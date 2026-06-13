A video of Kola and Dede exchanging words during the BBNaija Season 10 reunion has surfaced online

In the clip, Kola was explaining what he dislikes about Dede while she attempted to defend herself, but the conversation quickly turned heated

Their fellow ex-housemates watched the exchange in silence as the pair continued to trade words

More videos from the BBNaija Season 10 reunion have surfaced online, sparking reactions from fans.

The reunion, which was held on June 6, 2026, was filled with drama, controversy, and clashes among the former housemates.

Reactions trail moment BBNaija’s Dede and Kola engaged in a heated exchange during reunion. Photo credit@kolapo/@dede

Source: Instagram

In one of the clips making the rounds online, Kola and his former love interest on the reality show, Dede, were seen engaging in a heated exchange.

The argument began after Kola described Dede as materialistic, claiming it was one of the traits he disliked about her during and after their time in the house.

Dede responds to Kola's allegation

In response, Dede attempted to explain why Kola might have formed that opinion. She recalled that while they were in Biggie's house, Kola often spoke about his mother and frequently praised her taste and lifestyle.

According to Dede, she commented on those descriptions without initially realizing that the woman being discussed was Kola's mother. She insisted that her remarks were innocent and were never intended to suggest any materialistic motives.

Kola fires back at Dede

Kola drags Dede over failed relationship, reality stars watch their exchange. Photo credit@kolapo

Source: Instagram

Reacting to Dede's explanation, Kola said he brought up the issue to correct the impression that he had been pursuing her after the show ended.

He maintained that he had never invited Dede to his house and accused her of being dishonest when she claimed she did not know the woman he was referring to was his mother.

The reality star again described Dede as materialistic, prompting her to fire back by saying that Kola had no material wealth to offer in the first place.

Kola responded by emphasising that he works hard for his money, and the pair continued exchanging words while their fellow ex-housemates and the show's host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, watched in astonishment.

Kola explains why he spoke up

Explaining his decision to address the issue publicly, Kola revealed that he is now in a new relationship and wanted to make it clear that he was not pursuing Dede after they left Biggie's house.

During their time on the reality show, Kola openly expressed his feelings for Dede despite knowing that she reportedly had a boyfriend outside the house.

However, Dede made it clear that she did not share Kola's feelings and was not interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with him after the show.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Dede and Kola

Here are comments below:

Dede explains why she refuses hugs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija season 10 housemate Dede disclosed why she refused to hug some male housemates.

The female housemate also claimed she was the topic of conversation among male housemates because she refused to hug them.

During her diary session with Biggie, Dede said that she didn't care about their feelings, stirring reactions.

Source: Legit.ng