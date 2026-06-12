Police salaries across Nigeria, the UK, the US, and the UAE reveal striking differences in pay and benefits

While Nigerian recruits earn modest stipends during training, officers in the UK, US, and UAE enjoy structured progression and higher wages

The figures underline how economic conditions and welfare packages shape the value placed on policing worldwide

A new report has highlighted the pay structure of police officers in Nigeria, the UK, the US, and the UAE.

The figures show a wide gap in earnings, reflecting differences in economic conditions, training, and benefits across these nations.

Police pay varies widely across Nigeria, the UK, the US, and the UAE, reflecting different economies and welfare systems. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian Police salary 2026

In Nigeria, police recruits undergoing training typically receive a stipend ranging from ₦10,000 to ₦45,000 per month, depending on educational qualifications and entry level. BusinessDay noted that this amount is meant to support recruits during their training period.

UK Police salary structure

In the UK, police officers start with a salary of £42,210, which includes allowances. After two years, pay rises to £44,844 for those on the PCEP route, or £47,475 after three years for PCDA officers, upon satisfactory completion of probation.

Salaries can increase annually, reaching up to £59,994 after five years. Promotion to sergeant brings earnings of over £63,000, with most officers applying for this rank after five years as constables.

US Police salary and benefits

In the US, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) officer salary starts at nearly $83,362, with a maximum annual rate exceeding $200,000. Officers receive Department-issued uniforms and equipment, along with extensive benefits:

Retirement eligibility at 50 years of age with 20 years of service, or at any age with 25 years of service.

104 hours of sick leave annually.

13 days of annual leave, increasing to 26 days after 15 years of service.

Access to health and wellness services 24/7, including Employee Assistance and Peer Support Programmes.

Training begins immediately and lasts about 37 weeks, with continuous in-service and specialty training throughout their careers.

UAE Police salary

According to Bayt, the average monthly salary of police officers in the UAE is AED 27,973. This figure reflects the country’s higher wage levels compared to many other regions.

Salary Comparison

Nigeria Police recruits earn between ₦10,000 and ₦45,000 per month during training.

Amount depends on educational qualifications and entry level according to BusinessDay UK Starting salary: £42,210 (including allowances).

Increases to £44,844 after two years (PCEP) or £47,475 after three years (PCDA).

Can rise to £59,994 after five years.

Promotion to sergeant: over £63,000. US Starting salary: $83,362.

Maximum annual rate: over $200,000.

Benefits include retirement at 50 with 20 years of service, 104 hours of sick leave yearly, and up to 26 days of annual leave after 15 years.

Continuous training and wellness support provided. UAE Average monthly salary: AED 27,973.

US police officers benefit from high starting pay, extensive allowances, and strong retirement packages. Photo credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Army salaries in 2026 released

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Army plays a vital role in safeguarding the nation, maintaining peace, and defending its sovereignty. Each rank carries specific responsibilities, and salaries reflect the level of duty and leadership expected.

Here is a simple breakdown of the estimated monthly salaries of Nigerian Army officers, from Private to Major General, according to a report by Statisense, a Nigerian digital analytics firm.

Source: Legit.ng