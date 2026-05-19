Sandra Edoho has taken action following a leaked clip that has since gone viral, capturing the moment the estranged wife of Frank Edoho had a heated clash with her husband

This followed allegations made by the interior decorator, accusing her estranged husband of being a serial cheat, a domestic abuser, among others

Addressing the viral clip of the fierce argument, Sandra shared a hint of what transpired rather than the perceived narratives circulating on social media

Estranged wife of a popular TV host, Sandra Onyenucheya Edoho, has addressed a circulating video that showed a heated disagreement with her famous husband amid several revelations about their marriage.

This came following the drama that has been trailing the family for over a week, involving allegations of the interior designer cheating on Frank Edoho with a famous Nigerian singer.

Sandra Edoho clarifies allegations following viral fight video with estranged husband. Credit: frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Sandra had shed light on the rising allegations, clarifying that the Who Wants To Be a Millionaire host was responsible for their marriage's collapse, citing a need for equity in the narratives shared online.

According to the mother of two, the viral video of her exchanging words with Frank Edoho may have portrayed her as what she is not; however, her action was in response to her estranged husband's alleged cheating escapade.

Sandra revealed that while the video showed such a side of her to the public, it hid its genesis, which was catching her husband on the phone with his girlfriend.

She emphasised:

"I badged in on him talking to his girlfriend! And I have the recording as well."

Sandra's claim contradicted the blogger responsible for leaking the video, who had alleged that Frank was on the phone with a family member over his wife's repeated affair with singer Chike.

The interior designer went on to urge the blogger to cease from peddling lies against her name amid her family's struggle.

Frank Edoho's estranged wife speaks on viral fight clip with husband. Credit: frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Sandra Edoho's fight clarification generates reactions

Amid the drama surrounding Frank and Sandra Edoho, Legit.ng gathered reactions from netizens who have been heavily invested in the saga.

@angeltouchsecrets said:

"Speak your truth...no one will shut you up👏 ."

@ayomi_bisi penned:

"You Don't have to defend yourself mama. Anyone who said you are wrong should GO TO HELL 🤪 Women needs Peace also."

@unusual_briemode opined:

"Nne please the only problem here is that u cheat while in marriage I wished u walked away from all this buhahaha initial time now is going to be hard for ppl to believe u,just be strong and make peace with God."

@fortune_nwankwo noted:

"Girl u need to go off social media for a while for ur own sanity, u can't be everywhere and not everyone will believe so keep it moving dear."

Chike calls for pity amid scandal with Edoho family

Legit.ng reported that Singer Chike reacted to the heavy backlash surrounding rumours linking him to the marriage crisis between media personality Frank Edoho and his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya. The rumours started after reports claimed Chike was allegedly involved with Sandra.

After social media users flooded his pages with criticism over the allegations, the singer shared a short cryptic message on X, pleading for pity.

Source: Legit.ng