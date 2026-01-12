Jesse Cole's net worth and the wild business gamble behind the Savannah Bananas
Jesse Cole's net worth is alleged to be $4 million, though his business holdings suggest a much higher figure. He rose to prominence in 2016 after launching the Savannah Bananas with his wife, Emily Cole. Beyond the baseball team, he is a best-selling author and entertainer who manages multiple organisations.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Jesse Cole's Savannah Bananas is valued at $500 million as of 2025.
- Income is generated through ticket sales, merchandise, books, and entertainment tours.
- Jesse is married to Emily Cole, and they have one biological son and two adopted daughters.
Profile summary
Real name
Jesse Cole
Gender
Male
Date of birth
13 March 1984
Age
41 years old (as of January 2026)
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Place of birth
Massachusetts, United States
Current residence
Savannah, Georgia, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
6'1"
Height in centimetres
183
Weight in pounds
154
Weight in kilograms
70
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Dark brown
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Emily McDonald
College
Wofford College
Profession
Author, entertainer, entrepreneur
Net worth
$4 million
A closer look at Jesse Cole's net worth
According to The Bulletin Times, Jesse Cole's personal net worth is alleged to be $4 million. However, this figure could be much higher since he is the owner of Savannah Bananas, which is valued much higher.
Jesse also earns money from various sources, including book sales, speaking engagements, and consulting services.
What are the Savannah Bananas worth?
According to Forbes, the Savannah Bananas organisation is worth approximately $500 million. Cole and his wife own 100% of the enterprise through a company called Fans First Entertainment. In 2025, the team generated $100 million in revenue, exceeding several MLB teams in profits.
Jesse Cole's family background: The roots of the Ringmaster
Jesse Cole was born on 13 March 1984 in Scituate, Massachusetts, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Cole has kept details of his parents and siblings out of the public eye.
Jesse Cole attended Scituate High School and later graduated from Wofford College in 2006. Initially, he pursued baseball in school, but a shoulder injury shifted his focus to theatre and entertainment.
Inside Jesse Cole's entertainment empire
Jesse Cole is an entrepreneur, entertainer, author, and motivational speaker. In 2015, he founded Fans First Entertainment and launched the Savannah Bananas with a mission to spark a fan-focused movement. The Savannah Bananas are a travelling baseball team from Savannah, Georgia. They play a special version of the game called Banana Ball.
Besides being an entertainer, Cole is also an author. He has written three books titled Find Your Yellow Tux (2017), Fans First (2022), and Banana Ball (2023). Jesse is also the proud inventor of Banana Ball and Dolce & Banana underwear, as well as the promoter of the Human Horse Race and Flatulence Fun Night.
Who is Jesse Cole's wife?
The American entrepreneur is married to Emily McDonald Cole. The couple met and got engaged at Gastonia Field. On 15 June 2025, Jesse told Acquired Podcast:
I went into her and I told, we met here at this field. This is the first time in front of my family, your family, our entire baseball family. Will you make me the luckiest guy in the world? Dropped down to a knee, had the ring inside of baseball, had fireworks go off in the middle of the game. just to delay the game completely, 20 minutes.
Jesse and Emily got married in October 2015, a year after they met. He posted a picture of their anniversary and wedding celebrations in 2025 with the caption:
10 years ago, @emcole3 and I got married on a baseball field and celebrated with fireworks. 10 years later, we celebrated with fireworks again, this time with all of Banana Ball nation.
Jesse and Emily have a biological son, Maverick, and have since adopted two daughters after serving as foster parents. Together, they founded Banana Foster, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting the foster care community.
FAQs
- Who is Jesse Cole? He is an American entrepreneur, entertainer, and writer best known as the owner of Savannah Bananas.
- What is Jesse Cole's age? The American author is 41 years old as of January 2026. He was born on 13 March 1984.
- Where does Jesse Cole live? Cole and his family live in Belmont, North Carolina.
- How much is Jesse Cole worth? According to The Bulletin Times, Jesse Cole is estimated to be worth $4 million as of 2026
- What is Jesse Cole's salary? The exact salary of Jesse Cole is unknown, but he owns the Savannah Bananas.
- How profitable are the Savannah Bananas? The organisation is profitable and is estimated to be worth $500 million according to Forbes.
- Who is the highest-paid Savannah banana? According to Forbes and CBS News, players receive considerably more than the typical minor-league salary, which is often below $50,000.
Jesse Cole's net worth has risen exponentially thanks to his Savannah Bananas' wild gamble that turned baseball into a $500 million entertainment organisation. The entrepreneur also earns money through the sale of merchandise, books, and motivational speaking engagements.
