each Antetokounmpo brother and where they are now.

The Antetokounmpo brothers: Francis, Thanasis, Giannis, Kostas, and Alex. Photo: @ofili_official on Instagram, Stacy Revere, Tom Pennington/Getty Images, and @alex_ante29 on X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Francis, Thanasis, Giannis, Kostas, and Alex are the sons of Nigerian immigrants Charles Olowu and Veronica 'Vera' Antetokounmpo .

. Francis was born and raised in Nigeria by his grandparents after his parents migrated to Greece .

. Except for Francis, the brothers were born and raised in Athens, Greece .

. Their growth into global basketball royalty began at a local basketball youth club, Filathlitikos .

. Thanasis, Giannis, and Kostas are the only brothers with NBA championship rings.

Meet the Antetokounmpo brothers

Francis, Thanasis, Giannis, Kostas, and Alex Antetokounmpo are the sons of Charles Olowu and Veronica 'Vera' Antetokounmpo.

Veronica 'Vera' Antetokounmpo and her husband left Nigeria in 1991 to escape adversity and look for a better life. In Athens, the couple worked menial jobs, selling souvenirs to tourists, selling fake watches and bags, and working as janitors and caregivers to the elderly.

On 29 September 2017, Charles Antetokounmpo died at 53 years old in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the United States. Charles is remembered as a Yoruba tribesman who formerly played soccer.

Veronica Antetokounmpo (far left) sits with her young sons and husband, Charles Antetokounmpo (far right). Photo: @Giannis_An34

Learn more about the siblings below:

1. Francis Antetokounmpo

Francis Antetokounmpo dances to a song, wearing a Para Todos Clothing Co. outfit. Photo: @ofili_official

Full name: Francis Olowu Ofili

Francis Olowu Ofili Date of birth: 20 October 1988

20 October 1988 Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Current team: Retired

Retired Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Social media: Instagram

Francis Olowu Ofili Antetokounmpo is the oldest of the brothers and was born in Nigeria before his parents migrated to Greece.

Although the Afro beat singer is less well-known compared to his siblings, he has garnered a significant following through his music career. Before venturing into music, Francis played soccer. The midfielder represented Aittitos Spaton and A.E. Sparta P.A.E. in Greece.

His musical talents stem from his mother, Veronica. He debuted his musical career in July 2020 with Shekosi. His released singles include the following: Memory Lane, Decipher, Rise, Count On U, Like Giannis, Obago, Paid, Location, Kani!bal, and Agogo.

2. Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, formerly of the Milwaukee Bucks, poses for portraits during media day on 2 October 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Stacy Revere

Full name: Athanasios Rotimi "Thanasis" Antetokounmpo

Athanasios Rotimi "Thanasis" Antetokounmpo Date of birth: 18 July 1992

18 July 1992 Place of birth: Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece Current team: Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks Position: Small forward

Small forward Net worth: $6.7 million

$6.7 million Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter)

Athanasios Rotimi 'Thanasis' Antetokounmpo was born on 18 July 1992 in Athens, Greece. He is 32 years old as of June 2025, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Thanasis is an NBA player who recently resumed his basketball career after a year-long hiatus. He plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA and the Greek national basketball team on an international stage.

The second-oldest Antetokounmpo brother began his basketball career as a junior player with a local Greek team, Filathlitikos, and later, its senior team in 2010. Between 2013 and 2019, he played for the Delaware 87ers, Westchester Knicks, and Wisconsin Herd, where he averaged 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, according to Stats Crew.

During the 2015/16 NBA season, he played in two games for the New York Knicks. In 2020, he began his six-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks as a small forward and a power forward. At the time of writing, he has averaged 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game in nearly 200 matches.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo attended the world premiere of Giannis: The Marvelous Journey on 17 February 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Prime Video

Full name: Giannis Sina Ugo

Giannis Sina Ugo Date of birth: 6 December 1994

6 December 1994 Place of birth: Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece Current team: Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks Position: Power forward, centre

Power forward, centre Net worth: $70 million

$70 million Social media: Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter)

Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo, the third of the brothers, was born on 6 December 1994 in Athens, Greece. He is 30 years old as of June 2025, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Giannis, who remembers helping his parents sell trinkets on the streets of Greece, takes his background in extreme poverty as the inspiration behind his success. Speaking to ESPN,

I was young. I was selling stuff probably since I could remember, like 6 or 7 years old. I was always out there helping my mom and dad sell watches, glasses, CDs, DVDs, and stuff like that. If we did not sell that night, we would not have food.

