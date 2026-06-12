The requirements for people to join the army in the United Kingdom have been disclosed for interested persons

Information made available on the official UK Army website shows the different means through which one can join the military

In this article, Legit.ng examines the requirements to join the UK army as a soldier and details about the army training

The United Kingdom military has released the requirements to join the army as a soldier.

The different methods of entry into the army depend on whether you want to enter as a soldier or a junior soldier.

The UK military publishes requirements to join army as soldier and other training details. Photo: The British Army

Source: UGC

Legit.ng highlights the requirements for joining the army and details the training.

How to join the UK army as junior soldier

According to information on its official website, those interested in joining the Army from 16 years old will be junior soldiers until they can join as a regular soldier at 18 years old.

To join as a junior soldier, they are to start their army career at the Army Foundation College, Harrogate.

At the foundation college, they will learn about the Army and soldering skills, but also learn from civilians in subjects like ICT, Maths and English, if they need it.

How to join UK military as soldier

People can join the army as soldiers from age 18. They can start their army career with basic training at the Soldier Academy.

At the academy, they’ll be exposed to the highest standards of military training, delivered by highly engaged and professional trainers whose aim is to unlock their potential, give direction and the ambition to serve and embed the Army's core values and standards.

The training centre they go to will depend on the corps that you’re joining.

All standard entry recruits train at the Soldier Academy, as the course aims to build character, mental and physical resilience, basic military skills as well as instilling the Army’s core values and standards.

The United Kingdom has published the requirements to join the army as a junior or regular soldier. Photo: The British Army

Source: UGC

Join UK army through Foundation Scheme

The Armed Forces Foundation Scheme allows people to join the Army as a soldier for 18 months, fully paid.

They’ll complete the full training, gain real experience in a unit and find out what Army life is really like before deciding what they want to do next.

From the first day of their entry, they’ll be trained, paid and part of a team. Trainees are entitled to a salary of £24,149.04 (N44,042,681), pension, healthcare, free gyms, subsidised food and accommodation, and opportunity for travel overseas.

Roles available in Armed Forces Foundation Scheme

In the AFFS, people will learn new skills and understand what it’s like to serve, without having to commit to a long‑term career straight away.

It’s open for selected soldier roles in the infantry (excluding Paratrooper / The Guards), Royal Artillery, Royal Logistic Corps - Supply Chain Operative, and Adjutant General's Corps - HR specialist

These roles are chosen so interested persons can complete full training and spend time gaining real experience in a unit during the 18 months.

In a related story, the United States military published its salary for new intakes, warrant officers, and otehr top officials.

Nigerian Army publishes salaries of officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the salary structure of Nigerian Army personnel shows how pay increases from one rank to another.

The report revealed the estimated monthly salaries of officers from the rank of Private to Major General.

According to the report, lower-ranking officers earn less than senior officers because of the difference in responsibilities and leadership roles.

Source: Legit.ng