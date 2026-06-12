NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, met behind closed doors on Friday, June 12, with the party’s national leader, Seriake Dickson, and members of the national working committee (NWC)

The meeting aimed to address recent concerns and amicably resolve all outstanding issues affecting all sides

The NDC had been enmeshed in intra-party crises over the fallout of the recent primary elections of the party ahead of the 2027elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Amid an intra-party crisis, Henry Seriake Dickson, senator and national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), on Friday afternoon, June 12, 2026, met with Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party for the 2027 elections.

In a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Senator Dickson called on all NDC members to "stop the bickering and name-calling and focus on the bigger picture."

Amid party tensions, Seriake Dickson meets with Peter Obi and others, and urges NDC members to set aside differences and focus on winning the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @iamHSDickson

Source: Twitter

He wrote:

"I just received my brother, colleague, and partner in the New Nigerian Project, His Excellency Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, CON, our presidential candidate, who, together with some distinguished leaders of our party, held a closed-door meeting which lasted about three hours. In the course of that meeting, we reviewed the activities of our party and discussed a few recent issues that have been a source of concern to all sides, and we amicably resolved all the issues."

NDC leaders reaffirm shared vision

The Bayelsa West senatorial district lawmaker stressed that Obi remains a cherished member of the NDC, reaffirming both opposition leaders' shared vision.

He continued on X:

"We have always been on the same page on the bigger picture, i.e., winning the elections for all candidates of our party and rescuing Nigeria from the misgovernance of the APC-led government. However, a few issues have arisen, and we have agreed on how to handle them moving forward."

He continued:

"I want to use this opportunity again to call on all members of our party to stop the bickering and name-calling and focus on the bigger picture. Both His Excellency Peter Obi and I, as well as other leaders and stakeholders of our party, will continue to consult and engage with one another to address and resolve concerns, strengthen the unity and cohesion of our party, and ensure that we remain focused on our shared mission of rescuing Nigeria and building a better future for all."

Legit.ng reports that some supporters of Obi had recently criticised some NDC leaders for being allegedly hostile to the camp of the presidential candidate.

Obi, Dickson lead peace talks

Providing further updates, Theo Agada, NDC’s communications director, said the party has resolved recent internal concerns following a closed-door meeting between Obi, Dickson, and many other senior party leaders.

According to the controversial media personality, the meeting lasted approximately three hours.

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso are the NDC’s presidential candidates for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Agada wrote on X:

"The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has resolved recent internal concerns following a closed-door meeting between our presidential candidate, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, CON, the national leader, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson and many other senior party leaders.

"The meeting, which lasted approximately three hours, reviewed the party’s activities and addressed issues that had caused concern among stakeholders.

"All Outstanding matters and concerns have been amicably resolved."

Read more on NDC:

Dickson boasts of presidential credentials

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dickson asserted that nobody is doing the party a favour by handing the presidential ticket to Obi for the 2027 elections.

Dickson stated that he could have emerged as the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2027 polls, citing his track record.

He urged Obi's supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could undermine the party.

Source: Legit.ng