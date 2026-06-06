Desola Afod, wife of Nollywood actor Kunle Afod, reacted to comments from some people online who described her as clingy and called her proud after she changed her approach in relationships

She explained that she was once labelled clingy when her partner was abroad, but when she stepped back, the same critics said she had become proud, leaving her confused about public expectations

The wife of the popular actor said she is open to learning and understanding, urging people to tell her how they want her to behave, as she feels whatever she does continues to be misunderstood

Adesola Afusat Afod, the wife of Nollywood actor Kunle Afod, has addressed criticism from people who describe her as either clingy or proud.

Addressing critics through a post on her Instagram story on June 5, Desola Afod explained that her behaviour is often judged unfairly, no matter how she chooses to act.

Desola Afod says she feels misunderstood after being called clingy and later proud by critics online. Photo: desolaafod

Source: Instagram

She recalled being called clingy when her former partner was abroad. Later, when she decided to step back, she was accused of being proud.

“They said I was clingy because they’re abroad. I pulled back, and they said I was proud.”

Desola Afod emphasised that she is willing to learn and understand, but she needs guidance on how to relate without being misunderstood.

“Beloved, I’m open to learning and understanding. Please tell me how you’d like me to act and relate with you, because it seems whatever I do is being misunderstood.”

See Desola Afod's post below:

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Desola Afod confronted her critics amid rumours that her marriage to Kunle Afod has hit the rocks

She took to Instagram with a fiery response to allegations that she is involved in selling her body for money.

Rather than deny the claims in a conventional manner, Desola adopted sarcasm and boldness, declaring that she has finally accepted all the names trolls have called her.

In the lengthy post, the businesswoman stated that she is “local, razz, and an olosho,” echoing the insults thrown at her online.

Her post read in part:

“I am everything they said I did. I am local, razz, and I be olosho. It is a lucrative business because I take care of myself, my children and my so-called home with the money single-handedly. You all can venture into it. Can we move on in peace now? "

Kunle Afod’s wife, Desola Afod, says she is open to learning as she responds to misunderstanding claims. Photo: desolaafod

Source: Instagram

Desola Afod replies to actress Motilola Akinlami

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Desola Afod was drawn into a public controversy after actress Motilola Akinlami called out her husband, Kunle Afod, online over claims that he had been blocking her career opportunities since the end of their relationship.

In a viral clip, Motilola Akinlami was seen making an emotional appeal to top industry figures to step in and help her, while also directing a warning at Desola Afod to speak to her husband and tell him to leave her alone.

When Desola responded, she did not address the allegations directly; instead, she posted a video of herself dancing and singing to a Yoruba song widely associated with calling out hypocrites, with her caption focusing on promoting her business.

Source: Legit.ng