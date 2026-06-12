Breaking: Dickson Meets Obi Amid Crisis in NDC Ahead of 2027 Election, Sends Out Strong Message
- NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, met behind closed doors on Friday, June 12, with the party’s national leader, Seriake Dickson, and members of the national working committee (NWC)
- The meeting aimed to address recent concerns and amicably resolve all outstanding issues affecting all sides
- The NDC had been enmeshed in intra-party crises over the fallout of the recent primary elections of the party ahead of the 2027elections
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Amid an intra-party crisis, Henry Seriake Dickson, senator and national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), on Friday afternoon, June 12, 2026, met with Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party for the 2027 elections.
In a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Senator Dickson called on all NDC members to "stop the bickering and name-calling and focus on the bigger picture."
He wrote:
"I just received my brother, colleague, and partner in the New Nigerian Project, His Excellency Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, CON, our presidential candidate, who, together with some distinguished leaders of our party, held a closed-door meeting which lasted about three hours. In the course of that meeting, we reviewed the activities of our party and discussed a few recent issues that have been a source of concern to all sides, and we amicably resolved all the issues."
NDC leaders reaffirm shared vision
The Bayelsa West senatorial district lawmaker stressed that Obi remains a cherished member of the NDC, reaffirming both opposition leaders' shared vision.
He continued on X:
"We have always been on the same page on the bigger picture, i.e., winning the elections for all candidates of our party and rescuing Nigeria from the misgovernance of the APC-led government. However, a few issues have arisen, and we have agreed on how to handle them moving forward."
He continued:
"I want to use this opportunity again to call on all members of our party to stop the bickering and name-calling and focus on the bigger picture. Both His Excellency Peter Obi and I, as well as other leaders and stakeholders of our party, will continue to consult and engage with one another to address and resolve concerns, strengthen the unity and cohesion of our party, and ensure that we remain focused on our shared mission of rescuing Nigeria and building a better future for all."
Legit.ng reports that some supporters of Obi had recently criticised some NDC leaders for being allegedly hostile to the camp of the presidential candidate.
Obi, Dickson lead peace talks
Providing further updates, Theo Agada, NDC’s communications director, said the party has resolved recent internal concerns following a closed-door meeting between Obi, Dickson, and many other senior party leaders.
According to the controversial media personality, the meeting lasted approximately three hours.
Agada wrote on X:
"The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has resolved recent internal concerns following a closed-door meeting between our presidential candidate, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, CON, the national leader, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson and many other senior party leaders.
"The meeting, which lasted approximately three hours, reviewed the party’s activities and addressed issues that had caused concern among stakeholders.
"All Outstanding matters and concerns have been amicably resolved."
Read more on NDC:
- Mass defection to hit ADC as Kwankwaso, Peter Obi reportedly set to join NDC
- Jubilation as Peter Obi, Kwankwaso arrive NDC secretariat
- 3 reasons Peter Obi, Kwankwaso left ADC coalition for NDC
Dickson boasts of presidential credentials
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dickson asserted that nobody is doing the party a favour by handing the presidential ticket to Obi for the 2027 elections.
Dickson stated that he could have emerged as the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2027 polls, citing his track record.
He urged Obi's supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could undermine the party.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.