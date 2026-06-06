Comrade Wala criticises excessive bail conditions imposed on El-Rufai, calling them unreasonably difficult to fulfil

Concerns arise over the misuse of bail terms, echoing the Nigerian Bar Association's stance on justice system issues

Wala urges the judiciary to review bail terms to align with constitutional rights and maintain public confidence

FCT, Abuja - A human rights and anti-corruption campaigner, Comrade Ibrahim Garba Wala, has urged the judiciary to reconsider the bail conditions imposed on former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, describing them as excessively difficult to meet.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, June 5, and cited by Legit.ng, Wala, popularly known as IG Wala, expressed concern over what he called the growing use of stringent bail terms that effectively keep defendants in custody before trial.

Judiciary Under Fire Over El-Rufai's Bail Condition as Analyst Demands Immediate Review

Source: Twitter

He said the issue aligns with recent concerns raised by Nigerian Bar Association President, Afam Osigwe (SAN), regarding the alleged misuse of bail conditions within the justice system.

Calls for protection of constitutional rights

According to Wala, the conditions attached to El-Rufai's bail reflect the concerns highlighted by the NBA leadership.

He stated:

"The stringent, near-impossible conditions attached to El-Rufai’s bail perfectly capture the exact institutional overreach condemned by the NBA leadership. Requiring multiple sureties who must be serving federal civil servants on Grade Level 17, demanding original Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) for landed properties worth hundreds of millions of naira in ultra-expensive enclaves like Maitama or Asokoro, and forcing restrictive check-ins at security headquarters create an insurmountable barrier to freedom."

Appeal for immediate review

Wala called on the courts and relevant authorities to review the bail terms and ensure they remain realistic and consistent with the constitutional presumption of innocence.

He warned that maintaining unattainable conditions could undermine public confidence in the justice system, adding that the judiciary must continue to uphold its role as the guardian of constitutional justice.

El-Rufai: Ex-APC chieftain demands fair trial

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, has called on authorities to ensure fairness and due process in the ongoing detention of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai. Frank made the appeal in a statement released on Friday, May 22.

He urged security agencies to respect El-Rufai’s constitutional rights and allow him enough time and access to prepare his legal defence.

Source: Legit.ng