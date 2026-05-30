Veteran filmmaker Lancelot Imasuen revealed how late actor Alex Ekubo landed his very first movie role as a teenager

Director Lancelot Imasuen recalled a chance encounter in Surulere that changed Nollywood history

Emotional memories surface as the industry mourns the actor’s sudden passing ahead of his burial rites

Veteran filmmaker Lancelot Imasuen has opened up on how the late Alex Ekubo first found his way into Nollywood.

Imasuen revealed that Ekubo’s entry into acting was not planned but born out of curiosity, proximity, and a simple opportunity that changed everything.

Legit.ng reports that the late actor died from complications of liver cancer in early May.

Lancelot Imasuen says he handed Alexx Ekubo his very first movie role as a teenager. Photos: Lancelot Imausen/Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Since his tragic passing, notable Nollywood stars have continued to pay glowing tributes to him, and the recent Imasuen, who recounted how he facilitated Alexx’s first movie role.

According to the director, his relationship with Ekubo’s family dates back to their days in Surulere, Lagos, where they lived in the same neighbourhood.

He explained that he was particularly close to the actor’s father, who often allowed him to use their home as a filming location, reports The Vanguard.

Young Alex, then still in secondary school, would watch film crews in action whenever they came around.

“He was always observing us on set,” Imasuen recalled, noting that the curiosity eventually became passion.

The turning point came during a production in the early 2000s featuring Nollywood veterans such as Justus Esiri, Ngozi Ezeonu, Empress Njamah, Charles Inojie, and Charles Awurum.

Imasuen said a last-minute need for a minor character led him to look in the direction of the curious teenager who had been watching them closely.

“You’ve been watching us all this while. You’ll act today,” he reportedly told him.

That spontaneous decision marked Ekubo’s first appearance on screen. According to Imasuen, the young boy delivered confidently, surprising the entire crew.

After filming, Ekubo was paid his first acting fee. Imasuen revealed that he later handed the money to the actor’s mother after learning that Ekubo had resumed school at the University of Calabar.

“She was very happy. It meant so much to her that her son had already started earning from acting,” he said.

The late actor later ventured into modeling and participated in the Mr Nigeria pageant, steadily building a career that would eventually make him one of Nollywood’s most recognisable faces.

Imasuen described his passing as “devastating and unbelievable,” noting that the industry has lost a rare talent whose journey began from the simplest of chances.

The late actor is scheduled to be laid to rest in Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18.

Alexx Ekubo will be buried in Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Twitter

Ini Edo shares major announcement ahead of Alexx Ekubo's funeral

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Ini Edo has shared an update concerning her late colleague Alex Ekubo as preparations continue for his final farewell.

The actress took to her official Instagram page to announce that a special tribute link has now been created for fans, colleagues, and loved ones to share memories and messages dedicated to the late actor.

Source: Legit.ng