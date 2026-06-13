Federal High Court allows ICPC to arrest former minister Uche Nnaji over certificate forgery allegations

Nnaji faces investigation for falsifying academic and NYSC credentials during 2023 ministerial screening process

ICPC authorised to declare Nnaji wanted as investigation into forgery and abuse of office intensifies

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja has authorised the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to arrest and publicly declare former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, over allegations of certificate forgery.

The ruling followed an ex parte application filed by the anti-graft agency in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1160/2026, seeking enforcement action after what it described as repeated failure by the former minister to respond to investigative invitations.

Court Reportedly Orders Arrest of Tinubu's Former Minister

Source: Twitter

Allegations linked to academic and NYSC certificates

Nnaji is being investigated over claims that he falsified academic credentials and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge documents submitted during his 2023 ministerial screening, Premium Times reported.

The court also approved a bench warrant authorising ICPC operatives and other law enforcement agents to apprehend him for questioning and possible prosecution.

ICPC intensifies investigation process

According to filings before the court, the commission argued that the warrant was necessary to advance ongoing investigations into alleged forgery, abuse of office and unlawful advantage during his time in public service.

The court further granted permission for the ICPC to declare him wanted across print, broadcast and digital platforms until he is arrested.

Background of prolonged scrutiny

The case follows months of scrutiny surrounding Nnaji’s credentials, including earlier investigative findings and public debate over their authenticity. He later stepped down from his ministerial position after the allegations became public, Leadership reported.

The ICPC is expected to proceed with arraignment once the former minister is taken into custody, as the investigation continues.

Court orders arrest of Buhari's ex-minister

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered the immediate arrest of former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Legit.ng gathered that the order came following her failure to appear in court.

Source: Legit.ng