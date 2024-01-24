Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend? Meet Tolami Benson

Tolami Benson is a model and social media influencer from England, United Kingdom. She is widely recognised as Bukayo Saka's girlfriend. Her boyfriend is an English professional footballer playing as a right winger for Arsenal in the English Premier League (EPL) and the England national team. What else is known about Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend?

British model Tolami Benson posing for the camera with black glasses (R) and wearing a blue sleeveless top outfit (L). Photo: @tolami_benson on Instagram (modified by author)

Tolami Benson loves living a low-key lifestyle; hence, there is little known regarding her personal life. Judging from some of her posts on her Instagram page, Tolami supports her boyfriend in his career and is a die-hard Arsenal fan. Tolami Benson’s biography answers all the burning questions you need to know about her.

Full name Tolami Benson Gender Female Date of birth 3 December 2000 Age 23 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth England, United Kingdom Current residence England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-86 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Bukayo Saka University University of East London Profession Model, social media influencer Net worth $350 thousand–$500 thousand

Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend’s bio

The English professional footballer’s girlfriend hails from England, United Kingdom. What is Tolami Benson’s nationality? She is a British of black ethnicity. The model was born to Afro-British parents of Nigerian descent.

Where does Tolami Benson go to school?

The British model attended a local high school in London and later joined the University of East London. There, she graduated with a degree in business management.

What is Tolami Benson’s age?

The British social media influencer is 23 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 3 December 2000. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What is Tolami Benson’s job?

She is a model and social media influencer. Tolami began her modelling and social media-influencing career at the University of East London. As a model, she has worked with top brands such as Nike, Adidas, and Puma.

The internet sensation is active on Instagram and boasts over 37 thousand followers at the time of writing. There, she frequently posts travel, fashion, and lifestyle photos.

What is Tolami Benson's net worth?

According to Biography Gist, Newsunzip, and Popular Networth, the British model has an alleged net worth ranging between $350 thousand and $500 thousand. Her primary source of income is her modelling career; she is also an influencer.

Who is Bukayo Saka’s wife?

The Arsenal and the England national team player is not married. Does Saka have a girlfriend? He is in a relationship with Tolami Benson. The duo is thought to have started dating in late 2020 but have kept their relationship quiet until recently. Rumours about Saka and Tolami dating began in 2021 when the latter posted a photo with someone in a mask on Instagram, who fans believe was Saka.

Tolami Benson stepped out to cheer her boyfriend during the 2022 England WAGs celebration at the Qatar World Cup stadium after the team's 6-2 win against Iran. This was after Bukayo Saka scored twice to help them beat Iran 6-2 in their first match of the 2022 World Cup.

Are Saka and Tolami still together? The duo is still together, as they seem to enjoy each other's company at various events.

What is Tolami Benson’s height?

Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 116 pounds or 53 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 34-24-34 (86-61-86 centimetres).

FAQs

Is Bukayo Saka in a relationship? Bukayo is in a relationship with the British model and social media influencer Tolami Benson. What is Tolami Benson’s nationality? She is a British national of Nigerian heritage. Where did Tolami Benson go to school? She attended a local high school in London and later joined the University of East London. What is Tolami Benson’s age? The British social media influencer is 23 years old as of January 2024. What is Tolami Benson’s job? She is a model and social media influencer. What is Tolami Benson's net worth? The celebrity girlfriend’s alleged net worth ranges between 350k and $500k. What is Tolami Benson’s height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall.

Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend, Tolami Benson, is a model and social media influencer from England, United Kingdom. Her popularity has skyrocketed following her relationship with the English Premier League's footballer.

