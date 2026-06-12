President Tinubu vows to end insecurity through military and reintegration strategies

The Federal Government's largest defence budget aims to strengthen police and military forces

Tinubu promotes rehabilitation for former fighters to foster long-term peace

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has restated his administration’s commitment to ending killings, kidnappings and terrorism across Nigeria, while insisting that surrendered fighters would be reintegrated into society.

He made the remarks during his Democracy Day address, delivered against the backdrop of continued insecurity and public concern over abductions in parts of the country.

Killings & Abduction: "We'll Turn Former Enemies to Citizens," Tinubu Declares as Nigerians Groan

Source: UGC

Security strategy combines force and reintegration

Tinubu said the Federal Government is deploying both military operations and non-violent measures to restore peace, including expanded recruitment into the police and armed forces and increased defence funding.

He noted that thousands of personnel are being added to security agencies under ongoing reforms, alongside what he described as the largest-ever allocation to defence in the 2026 budget.

According to him, coordinated operations have already weakened terrorist networks and reduced violence in several hotspots.

Tinubu highlights surrender programme

The President stressed that while the government will continue to pursue armed groups, it is also open to rehabilitation for those who lay down their weapons.

“We’ll turn former enemies to citizens,” Tinubu declared.

He added that the policy is aimed at strengthening long-term peace and national stability.

He explained that thousands of former fighters and their dependants have already benefited from reintegration initiatives under existing deradicalisation programmes.

Call for hope amid national challenges

Tinubu acknowledged public anxiety over insecurity, particularly cases of abduction, but urged Nigerians to remain hopeful, assuring that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of victims and restore normalcy.

He maintained that national security remains central to democratic survival, adding that no meaningful development can take place without lasting peace.

Source: Legit.ng