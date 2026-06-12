The annual salaries of prison officers in the United Kingdom, widely known as the UK, have been made public by the government

Prisons in the UK are divided into three categories depending on where they are, and a breakdown of the yearly salaries of officers by category was published on the UK Prison and Probation Service official website

In this article, Legit.ng examines the yearly earnings of prison officers working in Inner London, Outer London and other locations

A comprehensive breakdown of the current salaries of prison officers in the UK has been disclosed.

According to the UK Prison and Probation Service, the amount a prison officer will earn depends on two factors, which are: the number of hours one chooses to work and where the prison is located.

The UK government has published the earnings of prison officers in Britain. The image of a prison officer used here is for illustration purposes. Photo Credit: Scott Barbour

Source: Getty Images

As seen on the UK Prison and Probation Service official website, all trainee prison officers start on a 37-hour contract, which could be increased to 39 or 41 hours a week upon the completion of training.

Legit.ng learnt that prisons in the UK are divided into three categories, and they are Inner London, Outer London and other locations.

For this article, Legit.ng highlights the salaries of prison officers in these three locations, and converts them to their naira equivalent.

Salaries of Inner London prison officers

Prison 37 hours 39 hours 41 hours Brixton £39,493 (₦72.00 million) £41,984 (₦76.54 million) £44,474 (₦81.08 million) Pentonville £39,493 (₦72.00 million) £41,984 (₦76.54 million) £44,474 (₦81.08 million) Wandsworth £39,493 (₦72.00 million) £41,984 (₦76.54 million) £44,474 (₦81.08 million) Wormwood Scrubs £39,493 (₦72.00 million) £41,984 (₦76.54 million) £44,474 (₦81.08 million)

Salaries of Outer London prison officers

Prison 37 hours 39 hours 41 hours Belmarsh £37,525 (₦68.41 million) £39,892 (₦72.72 million) £42,258 (₦77.03 million) Downview £39,525* (₦72.05 million) £41,892* (₦76.36 million) £44,258* (₦80.68 million) Feltham £39,525* (₦72.05 million) £41,892* (₦76.36 million) £44,258* (₦80.68 million) High Down £39,525* (₦72.05 million) £41,892* (₦76.36 million) £44,258* (₦80.68 million) Isis £37,525 (₦68.41 million) £39,892 (₦72.72 million) £42,258 (₦77.03 million)

National salaries for UK prison officers

Prison 37 hours 39 hours 41 hours Aylesbury £36,746*** (₦66.99 million) £38,875** (₦70.89 million) £41,003*** (₦74.75 million) Bedford £35,746** (₦65.17 million) £37,875** (₦69.06 million) £40,003** (₦72.92 million) Bullingdon £37,246**** (₦67.90 million) £39,375**** (₦71.80 million) £41,503**** (₦75.67 million) Coldingley £35,746** (₦65.17 million) £37,875** (₦69.06 million) £40,003** (₦72.92 million) Elmley £37,246**** (₦67.90 million) £39,375**** (₦71.80 million) £41,503**** (₦75.67 million) Grendon and Springhill £35,246* (₦64.26 million) £37,375* (₦68.15 million) £39,503* (₦72.02 million) Highpoint £35,746** (₦65.17 million) £37,875** (₦69.06 million) £40,003** (₦72.92 million) Huntercombe £35,246* (₦64.26 million) £37,375* (₦68.15 million) £39,503* (₦72.02 million) Send £35,746** (₦65.17 million) £37,875** (₦69.06 million) £40,003** (₦72.92 million) Standford Hill £35,246* (₦64.26 million) £37,375* (₦68.15 million) £39,503* (₦72.02 million) Stocken £35,746** (₦65.17 million) £37,875** (₦69.06 million) £40,003** (₦72.92 million) Swaleside £37,246**** (₦67.90 million) £39,375**** (₦71.80 million) £41,503**** (₦75.67 million) The Mount £35,746** (₦65.17 million) £37,875** (₦69.06 million) £40,003** (₦72.92 million) Winchester £35,746** (₦65.17 million) £37,875** (₦69.06 million) £40,003** (₦72.92 million) Woodhill £37,246**** (₦67.90 million) £39,375**** (₦71.80 million) £41,503**** (₦75.67 million)

The UK has given a breakdown of the earnings of its prison officers. Photo Credit: Matt Cardy

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a former HMP Wandsworth prison officer was sentenced to 15 months in jail for misconduct in public office.

Worrying report about UK prison officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a report had shed light on how more than 200 Nigerians recruited as UK prison officers sleep in cars and are homeless.

For the first time, the UK prison service sponsored skilled worker visas, following a 2023 policy change that added prison officers to the list of eligible professions. The President of the Prison Officers Association (POA), Mark Fairhurst, shared stories highlighting the struggles of recruits.

One Nigerian recruit reportedly commuted 70 miles daily from Huddersfield to Nottingham before deciding it was more economical to sleep in his car outside the prison, the New Telegraph reported. At another location, some officers set up a makeshift camp in a wooded area near their workplace.

Source: Legit.ng