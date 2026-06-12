Susan Peters has appealed for help after her iPhone 16 Pro Max reportedly disappeared during Alexx Ekubo’s service of songs

The actress revealed that up to 10 phones were allegedly stolen during the emotional event

Her outcry came shortly after BamBam also disclosed that she lost her phone at the same gathering

Nollywood actress Susan Peters has appealed to Nigerians after falling victim to an unfortunate incident during the service of songs organised in honour of late actor Alexx Ekubo.

The actress disclosed that her white iPhone 16 Pro Max was stolen at the event.

Susan Peters appeals for help after her iPhone 16 Pro Max was stolen during Alexx Ekubo’s service of songs. Photos: Susan Peters/Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Susan made the revelation through a post on her Instagram page, where she pleaded with whoever took the device to return it.

According to the actress, the stolen device is linked to her United States line and remains locked, making it difficult for anyone else to use.

She explained that beyond the value of the phone itself, the device contains important personal information she cannot afford to lose.

Susan further noted that her photograph appears on the phone’s screensaver, making it easy to identify the rightful owner.

In her appeal, she urged anyone who may have found or taken the phone to return it before matters become more complicated.

“It’s a white iPhone 16 Pro Max. With my US line, it’s a locked phone, so it’s useless to whoever has it. If you found it, please return it because I have information there that I cannot lose,” she wrote.

The actress also assured the person that she would personally retrieve the phone if contacted privately.

“How do people come to such an emotional event and still steal?”

What appeared to upset Susan Peters the most was the location and timing of the theft.

Alexx Ekubo’s service of songs was an emotional gathering attended by family, friends, colleagues, and fans who came together to honour the late actor’s memory.

The actress expressed disbelief that someone could allegedly engage in theft during such a solemn occasion.

Referencing the messages preached during the event, Susan questioned how attendees could listen to words about faith, love, and remembrance yet still choose to steal.

“How do people come to such an emotional event and still have the guts to steal?” she asked.

Her heartfelt plea quickly attracted attention from followers who sympathised with her situation.

Susan claimed that she was not the only victim. According to her, as many as 10 phones were allegedly stolen during the event.

The actress also disclosed that she had already changed passwords linked to applications on the stolen device as a precautionary measure.

She added that a reward awaits anyone who helps recover the phone.

Susan Peters' revelation comes barely hours after actress BamBam also spoke about losing her phone during the same event.

BamBam later clarified that her personal assistant, whom some online users had wrongly accused, had nothing to do with the device's disappearance.

According to BamBam, the phone went missing after the event and not at the entrance, where she had briefly handed it to her assistant.

Read Susan Peter's post here:

Alexx Ekubo died of kidney cancer in May. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's dad speaks on son's death

Legit.ng meanwhile reported that Alexx Ekubo's father, Mazi Alex Ekubo, broke his silence for the first time since his son's death in May.

The elderly father, who was unable to personally read the tribute due to the emotional weight of the occasion, had his message delivered by one of Alexx’s brothers at his memorial.

He recalled the exact moment he received the devastating news. According to him, nothing in his long life prepared him for the pain of losing a child.

Source: Legit.ng