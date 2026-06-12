France captain Kylian Mbappe has shared his thoughts on the debate over Africa's champions involving Morocco and Senegal

The Atlas Lions and the Teranga Lions were at the centre of controversy following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

CAF Appeal Committee awarded the title to Morocco three months after the tournament, prompting Senegal to challenge the decision at CAS

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco.

The Teranga Lions defeated the host Atlas Lions 1-0 in the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat in January.

However, the match was overshadowed by controversy after Senegal temporarily walked off the pitch when Morocco were awarded a penalty deep into second-half stoppage time.

Senegal players stage a protest during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final match against Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool legend Sadio Mane helped calm tensions before Senegal returned to the field. Morocco's penalty was subsequently missed by Brahim Diaz, and the game went into extra time.

Pape Gueye then scored the decisive goal in the 94th minute to hand Senegal what appeared to be their second consecutive AFCON title.

However, Morocco appealed to the CAF Appeals Board, arguing that Senegal had forfeited the match by leaving the field.

The board later ruled in Morocco's favour, awarding them the title in one of the most controversial decisions in African football history. Senegal subsequently took the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Mbappe speaks on 2025 AFCON saga

Former Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has referred to Senegal as the authentic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner.

According to Seneweb, the Real Madrid player explained that he is staying away from controversies. He said:

"We're playing against Senegal, the African champion. Uh, I don't know if it's them or if it's Morocco in the end. Well, let's say the African champion.”

Mbappe, whose mother, Fayza Lamari is of Moroccan descent, attended one of Morocco's matches in Rabat and was seen supporting the team and his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi.

Legit.ng has compiled reactions from African fans following the comments by France international, Kylian Mbappe. Read the below:

@Lieu_Eminem said:

"@KMbappe should be careful about his comments. He made similar statements about South America the last time and it did not go down well him after the world cup final."

Kylian Mbappe names Senegal as the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

@Bossvicky123 wrote:

"World Cup hasn't kicked off yet and Mbappé already dropped the first controversy. Well, Senegal and Morocco fans are about to unite for one common enemy."

@SaintEmmyyy added

"You are correct mbappe you are playing the African champions.

"Titles are not won in a court room."

France have been drawn in Group I alongside Senegal, Iraq and Norway as they bid to reclaim the FIFA World Cup title.

Les Bleus are aiming to bounce back after narrowly missing out on glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they lost to Argentina on penalties in a dramatic final.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the top five favourite countries to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain is the leading favourite while France, England, Argentina and Portugal make up the rest of the top five ahead of the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Legit.ng