Jesse Cole's net worth and the wild business gamble behind the Savannah Bananas

Jesse Cole's net worth is alleged to be $4 million, though his business holdings suggest a much higher figure. He rose to prominence in 2016 after launching the Savannah Bananas with his wife, Emily Cole. Beyond the baseball team, he is a best-selling author and entertainer who manages multiple organisations.

Key takeaways

Jesse Cole's Savannah Bananas is valued at $500 million as of 2025.

is valued at as of 2025. Income is generated through ticket sales , merchandise, books , and entertainment tours .

, , and . Jesse is married to Emily Cole, and they have one biological son and two adopted daughters.

Profile summary

Real name Jesse Cole Gender Male Date of birth 13 March 1984 Age 41 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Massachusetts, United States Current residence Savannah, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Emily McDonald College Wofford College Profession Author, entertainer, entrepreneur Net worth $4 million

A closer look at Jesse Cole's net worth

According to The Bulletin Times, Jesse Cole's personal net worth is alleged to be $4 million. However, this figure could be much higher since he is the owner of Savannah Bananas, which is valued much higher.

Jesse also earns money from various sources, including book sales, speaking engagements, and consulting services.

What are the Savannah Bananas worth?

According to Forbes, the Savannah Bananas organisation is worth approximately $500 million. Cole and his wife own 100% of the enterprise through a company called Fans First Entertainment. In 2025, the team generated $100 million in revenue, exceeding several MLB teams in profits.

Jesse Cole's family background: The roots of the Ringmaster

Jesse Cole was born on 13 March 1984 in Scituate, Massachusetts, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Cole has kept details of his parents and siblings out of the public eye.

Jesse Cole attended Scituate High School and later graduated from Wofford College in 2006. Initially, he pursued baseball in school, but a shoulder injury shifted his focus to theatre and entertainment.

Inside Jesse Cole's entertainment empire

Jesse Cole is an entrepreneur, entertainer, author, and motivational speaker. In 2015, he founded Fans First Entertainment and launched the Savannah Bananas with a mission to spark a fan-focused movement. Th​e Savann⁠ah B‌ananas‌ a‌re a travelling baseball te⁠am f⁠rom Savannah, Georgia. They pla‍y a sp‍e​ci‌al version o‌f the game call​ed Banana Ball.

Besides being an entertainer, Cole is also an author. He has written three books titled Find Your Yellow Tux (2017), Fans First (2022), and Banana Ball (2023). Jesse is also the proud inventor of Banana Ball and Dolce & Banana underwear, as well as the promoter of the Human Horse Race and Flatulence Fun Night.

Who is Jesse Cole's wife?

The American entrepreneur is married to Emily McDonald Cole. The couple met and got engaged at Gastonia Field. On 15 June 2025, Jesse told Acquired Podcast:

I went into her and I told, we met here at this field. This is the first time in front of my family, your family, our entire baseball family. Will you make me the luckiest guy in the world? Dropped down to a knee, had the ring inside of baseball, had fireworks go off in the middle of the game. just to delay the game completely, 20 minutes.

Jesse and Emily got married in October 2015, a year after they met. He posted a picture of their anniversary and wedding celebrations in 2025 with the caption:

10 years ago, @emcole3 and I got married on a baseball field and celebrated with fireworks. 10 years later, we celebrated with fireworks again, this time with all of Banana Ball nation.

Jesse and Emily have a biological son, Maverick, and have since adopted two daughters after serving as foster parents. Together, they founded Banana Foster, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting the foster care community.

FAQs

Who is Jesse Cole? He is an American entrepreneur, entertainer, and writer best known as the owner of Savannah Bananas. What is Jesse Cole's age? The American author is 41 years old as of January 2026. He was born on 13 March 1984. Where does Jesse Cole live? Cole and his family live in Belmont, North Carolina. How much is Jesse Cole worth? According to The Bulletin Times, Jesse Cole is estimated to be worth $4 million as of 2026 What is Jesse Cole's salary? The exact salary of Jesse Cole is unknown, but he owns the Savannah Bananas. How profitable are the Savannah Bananas? The organisation is profitable and is estimated to be worth $500 million according to Forbes. Who is the highest-paid Savannah banana? According to Forbes and CBS News, players receive considerably more than the typical minor-league salary, which is often below $50,000.

Jesse Cole's net worth has risen exponentially thanks to his Savannah Bananas' wild gamble that turned baseball into a $500 million entertainment organisation. The entrepreneur also earns money through the sale of merchandise, books, and motivational speaking engagements.

