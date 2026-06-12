A video of Emeka Ike at a protest in Abuja over insecurity in the country has gone viral on social media

The Nollywood actor also issued a strong statement in an emotional address at the protest ground

Emeka Ike's presence and speech have captured attention on social media, stirring reactions online

Veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike recently trended on social media over a video of him speaking at a protest ground in Abuja on Thursday, June 12, 2026, tagged “Tinubu Must Go”, led by social and human rights activists VeryDarkMan.

In the viral video, Emeka, who threatened action against Nyesom Wike’s media aide over the leak of his INEC data, expressed deep concern over the insecurity, warning that fear has gradually taken over the country’s highways and deprived many citizens of the freedom to travel safely.

Actor Emeka Ike joins VeryDarkMan's protest in Abuja, sparking reactions. Credit: emekaike

Source: Instagram

Speaking during the protest, the actor made an emotional appeal to the government to take decisive action against banditry, kidnapping and violent crimes.

In a video circulated on X, Emeka lamented that road travel, which was once a preferred means of transport for many Nigerians, has become increasingly dangerous due to persistent attacks.

“I love travelling by road, but today I am denied that freedom. So many Nigerians love travelling by road, but we are no longer safe. We are begging the government, please don’t let this go too far. It might be your children tomorrow. Our children may not be there today, but somebody’s child is there. Please, let’s stop this killing. Let’s stop bandits from taking over our country,” he said.

Emeka Ike receives applause over emotional speech at Abuja protest. Credit: emekaike

Source: Instagram

The actor also warned that continued insecurity could threaten the country's future.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that rapper Falz also joined a protest in Lagos state.

The video of Emeka Ike's speech at Abuja protest is below:

Reactions to Emeka Ike's speech

The actor's address has once again sparked concern about the insecurity in the country.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

BOGER011 commented:

"Everybody fall out for the protest and that's massive ,I hopefully the results will yield soon because we are tir£d of this yey£ leaders."

Official_Oye said:

"Everybody just want to show themselves. So If VDM doesn’t come out to do this, they won’t do it?"

NnaGolden commented:

"Insecurity is affecting everyone, so every peaceful call for accountability and better leadership matters... Kudos once again the Lover Boy."

NnaGolden commented:

"I love how people are coming out to say Enough is Enough. Kudos to him. It's a wake up call for Nigerians and I hope others join as well."

ukoudo86 reacted:

"It's time again, this protests will be bigger than before end sars protest."

Emeka Ike accuses Jaruma of misleading his son

Legit.ng previously reported that Emeka Ike expressed anger after his first son, Michael, modelled for renowned Kayamata seller Jaruma.

Emeka accused Jaruma of influencing his son into creating adult-themed content and said the development went against the plans he had made for his future.

In a strongly worded social media post, the veteran actor lamented that Michael left school and became involved in activities he believed were damaging to his growth, while also accusing Jaruma of negatively influencing him.

Source: Legit.ng