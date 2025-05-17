Are any couples from Survivor still together? Here are the surviving romances

Are any couples from Survivor still together? While some contestants did find lasting love and remain together, others weren’t as fortunate and have since gone their separate ways. Find out the couples that made it and where their relationships stand today.

Boston Rob and Amber Brkich, Whitney Duncan & Keith Tollefson, and Joe Anglim & Sierra Dawn Thomas, couples from Survivor who are still together. Photo: Francis, John Paul, gotpap (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Survivor is a reality competition series in which contestants are stranded on a remote island and must survive harsh conditions and take demanding challenges to win the grand prize.

is a reality competition series in which contestants are stranded on a remote island and must survive harsh conditions and take demanding challenges to win the grand prize. Despite its intense competition and survival focus, Survivor has surprisingly become the starting point for some real-life romantic relationships .

has surprisingly become the . The first major on-screen romance in Survivor history unfolded during the 2004 All-Stars season, between Boston Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich.

Are any couples from Survivor still together?

Several couples who met on Survivor are still going strong, have tied the knot and even started families. Below are the couples who have turned their showmances into real, lasting relationships.

1. Boston Rob and Amber Brkich

Amber Brkich and Rob Mariano wearing H Hilfiger during Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show Presented by Macy's. Photo: Gail Oskin

Source: Getty Images

Boston Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich share one of reality TV's most legendary stories. The two met on the show Survivor: All-Stars in 2003 and during the live finale in 2004, Boston proposed to Amber at Madison Square Garden.

The couple tied the knot on 16 April 2005, in a televised wedding special titled Rob and Amber Get Married, which was held at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in April 2025. Mariano shared the news on his Instagram page with an old photo of the two of them, accompanied by a caption that read:

So crazy… 2 kids that met on an Island! Happy Anniversary!

Boston and Amber currently have four daughters: Lucia Rose, born in July 2009; Carina Rose, born in December 2010; Isabetta Rose, born in May 2012; and Adelina Rose, born in June 2014.

The couple have remained active as reality TV stars. They competed in season seven of The Amazing Race in 2005 and returned for The Amazing Race: All-Stars in 2007. Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich last appeared together on Survivor in its 40th season, Winners at War, which aired in 2020.

2. Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson

Keith Tollefson and Whitney Duncan attend the 21st Annual CAA BBQ. Photo: Rick Diamond (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Keith Tollefson and the American country singer and songwriter Whitney Duncan fell in love while filming Survivor: South Pacific Season 23 in 2011. At the time, Whitney was still married to musician Donny Fallgatter. She and her ex-husband divorced in November 2011.

After the show, Keith and Whitney continued dating and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2013. They tied the knot on 27 July 2014, in Tennessee, shortly after competing on The Amazing Race. The couple currently have two kids: Duncan, born in October 2022, and Vada Von, born in October 2024.

3. Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas

Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas attend the Red Carpet Event for CBS' "Survivor" Finale. Photo: Tasia Wells

Source: Getty Images

Sierra Dawn and jewellery designer Joe Anglim first met in 2014 while competing on Survivor: Worlds Apart. While no romance sparked during the season, their bond grew stronger after the show. They started dating in August 2017, and on 9 April 2019, the couple got engaged. Sierra posted a ring on her finger on her Instagram account with a caption that read:

Forever and ever, amen.

Joe and Sierra exchanged their marriage vows on 23 November 2019. They currently have two kids: a daughter, Della Dawn, born in May 2021, and a son, Vander Joseph, born in August 2022.

4. Alex Bell and Kim Powers

Alex Bell arrives at the Lions Gate Home Entertainment DVD (L). Kim Powers attends the Survivor: Thailand Castaways: Finale & Reunion Show (R). Photo: Amanda Edwards, Frederick (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Alex Bell and Kim Powers are among the longest-standing couples to come out of the Survivor franchise. Though they appeared on different seasons, Kim in Survivor: Africa Season 3 in 2001 and Alex in Survivor: The Amazon Season 6 in 2003, they met through the show and started dating in 2005.

Alex and Kim tied the knot in August 2016 in Los Angeles, United States. They have an adopted daughter named Bella.

5. Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting

Jack Nichting, during the filming of the fourth episode of SURVIVOR: Island of Idols (L), Swimmer Elizabeth Beisel conducts a swim lesson (R). Photo: Robert Voets Maddie Meyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jack Nichting and American swimmer Elizabeth Beisel first met during the filming of Survivor: Island of the Idols Season 39 in 2019. However, their relationship developed after the season wrapped. They publicly disclosed their relationship in December 2019 via their social media platforms.

For instance, Elizabeth wrote on her Instagram page:

WOAH. Did you guys hear the news? I’ve got a curly haired boyfriend named Jack and he is simply the most wonderful human being I know. And yes, we share hair products.

The couple got engaged in July 2022 during a trip to Cape Elizabeth, Maine. On 7 September 2024, they held their wedding in a beachside ceremony at Bonnet Shores Beach in Narragansett, Rhode Island.

6. Frannie Marin and Matthew Blankinship

Matt and Frannie from Survivor first connected during the filming of Survivor: Season 44 in 2022. They began dating in June 2022, but confirmed they were in love by May 2023. In a September 2024 interview with US Weekly, Marin and Matthew shared an update on their relationship. Marin said:

At the time that we played Survivor, Matt was living in San Francisco and I was living in Boston. We did that long distance for a while, and I think we did it really well, but there came a point where I was like, ‘I just want to see you every day. I just really do.’ So I moved across the country, moved into this apartment in San Francisco. Truly, perhaps the best decision I’ve ever made. I love it here.

7. Tyson Apostol and Rachel Foulger

Rachel Foulger and Tyson Apostol attend WE TV's 'Marriage Boot Camp' reality stars & 'David Tutera's Celebrations' premiere party. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Foulger and Tyson Apostol began their relationship in 2008, shortly before Tyson made his debut on Survivor: Tocantins. They later competed as a couple on Survivor: Blood vs. Water in 2013, where Tyson emerged as the winner. Although Rachel was voted out early, their bond remained strong.

In 2014, Tyson and Rachel appeared on the reality TV show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars to strengthen their relationship. During the show's finale, Tyson proposed to Rachel.

They later tied the knot on 8 February 2015 in Utah, with fellow Survivor alum Stephen Fishbach serving as the officiant. The couple presently have two daughters: Bergen Rose, born in June 2015, and Marlowe Maeve, born in July 2018.

8. Jon Misch and Jaclyn Schultz

"Survivor" season 29 contestants Jon Misch and Jaclyn Shultz arrive at Andiamo Steakhouse after their meet-and-greet. Photo: Bryan Steffy

Source: Getty Images

Jon Misch and American journalist Jaclyn Schultz began dating in 2011 after meeting at a bar called Woody's. They became contestants on Survivor: San Juan del Sur in 2014.

Jaclyn and Jon from Survivor got engaged on 22 October 2014 and tied the knot on 16 August 2015 in a traditional ceremony held at the Shrine Chapel in Orchard Lake, Michigan. They have a son, Logan Samuel Misch, born on 3 June 2022.

Are Amanda and Ozzy from Survivor together?

Amanda Kimmel and Ozzy Lusth from Survivor are no longer together. Amanda Kimmel is currently married to Matt Cooper and has two children.

Are John and Candice from Survivor still married?

John and Candice are still married. They tied the knot on 1 May 2010 before their joint appearance on Survivor: Blood vs. Water in 2013.

The Survivor franchise has not only tested contestants' endurance and strategy but has also sparked meaningful relationships. While some players may have fallen short of winning the grand prize, they found something even more lasting—love.

