Bowen University has published the school fees for new students for the 2025/2026 academic session

The university also mentioned that there are other charges that each student is required to pay, including an internet fee

The fees detailed on the school website contain what the institution charges for each of the courses under different faculties

Bowen University, a private university located in Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria, has released its school fees for 100-level students for the 2025/2026 academic session.

On the school's website, the total amount expected to be paid per session was broken down for transparency.

See what Bowen university freshers will pay as school fees for 2025/2026 academic session. Photo Source: Bowen University, Facebook/Iwo, Osun State

Source: Twitter

Bowen University publishes school fees

While Bowen offers a wide range of courses, the information in this article focuses specifically on the school fees payable by 100-level students, as detailed on the university's website.

According to Bowen University's website, 100-level students for the 2025/2026 academic session are expected to make a 70% payment of the total charges, while the remaining 30% is expected to be paid at the beginning of the second semester of the academic session.

Specifically for 100-level students, several courses were listed, with nearly every course carrying a different amount payable as school fees.

College of Agriculture, Engineering and Sciences

School fees for 100-level students under this college are as follows:

Biochemistry - N1,059,400.00

Microbiology - N1,059,400.00

Pure and Applied Biology - N890,900.00

Chemistry - N910,900.00

Industrial Chemistry - N1,039,400.00

Mathematics - N890,900.00

Statistics - N890,900.00

Physics and Solar Energy - N1,017,400.00

Food Science and Technology - N979,735.00

Electrical and Electronics Engineering - N1,452,500.00

Mechatronics Engineering - N1,452,500.00

College of Management and Social Sciences

Accounting and Finance - N1,356,486.50

Business Administration - N1,303,586.50

Economics - N1,303,586.50

Sociology - N1,303,586.50

Political Science - N1,356,486.50

International Relations - N1,303,586.50

Industrial Relations and Personnel Management - N1,303,586.50

Politics and Law - N1,584,750.00

Full list of Bowen university school fees for 100-level students in 2025/2026 session. Photo Source: Bowen University

Source: Twitter

College of Law (COLAW)

Law - N2,389,645.25

College of Liberal Studies (COLBS)

English - N1,017,000.00

History and Diplomatic Studies - N1,017,000.00

Theatre Arts - N890,900.00

Music - N890,900.00

Religious Studies - N615,900.00

College of Computing and Communication Studies (COCCS)

Computer Science and Information Technology - N1,452,500.00

Mass Communication - N1,356,486.50

Communication Arts - N1,303,057.50

Cyber Security - N1,452,500.00

Information Technology - N1,320,250.00

Software Engineering - N1,452,500.00

College of Health Sciences (COHES)

Anatomy - N1,316,811.50

Physiology - N1,316,811.50

Nursing and Nursing Science - N1,905,475.28

Doctor of Physiotherapy - N1,707,592.63

Medical Laboratory Science - N1,788,750.00

Public Health - N1,409,386.50

Medicine and Surgery (Pre-Clinical) - N5,074,600.00

Nutrition and Dietetics - N1,049,005.25

College of Environmental Sciences (COEVS)

Architecture - N1,121,875.00

Surveying and Geo-Informatics - N1,055,750.00

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a UNIBEN graduate shared how much he paid for school fees when he was in school from 2015 to 2019. He said the money was small, and he also shared what he paid from the first year to the final year. Many people reacted online and talked about how school fees have changed today.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a PhD student at the University of Ibadan (UI) shared the total amount she paid for her programme.

She posted receipts and explained all the fees she paid, including forms, acceptance fees, and school fees. She also said that fees are different depending on the department. The post got attention online as many people reacted to the cost of doing a PhD in Nigeria.

Covenant University releases 2026 school fees list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Covenant University has announced its 2026 school fees. The school shared the prices for each course so students and parents can see clearly.

It also showed that courses like engineering are more expensive than others because they need more equipment and facilities.

Source: Legit.ng