Fun videos from actor Mustapha Sholagbade and makeover artiste Adewunmi Fatai's son's Islamic graduation have been making waves on social media

Yetunde Barnabas, who was one of the celebrity guests alongside her footballer husband, Peter Olayinka, was the centre of discussion

The Nollywood actress' dress sparked a heated controversy on social media, with many criticising her

Nollywood actor Mustapha Sholagbade reunited with his estranged wife and makeover artiste, Adewunmi Fatai, to celebrate their son’s 10th birthday and also the Wolimat Quran (Islamic graduation ceremony).

The celebration came with a party which was attended by popular faces in the Yoruba movie industry like Mide Martins, Jigan Baba Oja, Lateef Adedimeji, among others.

Yetunde Barnabas and her footballer husband attend Mustapha sholagbade's son's double celebration. Credit: yetundebarnabas

Source: Instagram

Actress Yetunde Barnabas, aka Miss Pepeye, alongside her footballer husband, Peter Olayinka, also attended the event, making their presence felt.

Yetunde's presence at the event has, however, ignited a heated online debate after appearing in a glamorous, revealing outfit at the party.

The video captured some of the actress' colleagues making reference to her outfit while she complained about her tailor.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Yvonee Jegede also faced criticism over her dress to late actor Alexx Ekubo's service of songs in Lagos.

Mixed reactions trail Yetunde Barnabas’ dress at Islamic graduation. Credit: yetundebarnabas

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds, the actress was seen walking into the venue wearing a white dress.

However, many were not pleased with her outfit, as the dress was parted in the front, which she appeared to be trying to cover.

The video of Yetunde Barnabas and her husband Olayinka Solomon at an Islamic graduation is below:

Mixed reactions trail Yetunde Barnabas' outfit

While critics argued that the attire was inappropriate for a religious gathering, others defended the actress, noting that her husband was present and appeared unbothered.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

millie_kash2 reacted:

"But she’s married to a rich man already, what’s she looking for again."

pamilerin2096 commented:

"The funny thing is that she was there with HER MAN , so ur opinion doesn't matter."

Badmus harbiodun commented:

"Our girls are losing their morality in the name of “did his husband complain “ That thing that is comfortable for you is provocative to many people. If you are in Rome,act like a Roman. This was never our culture."

Omodara Blessing Olawole

Yetunde Barnabas you are a shame to motherhood for this revealing. I still love you Sha,but you can do better."

Òlù Rémì said:

"U have a beautiful skin and stature but what's with u revealing your bwess? Like what's this gangan, make we for know day after 2 kids your bwess still stand? Nawa for your husband sha."

Mosunmola Esther Adenodi commented:

"You are fine Girl, but this clothes you where na nonsense and it makes you look disgusting."

Sal Dos NG reacted"

"And ur husband was comfortable sharing d brea!@st with others..una shame dey shame me..awon misleading yeyebrities.."

Yetunde Barnabas celebrates her husband

Legit.ng previously reported that in celebration of her husband's success, Yetunde Barnabas bombarded her social media page with pictures.

She congratulated her hubby while thanking God for helping him through such a long, arduous season.

Yetunde wrote:

"Way to Go GOD is the Greatest Congratulations My Champ."

Source: Legit.ng