He added,

But those moments back then, they were beautiful, man. Going through the struggle and making it out of it and seeing your family doing well now, it's unbelievable.

Although he initially wanted to be a professional football player like his father, Charles, he has had unimaginable success in the NBA. His start in basketball began at the behest of a local basketball coach, Vasilis Xenakis.

Until 2019, he played for Filathlitikos AO, Greece’s U20 national team, and the 2014 and 2019 Greece FIBA World Cup teams. On 27 June 2013, he was drafted fifteenth overall by the Milwaukee Bucks. As of June 2025, he has averaged about 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game in 859 career games.

4. Kostas Antetokounmpo

Kostas Antetokounmpo was pictured with his NBA Lakers Championship ring at the Disney+ Rise at Walt Disney Studios Main Theatre in Burbank, California. Photo: Cassy Athena

Full name: Konstantinos Ndubuisi

Konstantinos Ndubuisi Date of birth: 20 November 1997

20 November 1997 Place of birth: Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece Current team: Universidad Catolica de Murcia CB

Universidad Catolica de Murcia CB Position: Forward

Forward Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Social media: Instagram

Nigerian-Greek basketball player, Konstantinos Ndubuisi 'Kostas' Antetokounmpo, was born on 20 November 1997 in Athens, Greece. The fourth Antetokounmpo brother is 27 years old as of June 2025, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Kostas is active in the basketball scene. Starting in the Filathlitikos Zografou junior team and later in the Dominican High School basketball team. Upon graduation, he played college basketball for the University of Dayton until 2018, when he signed up for the Dallas Mavericks.

Before joining the Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens, he had played for the Texas Legends and Wind City Bulls in the NBA G-League. Other basketball teams include ASVEL Villeurbanne and Fenerbahçe Istanbul.

5. Alex Antetokounmpo

Alex Antetokounmpo balances a basketball while taking a portrait for U.C.A.M. Universidad Católoca de Murcia. Photo: @IKE_Bucks

Full name: Alexandros Emeka Antetokounmpo

Alexandros Emeka Antetokounmpo Date of birth: 27 August 2001

27 August 2001 Place of birth: Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece Current team: P.A.O.K. BC

P.A.O.K. BC Position: Small forward

Small forward Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Social media: Instagram, TikTok

The youngest brother in this athletic family is Alexandros Emeka Antetokounmpo. He was born in Greece on 27 August 2001 and is 23 years old as of June 2025. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

After playing for Spain's U.C.A.M. Murcia, Alex joined the Sacramento Kings for the 2021 NBA Summer League. In October 2021, he signed with the Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors. He later got to play alongside Giannis and Thanasis in the 2022 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge.

Most recently, Alex was acquired by the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks' G League affiliate, in a trade in July 2022, a move that sent the youngest Antetokounmpo to the same organisation as his older brothers, Giannis and Thanasis.

FAQs

How many Antetokounmpo brothers are in the NBA? At the time of this writing, there are three Antetokounmpo brothers in the NBA. What happened to Thanasis Antetokounmpo? He took a year-long hiatus after suffering an Achilles tear in 2024. Is Francis Antetokounmpo the oldest? He is the eldest son of the five brothers. What does Francis Antetokounmpo do for a living? He is one of the rising in 2025. Does Thanasis Antetokounmpo have a ring? He won his 2021 NBA championship ring playing with the Milwaukee Bucks. What team is Thanasis Antetokounmpo on? He is playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. Why does Giannis Antetokounmpo have a Greek name? He adopted the Greek spelling of his Yoruba surname, 'Adetokunbo,' as it was transliterated on his passport. Who discovered Giannis Antetokounmpo? Filathlitikos youth club's coach, Spiros Velliniatis, is known for discovering Giannis and his brothers. What team does Kostas Antetokounmpo play for? He plays for U.C.A.M. Murcia Club Baloncesto, S.A.D., in Murcia, Spain. Does Kostas have a ring? He won his 2020 NBA championship ring while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Except for Francis, the Antetokounmpo brothers, Thanasis, Giannis, Kostas, and Alex gained their skills through the ranks of the Filathlitikos youth teams. Despite the challenges faced early in life, all the brothers have broken through poverty and hardship to enjoy global success in sports and entertainment.

